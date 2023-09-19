Jonny Hayes hopes to help Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack realise his Uefa top-100 club dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jonny Hayes hopes to help Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack realise his Uefa top-100 club dream

Aberdeen currently sit 196th in the Uefa club rankings with 6.500 points, and are set to face Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt, ranked 26th, on Thursday.

By Sean Wallace
Jonny Hayes is ready to face Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Jonny Hayes is ready to face Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS

Veteran winger Jonny Hayes hopes he can help club chairman Dave Cormack realise his dream of transforming Aberdeen into a Uefa top-100 club.

The Dons currently sit 196th in the Uefa club coefficients list on 6.500 points.

Cormack’s mission statement to break into the top 100 could receive a major boost this season with the Dons competing in the Europa Conference League group stage.

It is the first time the Pittodrie club have graced the group stage of a European competition since the 2007-08 Uefa Cup.

Aberdeen kick-off their group G campaign with a daunting trip to play German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night.

The Dons travel to Frankfurt in the midst of a dismal run of form, failing to win any of their first five Scottish Premiership games.

Europa League champions in 2022, Eintracht Frankfurt are ranked 26th in the Uefa club coefficients rankings.

Hayes insists all his focus is on turning around the Dons’ alarming slump in form by shocking Frankfurt at the 58,000-capacity Deutsche Bank Park.

However, if he can help the Dons edge closer to Cormack’s elite 100 target, he’ll be “delighted”.

Hayes said: “If we do well and make the top 100, I’ll be happy for the chairman.

“If he has a goal and an aim for the club and we can help achieve it, I’ll be delighted for him.

“However, I have no idea what a top-100 club entails.

“For me, it’s a simple job of training hard and trying to win games.”

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack (R) and CEO Alan Burrows during the Premiership match against Hearts. Image: SNS.

‘I would like to think we can compete’

Aberdeen are the lowest-ranked club contesting the Conference League’s group G.

Greek club PAOK are ranked 67, firmly in the top 100 where Cormack wants the Dons to be a permanent fixture.

HJK Helsinki, of Finland, are ranked 147th.

With European group stage action looming, Aberdeen boss Barry Robson completed a major squad overhaul with 13 new signings in the summer transfer window.

The new-look squad have yet to deliver, with just one win from eight games in all competitions this season.

Aberdeen fans made their frustrations clear when booing the team after the 2-0 loss at Hearts at the weekend.

Jonny Hayes clapping his hands on the pitch
Aberdeen wing-back Jonny Hayes in action against Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

Despite the dismal form, Hayes remains confident the Dons are strong enough to cope with balancing domestic and European demands in the months ahead.

He said: “The numbers we’ve got will certainly handle Thursday-Sunday up until Christmas at least.

“I know you can’t turn up and play well every game, but we’ve brought real quality into the building.

“We’ve got quantity and quality.

“Some of the new lads like Nicky Devlin have settled quickly, but I’m in no doubt the squad is in a good place.

“I would like to think we can compete.”

Chairman Cormack’s Hacken draw celebrations reflected bonds at Pittodrie

Despite the upheaval of a summer rebuild, Hayes insists there is a strong camaraderie within the revamped Dons squad.

He believes that unity flows throughout the club and can drive Aberdeen in their Conference League group campaign.

For proof of the togetherness and bond at the club, Hayes points to the reaction of chairman Cormack at full-time against BK Hacken in Gothenburg.

Cormack ran on to the pitch to celebrate the Dons battling back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with the Swedish club in the Europa League play-off first leg.

Aberdeen would lose the return 3-1 at Pittodrie to drop into the Conference League groups.

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes after the final whistle of the Uefa Europa League play-off second leg match against BK Hacken at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Image: PA.

Hayes said: “The bond here is brilliant.

“Everyone at the club knows each other and the players get to know all the staff.

“Players are welcomed as if they have been here a long time 0 even if it means fining them for leaving their flip flops.

“It takes a good environment when you have 25 players and only 11 can play.

“I would imagine when we scored the equaliser in Hacken all the players and staff were up celebrating.

“Even the chairman was down there at full-time.

“I’d love for him to have had a GPS on because he moved at some pace to get there.

“That’s the environment we’ve always tried to have in this football club. There’s a real togetherness.

“Everyone wants to play, but, even if you don’t play, you want your team-mates to do well.”

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin celebrates with teammates after making it 2-2 during the Europa League play-off first leg against Hacken in Gothenburg. Image: SNS.

Hayes relishing the demands of Euro action

Hayes is the most experienced Euro campaigner in the Aberdeen squad.

The veteran has racked up 39 appearances on the continental stage for the Dons and Celtic.

Although 36, he is relishing the demands of Euro games on Thursday followed by Sunday domestic action.

He said: “I love playing football.

“When you are playing Thursday-Sunday it is enjoyable as you get to switch off for two or three days.

“Training takes care of itself in that you are programmed to do what the manager tells you.

“At Celtic, we had games like Valencia and Lazio – big clubs you don’t get to play too often.

“It’s big games and brilliant to be involved in.”

 

