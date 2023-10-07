Aberdeen boss Barry Robson insists more goals will come for Dons in Europe

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson is confident the goals will flow for the Dons on the European stage.

The Dons boss saw his side punished for failing to take their chances after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Finnish champions HJK Helsinki in the Europa Conference League at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Aberdeen created chances, but Bojan Miovski’s header for his third European goal of the campaign was all they had to show for their efforts as they came from behind to earn a share of the spoils.

It was a similar tale to their 3-1 home defeat to BK Hacken in the Europa League play-off second led in August, but Robson has backed his side to show their quality in their four remaining Conference League group matches.

He said: “It’s a missed opportunity and that’s the frustration for me. That’s five performances in a row and we’ve scored 11 goals, but we could be sitting with 13 or 14 goals.

“Miovski is really scoring at the minute. You start to worry when you are not getting chances and these guys are getting real chances.

“We try to give the fans the excitement and speed and chances.

“We’ve done it a lot at home and we need to keep it up – but that last bit of calmness and quality is what we need.”

‘Helsinki couldn’t handle us’

Robson believes Helsinki struggled to contain the Dons as they pushed hard for a winner in Thursday’s encounter, and believes his players – while frustrated not to win the game – can take encouragement from their performance.

He said: “Helsinki scored with one shot on target and one flash across goal.

“That’s good going from us against a team of internationals who have taken PAOK and Molde all the way.

“I saw five of their players go down with cramp. They couldn’t handle us.”

Dons boss turns attention to St Johnstone

Following the high drama of Thursday’s European game, the Dons return to domestic duties on Sunday when St Johnstone visit Pittodrie in the Premiership.

The last game before the international break, against the league’s bottom club, is an important one for Aberdeen.

Robson believes his side can go into the break with another win if they maintain their recent levels of performance.

He said: “St Johnstone are a team which is organised, who work hard and are well structured, but we need to get ourselves ready for that.

“If we perform as we have in the last four or five games, we’re hard to handle.

“I’ve been in this eight or nine months and every spell is pivotal.

“Even if you are coming up against top teams, you are expected to perform and well.

“There’s pressure in every game and a demanding fanbase who want you to perform well.

“That’s what we will try to do this weekend and hopefully we can get a result.”

The Dons boss expects Richard Jensen will be fit to face Saints despite suffering a nasty wound against his former club Helsinki following a clash of heads with team-mate Duk.

Robson said: “Richard is fine. He’ll have a couple of stitches.

“Having to take him off (temporarily) came at a good time for Helsinki, but he is fine. He’s a warrior.”