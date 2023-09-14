Aberdeen boss Barry Robson: Vicente Besuijen can still have a role to play

Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen could leave the club on loan in the coming days, but manager Barry Robson insists the Dutch youth international can still have a future at Pittodrie.

The Scottish transfer window has closed, however, a short-term move to a Championship club remains a possibility.

There are also options abroad in Africa and Asia for Besuijen, while the Turkish and Israeli transfer windows remain open.

Besuijen has not featured so far this season and was omitted from the Dons’ squad for the upcoming Europa Conference League campaign, but Robson is not closing the door on the 22 year-old.

The Dons boss said: “I’ve been really pleased with him since he came back.

“Things happened under previous managers, but I’ve said to him to keep training and working hard as you never know what can happen.

“He’s been a good boy and is working hard.

“There is things which could happen in terms of a loan, but, for me, if Vinny keeps performing, there is still an opportunity here.

“He just needs to keep doing what he has been doing. I don’t know what will happen outwith that, but what I can say is he has been good.”

Dons looking for first league win at Hearts

The Dons return to domestic duty on Saturday when they travel to Edinburgh to face Hearts at Tynecastle.

Aberdeen are still searching for their first league win after two draws and two defeats from their opening four matches.

The slow start means the Dons are 11th in the Premiership, but Robson believes a combination of a major squad overhaul and the dual challenge of Europe and domestic competition are contributory factors.

However, the Aberdeen manager remains confident his players will move up the table in the weeks ahead.

He said: “If we can get through the next two or three games and put some good performances in, you will see everything start to settle down.

“It’s been a really tough start with the teams we’ve had. This is a marathon, not a sprint.

“We just want to perform as well as we can. We’ll start looking at the table later in the season. Right now we’re trying to build and be as good as we can be.

“I know exactly where we want to be and what it takes to get there.”

No issues between respective managers ahead of Tynecastle test

Aberdeen were beaten on both visits to Tynecastle last season, but the Dons pipped the Jambos to third place in the Scottish Premiership.

Tensions ran high in the 2-1 loss on May 20, and Jambos boss Steven Naismith apologised to Robson for not shaking his hand at the end of a feisty 90 minute encounter.

Robson insists there are no hard feelings.

He said: “That’s all water under the bridge.

“Stevie is a good lad, a player I’ve known for years who wants to win just as I do.

“He inherited a lot of good players at Hearts so didn’t have to do much in the window in terms of his squad and I’m sure he will be pleased with the players he has got.

“They are a good side and it will be a difficult game at a good stadium, but it’s one we are looking forward to.

“We want to go there and stamp our authority on the game and hopefully we can put on a good performance for our fans.”