Aberdeen academy director Gavin Levey set to depart Dons for new role at Swansea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen academy director Gavin Levey set to depart Dons for new role at Swansea

Long-serving youth coach is expected to head up the youth academy at the English Championship club.

By Paul Third
Gavin Levey - the head of Aberdeen's youth academy. Image: Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey - the head of Aberdeen's youth academy. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen FC academy director Gavin Levey is reportedly set to leave the club for a similar position with English Championship club Swansea City.

The Daily Record has reported Levey will replace fellow Scot Andy Goldie, who recently left the Swans for Southampton.

Former SFA community coach Levey, who had spells at Dundee United and Ross County, joined the Dons in 2006 as a community coach before being promoted to the role of head of the junior academy.

He took on a new role as head of academy coaching in 2015 before moving to his current role as academy director in June, 2021.

Levey’s time with the academy set-up at the Dons has led to players such as Scott McKenna, Calvin Ramsay, Connor Barron, Jack MacKenzie and Ryan Duncan coming through the ranks to become first-team players.

More from Aberdeen FC

Stefan Gartenmann in action for FC Midtjylland against Sporting CP in Lisbon last season. Image: Shutterstock.
Long wait was worth it for Aberdeen's new recruit Stefan Gartenmann
Hannah Stewart, left, celebrates her goal in Aberdeen's win over Hamilton Accies.
Clint Lancaster delighted as Aberdeen Women secure back-to-back victories with 4-0 win over Hamilton…
Aimee Black in action for Aberdeen against Montrose in a SWPL match.
Aberdeen Women: Aimee Black keen to keep racking up career goals for club and…
Hibernian's Christian Doidge celebrates making it 2-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: International break could be a blessing for Aberdeen ahead of tough run
A triumphant Joe Harper races upfield after notching Aberdeen's equaliser at Pittodrie against Eintracht Frankfurt in 1979. Image: Aberdeen Journals.
Joe Harper: Eintracht Frankfurt were relentless when Aberdeen met them in 1979 - and…
Aberdeen Women defenders Aimee Black, left, and Madison Finnie, right.
Clint Lancaster hails Aimee Black and Madison Finnie as Aberdeen Women duo earn first…
Pape Habib Gueye on the pitch
Pape Habib Gueye hopes to realise international dream with Aberdeen
Aberdeen players on the pitch
Former Don Brian Irvine: Aberdeen must find a defensive foundation to build on
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald, Slobodan Rubezic and Richard Jensen, who could be key to Barry Robson's defence strategy.
Analysis: Clock is ticking as Barry Robson searches for defensive solution at Aberdeen
4
The Deutsche Bank Park, home of Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen allocated 2,900 tickets for Eintracht Frankfurt clash

Conversation