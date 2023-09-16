Leighton Clarkson says Aberdeen weren’t suffering from European hangover before break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Leighton Clarkson says Aberdeen weren’t suffering from European hangover before break

the Dons go in search of their first league win of the season at Hearts today.

By Paul Third
Leighton Clarkson of Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Leighton Clarkson of Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

Leighton Clarkson insists Aberdeen have not been suffering from a European hangover.

The Dons took one point from their two league games which followed the first and second legs of their Europa League play-off tie against Sweden’s BK Hacken and are still waiting for their first Premiership win of the campaign.

Aberdeen supporters made their feelings known to manager Barry Robson and the players following the 2-0 defeat to Hibernian before the international break, booing the side off the pitch.

But Clarkson does not believe his side’s poor showing was due to their European involvement – and remains confident his team will click into gear.

He said: “We were disappointed with the result against Hibs, but I don’t think it was a hangover from Europe because they played Aston Villa in Europe as well.

“We weren’t at the races. There wasn’t a lot of quality in the game and they managed to score when we were starting to put pressure on them, and then they scored a second.

“We are all still positive and it is a marathon not a sprint, and we want to pick up points.”

‘It’s a marathon, not a sprint’

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson signed a four-year deal with the Dons in the summer. Image: SNS.

Having been part of a rollercoaster campaign while on loan from Liverpool last season, Clarkson, who returned to Pittodrie on a permanent deal in the summer, believes a sense of perspective is in order.

The Dons may be in 11th place with two points from four games, but Clarkson insists there is little cause for alarm.

He said: “You should never get too high or down. The boys are very positive and have been training really well.

“There has been ups and downs for other teams as well, but that is the beauty of starting a new season.

“It is the same for every team and we need to get to know each other.

“We have a good number of lads from last year and there are a few new boys, and we are looking to settle and get the tactical side right.”

Midfielder looking for improvement

Clarkson, for his part, knows he has personal room for improvement.

Having started every game, the midfielder was named as a substitute for the last match against Hibs, and he is looking to not only meet the standard he set last season, but exceed it.

Clarkson said: “I feel I can do a lot better.

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson looks dejected at full-time after losing 3-1 to BK Hacken at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

“Last year, probably from January, I managed to hit form. I felt I was consistent.

“But it is not just me, it is every player – we have to find our rhythm.

“I want to do better than I did last season. That was one of the reasons why I came back.

“It is a great platform. I want to do better than I did, I want to score more goals and (get) more assists and be vital to the team.”

Clarkson targets first win at Tynecastle

The Dons return to action today against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Both sides have struggled to find form early in the campaign, but Clarkson knows he and his team-mates will need to be at their best to get a result.

He said: “I enjoy playing there. I was there at the end of last season and it was a good atmosphere, although we lost.

“We want to go there to get a positive result and go there confident. We need to start picking up points.

“We need to start another run and we want to start this Saturday to kick-start our season.

“It is disappointing to have two points from four games, but with the players we have in there, the squad and the coaching staff, we will be okay.”

Europe is no distraction for the Dons players

Following this afternoon’s game in the capital, the Dons will begin their Europa Conference League campaign with a trip to Germany to face 2022 Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

With matches against HJK Helsinki and PAOK to follow, Clarkson knows a testing group stage lies ahead – but for now his focus is firmly on Tynecastle.

He said: “I don’t think it will be a distraction because it is a different competition. You have the other competitions that come soon as well.

“The new lads will see it is a bit different from where they have been before.

“We’ve had the first two games and most of the boys have seen what it is going to be like from there.

“We have Hearts, Frankfurt and Rangers at some point. These are big games and a good platform.

“But Europe is not in any of our minds, at this moment in time.

“We know we have a job to do on Saturday. We want to go there to get a positive result.”

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson, Graeme Shinnie and Slobodan Rubezic. Image: SNS.

More from Aberdeen FC

Steve Clarke at the side of the pitch for Scotland during the Euros 2024 qualifiers
Richard Gordon: Scotland look sure bets for Euro 2024 now after main priority of…
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson calls for patience with his new-look squad
Aberdeen players on the pitch, who joe harper is writing about the form of.
Joe Harper: Don't panic - It is still early days in the season for…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore.
Aberdeen Women duo Bayley Hutchison and Eilidh Shore named in Scotland U23 squad
Dons boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson relishing the task of competing on all fronts
Aberdeen's Vincente Besuijen celebrates after making it 2-0 against Hearts on October 16 last year. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson: Vicente Besuijen can still have a role to play
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Faye Kirby.
On-loan Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Faye Kirby to return to parent club Liverpool for assessment…
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara in action against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.
Dante Polvara signs new three-year deal with Aberdeen
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster laments costly injuries and red card in 5-0 defeat…
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris during the 0-0 draw at Livingston. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson vows Shayden Morris can bounce back from injury setback

Conversation