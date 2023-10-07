Aberdeen boss Barry Robson insists more goals will come for Dons in Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson insists more goals will come for Dons in Europe

Manager Robson wants more calmness and quality in front of goal following Europa Conference League draw with HJK Helsinki.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson is confident the goals will flow for the Dons on the European stage.

The Dons boss saw his side punished for failing to take their chances after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Finnish champions HJK Helsinki in the Europa Conference League at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Aberdeen created chances, but Bojan Miovski’s header for his third European goal of the campaign was all they had to show for their efforts as they came from behind to earn a share of the spoils.

It was a similar tale to their 3-1 home defeat to BK Hacken in the Europa League play-off second led in August, but Robson has backed his side to show their quality in their four remaining Conference League group matches.

He said: “It’s a missed opportunity and that’s the frustration for me. That’s five performances in a row and we’ve scored 11 goals, but we could be sitting with 13 or 14 goals.

“Miovski is really scoring at the minute. You start to worry when you are not getting chances and these guys are getting real chances.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates after he scores to make it 1-1 against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

“We try to give the fans the excitement and speed and chances.

“We’ve done it a lot at home and we need to keep it up – but that last bit of calmness and quality is what we need.”

‘Helsinki couldn’t handle us’

Aberdeen Manager Barry Robson during the clash against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

Robson believes Helsinki struggled to contain the Dons as they pushed hard for a winner in Thursday’s encounter, and believes his players – while frustrated not to win the game – can take encouragement from their performance.

He said: “Helsinki scored with one shot on target and one flash across goal.

“That’s good going from us against a team of internationals who have taken PAOK and Molde all the way.

“I saw five of their players go down with cramp. They couldn’t handle us.”

Dons boss turns attention to St Johnstone

Aberdeen’s Richard Jensen returns to the pitch after taking a knock to the head against Helsinki. Image: SNS

Following the high drama of Thursday’s European game, the Dons return to domestic duties on Sunday when St Johnstone visit Pittodrie in the Premiership.

The last game before the international break, against the league’s bottom club, is an important one for Aberdeen.

Robson believes his side can go into the break with another win if they maintain their recent levels of performance.

He said: “St Johnstone are a team which is organised, who work hard and are well structured, but we need to get ourselves ready for that.

“If we perform as we have in the last four or five games, we’re hard to handle.

“I’ve been in this eight or nine months and every spell is pivotal.

“Even if you are coming up against top teams, you are expected to perform and well.

“There’s pressure in every game and a demanding fanbase who want you to perform well.

“That’s what we will try to do this weekend and hopefully we can get a result.”

The Dons boss expects Richard Jensen will be fit to face Saints despite suffering a nasty wound against his former club Helsinki following a clash of heads with team-mate Duk.

Robson said: “Richard is fine. He’ll have a couple of stitches.

“Having to take him off (temporarily) came at a good time for Helsinki, but he is fine. He’s a warrior.”

