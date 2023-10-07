Joe Harper: What’s the point of VAR if ref wasn’t asked to look at elbow to Aberdeen striker Duk’s head by HJK Helsinki player?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: What’s the point of VAR if ref wasn’t asked to look at elbow to Aberdeen striker Duk’s head by HJK Helsinki player?

VAR did not ask the referee to review the incident after no action was taken against HJK Helsinki's Georgios Kanellopoulos.

Aberdeen striker Duk caught on the side of the head by Georgios Kanellopoulos of HJK Helsinki's right elbow while challenging for the ball. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen striker Duk caught on the side of the head by Georgios Kanellopoulos of HJK Helsinki's right elbow while challenging for the ball. Image: Shutterstock.
By Sean Wallace

What is the point of VAR if the clear elbow to Aberdeen striker Duk’s head against HJK Helsinki was not reviewed?

In two words – no point.

Midfielder Georgios Kanellopoulos clearly elbowed Duk on the side of the head in the first half of the Europa Conference League Group G clash.

Referee Daniel Stefanski didn’t see the incident clearly as he was on the other side  of Kanellopoulos’ elbow connecting with Duk.

Everyone else at Pittodrie saw it was an elbow to the head, but clearly not the VAR officials.

Remarkably a foul was given against Duk, who had lain on the pitch receiving treatment for an extended period of time.

It is ridiculous that VAR did not ask the referee to review the incident.

Aberdeen’s Duk needed treatment after being fouled against HNK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

If the whistler had reviewed the incident, I’m sure a red card would have been issued to Kanellopoulos and the dynamics of the game would have changed.

VAR is there to help the referee and to rectify mistakes.

That wasn’t the case with the clear elbow to Duk.

I’m increasingly questioning just what is the point of VAR, if incidents such as that are not reviewed.

I would happily scrap VAR tomorrow as it is not doing what was promised, which is fix clear mistakes.

Aberdeen striker Duk during the 1-1 draw with HJK Helsinki. Image: Shutterstock.

It was a frustrating Euro tie for Duk, who had two great chances to score but failed to take them.

First he raced onto a high through-ball and directed a header at goal, but keeper Jesse Ost did well to save.

A potentially game-winning opportunity then came soon after Bojan Miovski had scored to make it 1-1.

Played in on goal, Duk and was one-on-one with keeper Ost, but rather than round the stopper, Duk shot… and his effort was saved with the ball spinning over the bar.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes and Helsinki’s Jesse Ost in action during the match. Image: SNS.

Duk has still to reach his top levels which deservedly saw him win Aberdeen’s Player of the Year award last term.

I thought the goal in the 4-0 Premiership defeat of Ross County would be the spark to ignite him back to that top form.

That was his first goal of the campaign.

However, Duk is still not as sharp as he was last season and there needs to be more end product to his runs and skills – and more goals.

All strikers experience barren periods and I have been there myself when playing for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen striker Duk down after a head knock during a Europa Conference League match against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS .

They key to coming out the other side and rediscovering that confidence and scoring sharpness is extra training.

It is all about getting that confidence back to do right thig at right time on the pitch.

To make that right call in a split-second- that will be the difference between scoring and missing a chance.

When I suffered a goal drought,I would do extra training and get the younger players to cross in balls for me.

It is all about eye-to-ball contact and coordination.

You can lose that briefly, but it will come back with practise – and I’m confident Duk will rediscover his scoring touch.

The Dons created more than enough chances to beat HJK Helsinki.

In Europe, you have to make those opportunities count.

However, the Dons are only two points behind Eintracht Frankfurt, who occupy second spot in Group G, so it is all still to play for.

But they will have to be more clinical in front of goal on the European stage.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates after he scores to make it 1-1 against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

Premiership winning momentum key

Aberdeen must continue their Premiership revival by overcoming St Johnstone on Sunday – but it won’t be easy.

European football is a fantastic platform for the club and a great occasion for the supporters.

However, the Premiership is the Dons’ bread and butter and it is the route to qualifying for Europe again next season.

The Dons must target finishing at least third this season.

Bojan Miovski celebrates after he scores to make it 1-1 during the Europa Conference League match between Aberdeen and HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

After a slow start in the league, with just two points from the opening five games, the Dons are now motoring in the league.

The superb 3-1 defeat of Rangers at Ibrox maintained the momentum of the 4-0 win against Ross County.

Aberdeen have moved up the table and must continue their ascent by securing three points against bottom club St Johnstone.

St Johnstone may be propping up the table, but they tend to provide a stuffy, tricky fixture for Aberdeen.

I’m sure that will be the case on Sunday as Saints will be battling hard to kick-start their own campaign.

Aberdeen must play at a high tempo and really take the game to Saints.

The international break comes up after Sunday, and it is important the Dons go into that with another three points and confidence high.

They do not want to spent more than a week of inaction regretting dropped points at home to the bottom team in the league.

Aberdeen supporters ahead of the clash with HJK Helsinki. Image: Shutterstock.

Fans raised the roof for club legends

It has been a difficult few weeks for Aberdeen with the sad passing of club legends Frank McDougall and Jim Forrest.

Both were tremendous players for the club and Pittodrie greats.

Aberdeen supporters did Frank and Jim proud on Thursday by raising the Pittodrie roof with an emotional minute of applause in their honour.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen players watch the penalty shoot-out against Fraserburgh at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
RATED: How Aberdeen’s fringe players performed in B team outing against Fraserburgh
Dons defender Jack Milne and Fraserbugh's Ryan Sargent. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen coach Scott Anderson hopes Aberdeenshire Shield success can be valuable lesson for his…
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic on the pitch
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic can become 'top defender' and 'big name' star, says centre-back partner…
Adam Emslie of Aberdeen with Fraserburgh's Lewis Davidson in pursuit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen edge past holders Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire Shield
Aberdeen hero Jamie Smith celebrates after firing the Dons 2-0 in front against FC Copenhagen
Watch: Two-goal hero Jamie Smith on Aberdeen's Uefa Cup 'humbling' of Copenhagen 16 years…
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Sean Wallace: Connor Barron's form proving re-opening contract talks was right call by Aberdeen
Aberdeen's Jack Milne during the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Peterhead.
Aberdeen defender Jack Milne signs contract extension
12 August 2022. Bellslea Park, Seaforth Street, Fraserburgh. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Fraserburgh FC and Buckie Thistle FC - PICTURE CONTENT: Fraserburgh - William West and Buckie - Max Barry CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Willie West set for another milestone as Fraserburgh tackle Aberdeen in Aberdeenshire Shield
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after he scores to make it 1-1 against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Striker Bojan Miovski warns Aberdeen 'are not scared of anyone' in Europe
Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson during his time with the Dons. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson recounts escape from Israel following Hamas attacks

Conversation