German police praise ‘hard-drinking but peaceful’ Aberdeen fans after Euro clash against Eintracht Frankfurt

German police have praised Aberdeen’s “hard-drinking but peaceful” supporters after the European clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Around 2,900 Dons fans travelled to Frankfurt for the Europa Conference League Group G opener against the Bundesliga club.

The majority of the Red Army gathered on the Römerberg on Thursday afternoon prior to the match, which Aberdeen narrowly lost 2-1.

Police spokesman Thomas Hollerbach accompanied the Aberdeen supporters on game day.

Hollerback said the Dons fans were “very party-oriented, but not at all aggressive.”

Aberdeen supporters had travelled in force to Germany to watch the club’s return to European group stage action after a 16-year-abseence.

Hollerbach also described the Red Army as “hard-drinking but peaceful”.

Aberdeen fans partying in Frankfurt ahead of their Uefa Conference League clash. More than 2,000 strong Red Army out here in Germany @AberdeenFC @Eintracht #aberdeenfc #UEFA pic.twitter.com/hKAKPvk5NH — Sean Wallace (@EESeanWallace) September 20, 2023

Dangerous bodily harm probe after alleged pyrotechnic incident

One supporter was arrested in connection with an alleged pyrotechnic incident during the Europa Conference League game.

A burning pyrotechnic was thrown from the Aberdeen area into Frankfurt fans, according to the authorities.

The incident happened after Dante Polvara scored an equaliser in the first-half to make it 1-1 at the 58,000 capacity Deutsche Bank Park.

A spectator suffered a minor injury to his thigh, which was “very superficial”, Hollerbach said.

Police arrested a suspect immediately after the incident after viewing video images.

It is understood the 21-year-old was taken to the stadium guard and had to pay a security deposit of 500 Euros.

Hollerbach confirmed the arrested supporter is now being investigated for dangerous bodily harm.

Aberdeen vow to cooperate with any investigation

Aberdeen FC were quick to condemn the supporter and issued a statement immediately after the match in Germany.

The Pittodrie club have vowed to fully cooperate with any investigation into the alleged pyro incident.

A club statement read: “The club is deeply disappointed by the actions of a small minority of supporters during this evening’s match which threatens to tarnish the good reputation of Aberdeen FC and the vast majority of Dons supporters.

“The club will fully co-operate with Uefa and the relevant authorities during the course of any investigations.”

After the Europa League Conference group clash finished, Dons fans celebrated peacefully in Frankfurt and the police operation ended around three o’clock in the morning.