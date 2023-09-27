Sean Wallace: Duk’s return to form will be pivotal to Aberdeen’s resurgence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: Duk’s return to form will be pivotal to Aberdeen’s resurgence

Striker Duk ended a 14-game goal drought stretching back to April when he netted in the 4-0 win over Ross County, and also pitched in with an audacious assist for strike-partner Bojan Miovski.

Aberdeen's Duk celebrates with team-mate Bojan Miovski after scoring to make it 2-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS.

By Sean Wallace

Boss Barry Robson’s decision to drop striker Duk to the bench against Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany has paid off.

Omitting Duk from the starting XI in the Conference League Group G opener was as much a tactical decision as a reflection of Duk’s form this season.

However, the outcome was a resurgent Duk in the 4-0 win over Ross County, who looked a different player from the forward who appeared low on confidence in the loss to Hearts only eight days earlier.

Robson went with a lone striker in a 5-4-1 formation in Germany and Duk’s strike partner Bojan Miovski got the nod against the Bundesliga club.

Time on the bench in Germany appears to have recharged Duk, who was back to his best on Sunday.

In the 2-0 loss at Tynecastle just days before jetting out to Germany, Duk looked frustrated and low on confidence.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring with Duk
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski (L) celebrates scoring with strike partner Duk in the 4-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: SNS.

Fast forward to the Ross County clash and he had transformed into the Duk who deservedly won Aberdeen’s Player of the Year honour last term.

The former Benfica striker harassed defenders with his aggression and pace – and there was an end-product to that effort.

Duk finally delivered a first goal of the campaign to end a 14-game scoring drought dating back to April.

Although the goal was a close-range finish. it was the build-up to the strike that indicated Duk is back to his best.

He instigated the move by winning possession in the Dons’ half before sparking a swift counter-attack by feeding a pass to Jonny Hayes who burst up field.

Hayes then passed to Graeme Shinnie.

Busting a gut to get into the box in support was Duk, who had raced full pelt from his own half… and was there to receive a pass from Shinnie to score at the back post.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson embraces Duk
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson embraces Duk as he is subbed off against Ross County. Image: SNS

That goal was emphatic evidence of Duk’s commitment, work ethic and desire to get that first goal of the season.

Aberdeen’s third goal offered audacious proof Duk’s ability to deliver a flash of inspiration and vision which elevates him above most players in Scotland has not diminished.

Duk’s return to form for Aberdeen

Breaking into the box, Duk was under intense pressure and lost his balance.

In tumbling to the ground, most players would have lost possession – not Duk.

Somehow, he managed to deliver a sublime back-heel flick directly to the onrushing Miovski, who drilled home a stunning strike.

In that move, Duk conjured a moment of magic which would have left David Blaine pondering how he managed that trick.

Duk’s return to form could also coincide with an upsurge in Aberdeen’s fortunes after a stuttering start to the season.

There is a strong connection between Duk and Miovski, and when both are delivering goals and assists, it can be a formidable combination.

Last season, the Duk-Miovski strike partnership delivered a combined 36 goals, with each scoring 18 times.

That is great shooting and was fundamental to Aberdeen finishing third in the Premiership to secure a return to European group stage action.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Nicky Devlin
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates with team-mate Nicky Devlin after scoring to make it 4-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS.

This season, Duk and Miovski could become the first Dons strike duo to hit a combined 40 goals for a campaign in more than 30 years.

Not since the 1992-93 season, when Duncan Shearer scored 27 times in all competitions and Scott Booth hit 19, have two Reds strikers reached the 40-goal mark between them.

Duk and Miovski could deliver the goals to secure success for Aberdeen this season.

What would constitute success for an Aberdeen squad rebuilt at considerable expense during the summer? After the slow start to the Premiership, a third-placed finish and Euro qualification.

Aberdeen striker Duk in action against Ross County, returning to form
Aberdeen striker Duk scores to make it 2-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS.

And winning a trophy – with the next step towards this coming away to Ross County in the Viaplay Cup quarter-final tonight.

Aberdeen splashed the cash to sign strikers Pape Habib Gueye and Ester Sokler for six-figure transfer fees during the summer.

Both provide extra variations on the striker position as they offer different styles of play in that role.

However, if Duk and Miovski continue the form shown against Ross County, and stay injury free, it will be difficult to oust them from the starting XI.

Ross County will be out for revenge

Aberdeen’s emphatic 4-0 defeat of Ross County offers no guarantee they will triumph in the Viaplay Cup quarter-final in Dingwall tonight.

The Dons must have the same intensity as shown in Sunday’s Premiership win if they are to triumph to book a slot at Hampden.

Ross County will be hurting after that heavy defeat at Pittodrie, and will be gunning for pay-back on their own turf.

Aberdeen have only won two of their last eight league meetings with Ross County, drawing four and losing two.

Duk fighting for the ball against two Ross County players, returning to form
Ross County’s Connor Randall (L) and Yan Dhanda (behind) and Aberdeen’s Duk at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Games against Ross County are traditionally tight and I do not expect the Staggies to be as open as they were at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Aberdeen are in the midst of a vitally important run of games and look to be hauling themselves back to form after a poor start to the season.

They began the fightback with an impressive performance in being edged out 2-1 in the Conference League Group G opener by Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

Delivering a much-needed first Premiership win of the season was another turning point.

Momentum can really ramp up by overcoming Ross County to seal a semi-final at Hampden.

But it will be a tough task and will require a top performance to achieve that.

Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann heads the ball
Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann heads clear in the 4-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

German police praise Dons fans

Aberdeen fans were praised by German police for being “hard-drinking but peaceful” during their time in Frankfurt.

I can fully agree with that assessment.

The 2,900 travelling Dons fans were certainly in party mode, celebrating their return to the Euro group stage after a 16-year absence.

It was a joyous celebration with plenty of drinking – but no trouble.

