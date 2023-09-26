German police praise ‘hard-drinking but peaceful’ Aberdeen fans after Euro clash against Eintracht Frankfurt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

German police praise ‘hard-drinking but peaceful’ Aberdeen fans after Euro clash against Eintracht Frankfurt

Dons supporters have been praised by German police for being 'very party-oriented, but not at all aggressive' during their time in Frankfurt for a Europa Conference League group clash.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen fans during the Europa Conference League group stage match against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fans during the Europa Conference League group stage match against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

German police have praised Aberdeen’s “hard-drinking but peaceful” supporters after the European clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Around 2,900 Dons fans travelled to Frankfurt for the Europa Conference League Group G opener against the Bundesliga club.

The majority of the Red Army gathered on the Römerberg on Thursday afternoon prior to the match, which Aberdeen narrowly lost 2-1.

Aberdeen fans during the Europa Conference League group stage match against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Police spokesman Thomas Hollerbach accompanied the Aberdeen supporters on game day.

Hollerback said the Dons fans were “very party-oriented, but not at all aggressive.”

Aberdeen supporters had travelled in force to Germany to watch the club’s return to European group stage action after a 16-year-abseence.

Hollerbach also described the Red Army as “hard-drinking but peaceful”.

Dangerous bodily harm probe after alleged pyrotechnic incident

One supporter was arrested in connection with an alleged pyrotechnic incident during the Europa Conference League game.

A burning pyrotechnic was thrown from the Aberdeen area into Frankfurt fans, according to the authorities.

The incident happened after Dante Polvara scored an equaliser in the first-half to make it 1-1 at the 58,000 capacity Deutsche Bank Park.

A spectator suffered a minor injury to his thigh, which was “very superficial”, Hollerbach said.

Frankfurt and Aberdeen fans after a pyro was allegedly thrown into the home end during the Europa Conference League group stage match. Image: SNS.

Police arrested a suspect immediately after the incident after viewing video images.

It is understood the 21-year-old was taken to the stadium guard and had to pay a security deposit of 500 Euros.

Hollerbach confirmed the arrested supporter is now being investigated for dangerous bodily harm.

Aberdeen vow to cooperate with any investigation

Aberdeen FC were quick to condemn the supporter and issued a statement immediately after the match in Germany.

The Pittodrie club have vowed to fully cooperate with any investigation into the alleged pyro incident.

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara scores to make it 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

A club statement read: “The club is deeply disappointed by the actions of a small minority of supporters during this evening’s match which threatens to tarnish the good reputation of Aberdeen FC and the vast majority of Dons supporters.

“The club will fully co-operate with Uefa and the relevant authorities during the course of any investigations.”

After the Europa League Conference group clash finished, Dons fans celebrated peacefully in Frankfurt and the police operation ended around three o’clock in the morning.

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring in the 4-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with team-mate Nicky Devlin
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann heads clear in the 4-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen's Duk celebrates scoring
Ross County's James Brown (R) fouls Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes - and is yellow carded. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Duk celebrates with team-mate Bojan Miovski after scoring to make it 2-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski (L) celebrates scoring with strike partner Duk in the 4-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: SNS
Goalkeeper Faye Kirby in action for Aberdeen Women.
