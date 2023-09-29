Boss Barry Robson calls for Aberdeen to be ‘bang on it’ in bid to end Ibrox win drought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boss Barry Robson calls for Aberdeen to be ‘bang on it’ in bid to end Ibrox win drought

Manager Barry Robson insists rejuvenated Aberdeen are 'starting to motor' after two straight wins and has called for that momentum to continue by shocking Rangers at Ibrox

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Fired up boss Barry Robson has challenged Aberdeen to be “bang on it” in every department in the bid to beat Rangers at Ibrox.

The Dons have delivered a revival in form having won back-to-back games against Ross County.

Triumphing in the double-header against the Staggies secured a first league win of the season and propelled the Reds into the Viaplay Cup semi-final.

After a disappointing start to the domestic season Robson reckons there are signs Aberdeen are now “starting to motor”.

And he has called for his squad to maintain that positive momentum by ending the Dons’ losing streak at Ibrox.

The Reds haven’ tasted victory at Ibrox since triumphing in a Scottish Cup quarter-final replay in March 2019.

Robson aims to end that win drought in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen players celebrate after Graeme Shinnie scores to make it 1-0 during a Viaplay Cup Quarter-final match at Ross County. Image: SNS

He said: “Ibrox is always a difficult place to go.

“We will need to get everything point-on – set-plays, the pressing triggers, everything

“Things need to be bang on to get a result there.

“That is the stuff we have been working on over the last 24 hours.

“We haven’t had a lot of time on the training pitch because of all the games but we have worked hard on that side.

“Now will go to Ibrox and try to get a positive result.”

Ester Sokler celebrates his goal against Ross County in the Viaplay Cup. Image: Shutterstock.

‘We hope we are starting to motor’

Aberdeen travel to Ibrox gunning for a third straight win over a congested six day period.

Last week Robson’s rebuilt Reds squad also pushed Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt hard in losing 2-1 in a Europa Conference League Group G clash in Germany.

Graeme Shinnie’s spectacular volley gave Aberdeen the lead at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

Asked if the Dons will travel to Ibrox with confidence, Robson said: “Yes. I think so.

“We are starting to go a wee bit now.

“We’ve got all the players in and they are now getting to know each other.

“There are some terrific boys here.

“We hope we are starting to motor and get to where we want to be.

“Now we are hoping things are starting to glue and really kick on.”

Sympathy for Rangers’ boss Beale

Rangers’ 4-0 Viaplay Cup defeat of Livingston on Wednesday was the Ibrox club’s fourth successive victory.

However ‘Gers boss Michael Beale and his squad remain under pressure and were booed off the Ibrox pitch after a narrow 1-0 defeat of Motherwell at the weekend.

Robson insists he has sympathy with Beale as he has had to undergo a summer squad rebuild whilst competing in Europe.

Dons boss Robson experienced the same.

Rangers manager Michael Beale. Image: Shutterstock.

Robson said: “I think it has been really difficult for Michael Beale as he has had to build basically a whole new squad.

“I know how he feels, it is difficult.

“He also has a similar situation to us with the European side of it, where he has had to try and integrate on the job.

“We know how difficult that is because you have the European games, a lot of travelling and you don’t get a lot of time to work on the training pitch

“It is more game, recover and game.

“It is never easy.

“They have really good players and we know they are a very good team.”

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during a Viaplay Cup Quarter-final at Ross County. Image: SNS

‘We have players with a good attitude’

Aberdeen will be without injured duo James McGarry and Shayden Morris for the clash with Rangers.

Both are out for up to six weeks with hamstring injuries.

Aberdeen have secured only one victory in  their previous 16 league meetings against Rangers, taking seven points from a possible 48.

That solitary win was masterminded by Robson, a 2-0 triumph at Pittodrie in April last season.

Richard Jensen (5) of Aberdeen during the Viaplay Scottish League Cup match against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

Asked if games at Ibrox offer an insight into the character of his players, he said: “I find out the character of my players in every game. ”

“You see it at Ross County on a Wednesday night and every single game you play.

“The one thing we have is players with a good attitude and spirit within the group.”

Robson hails ‘outstanding’ support

The Red Army travel to Ibrox in the hope of witnessing a rare win at the stadium.

Robson hopes to deliver for a fanbase he hails as “outstanding”,

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the VIaplay Cup quarter-final at Ross County. Image; Shutterstock

He said: “It doesn’t matter who we play, we have to try and give a good account of ourselves.

“I thought the fans the other night at Ross County were outstanding and they have been fantastic since we came into the job.

“You’ve seen that with record season ticket sales and all that.

“We managed to reward them last season but the fans were a bit part of that success.

“The players still speak about that and are a big part for us.”

 

 

 

