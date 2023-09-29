Boss Barry Robson calls for Aberdeen to be ‘bang on it’ in bid to end Ibrox win drought

Fired up boss Barry Robson has challenged Aberdeen to be “bang on it” in every department in the bid to beat Rangers at Ibrox.

The Dons have delivered a revival in form having won back-to-back games against Ross County.

Triumphing in the double-header against the Staggies secured a first league win of the season and propelled the Reds into the Viaplay Cup semi-final.

After a disappointing start to the domestic season Robson reckons there are signs Aberdeen are now “starting to motor”.

And he has called for his squad to maintain that positive momentum by ending the Dons’ losing streak at Ibrox.

The Reds haven’ tasted victory at Ibrox since triumphing in a Scottish Cup quarter-final replay in March 2019.

Robson aims to end that win drought in Aberdeen.

He said: “Ibrox is always a difficult place to go.

“We will need to get everything point-on – set-plays, the pressing triggers, everything

“Things need to be bang on to get a result there.

“That is the stuff we have been working on over the last 24 hours.

“We haven’t had a lot of time on the training pitch because of all the games but we have worked hard on that side.

“Now will go to Ibrox and try to get a positive result.”

‘We hope we are starting to motor’

Aberdeen travel to Ibrox gunning for a third straight win over a congested six day period.

Last week Robson’s rebuilt Reds squad also pushed Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt hard in losing 2-1 in a Europa Conference League Group G clash in Germany.

Asked if the Dons will travel to Ibrox with confidence, Robson said: “Yes. I think so.

“We are starting to go a wee bit now.

“We’ve got all the players in and they are now getting to know each other.

“There are some terrific boys here.

“We hope we are starting to motor and get to where we want to be.

“Now we are hoping things are starting to glue and really kick on.”

Sympathy for Rangers’ boss Beale

Rangers’ 4-0 Viaplay Cup defeat of Livingston on Wednesday was the Ibrox club’s fourth successive victory.

However ‘Gers boss Michael Beale and his squad remain under pressure and were booed off the Ibrox pitch after a narrow 1-0 defeat of Motherwell at the weekend.

Robson insists he has sympathy with Beale as he has had to undergo a summer squad rebuild whilst competing in Europe.

Dons boss Robson experienced the same.

Robson said: “I think it has been really difficult for Michael Beale as he has had to build basically a whole new squad.

“I know how he feels, it is difficult.

“He also has a similar situation to us with the European side of it, where he has had to try and integrate on the job.

“We know how difficult that is because you have the European games, a lot of travelling and you don’t get a lot of time to work on the training pitch

“It is more game, recover and game.

“It is never easy.

“They have really good players and we know they are a very good team.”

‘We have players with a good attitude’

Aberdeen will be without injured duo James McGarry and Shayden Morris for the clash with Rangers.

Both are out for up to six weeks with hamstring injuries.

Aberdeen have secured only one victory in their previous 16 league meetings against Rangers, taking seven points from a possible 48.

That solitary win was masterminded by Robson, a 2-0 triumph at Pittodrie in April last season.

Asked if games at Ibrox offer an insight into the character of his players, he said: “I find out the character of my players in every game. ”

“You see it at Ross County on a Wednesday night and every single game you play.

“The one thing we have is players with a good attitude and spirit within the group.”

Robson hails ‘outstanding’ support

The Red Army travel to Ibrox in the hope of witnessing a rare win at the stadium.

Robson hopes to deliver for a fanbase he hails as “outstanding”,

He said: “It doesn’t matter who we play, we have to try and give a good account of ourselves.

“I thought the fans the other night at Ross County were outstanding and they have been fantastic since we came into the job.

“You’ve seen that with record season ticket sales and all that.

“We managed to reward them last season but the fans were a bit part of that success.

“The players still speak about that and are a big part for us.”