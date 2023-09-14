Aberdeen boss Barry Robson: Vicente Besuijen can still have a role to play

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson: Vicente Besuijen can still have a role to play

Winger could leave Dons on loan - but his manager insists he can still have a future at Pittodrie.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Vincente Besuijen celebrates after making it 2-0 against Hearts on October 16 last year. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Vincente Besuijen celebrates after making it 2-0 against Hearts on October 16 last year. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen could leave the club on loan in the coming days, but manager Barry Robson insists the Dutch youth international can still have a future at Pittodrie.

The Scottish transfer window has closed, however, a short-term move to a Championship club remains a possibility.

There are also options abroad in Africa and Asia for Besuijen, while the Turkish and Israeli transfer windows remain open.

Besuijen has not featured so far this season and was omitted from the Dons’ squad for the upcoming Europa Conference League campaign, but Robson is not closing the door on the 22 year-old.

The Dons boss said: “I’ve been really pleased with him since he came back.

“Things happened under previous managers, but I’ve said to him to keep training and working hard as you never know what can happen.

“He’s been a good boy and is working hard.

“There is things which could happen in terms of a loan, but, for me, if Vinny keeps performing, there is still an opportunity here.

“He just needs to keep doing what he has been doing. I don’t know what will happen outwith that, but what I can say is he has been good.”

Dons looking for first league win at Hearts

The Dons return to domestic duty on Saturday when they travel to Edinburgh to face Hearts at Tynecastle.

Aberdeen are still searching for their first league win after two draws and two defeats from their opening four matches.

The slow start means the Dons are 11th in the Premiership, but Robson believes a combination of a major squad overhaul and the dual challenge of Europe and domestic competition are contributory factors.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS.

However, the Aberdeen manager remains confident his players will move up the table in the weeks ahead.

He said: “If we can get through the next two or three games and put some good performances in, you will see everything start to settle down.

“It’s been a really tough start with the teams we’ve had. This is a marathon, not a sprint.

“We just want to perform as well as we can. We’ll start looking at the table later in the season. Right now we’re trying to build and be as good as we can be.

“I know exactly where we want to be and what it takes to get there.”

No issues between respective managers ahead of Tynecastle test

Hearts manager Steven Naismith. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen were beaten on both visits to Tynecastle last season, but the Dons pipped the Jambos to third place in the Scottish Premiership.

Tensions ran high in the 2-1 loss on May 20, and Jambos boss Steven Naismith apologised to Robson for not shaking his hand at the end of a feisty 90 minute encounter.

Robson insists there are no hard feelings.

He said: “That’s all water under the bridge.

“Stevie is a good lad, a player I’ve known for years who wants to win just as I do.

“He inherited a lot of good players at Hearts so didn’t have to do much in the window in terms of his squad and I’m sure he will be pleased with the players he has got.

“They are a good side and it will be a difficult game at a good stadium, but it’s one we are looking forward to.

“We want to go there and stamp our authority on the game and hopefully we can put on a good performance for our fans.”

