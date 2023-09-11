Aberdeen academy director Gavin Levey set to depart Dons for new role at Swansea

Aberdeen FC academy director Gavin Levey is reportedly set to leave the club for a similar position with English Championship club Swansea City.

The Daily Record has reported Levey will replace fellow Scot Andy Goldie, who recently left the Swans for Southampton.

Former SFA community coach Levey, who had spells at Dundee United and Ross County, joined the Dons in 2006 as a community coach before being promoted to the role of head of the junior academy.

He took on a new role as head of academy coaching in 2015 before moving to his current role as academy director in June, 2021.

Levey’s time with the academy set-up at the Dons has led to players such as Scott McKenna, Calvin Ramsay, Connor Barron, Jack MacKenzie and Ryan Duncan coming through the ranks to become first-team players.