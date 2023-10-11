Aberdeen edge past holders Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire Shield

A strong Aberdeen were taken to the wire before beating Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield holders Fraserburgh on penalties at Pittodrie to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Broch led twice in a thrilling game with Scott Barbour and Ryan Sargent on the scoresheet for the Highland League side.

But goals from Adam Emslie and substitute Alfie Stewart ensured it was all square at 2-2 after 90 minutes where the Dons eventually won in sudden death to reach the last eight where they will face Turriff United.

The Dons fielded a strong side for the visit of the holders.

Ross Doohan, Angus MacDonald, Rhys Williams, Or Dadia, Vicente Besuijen, Pape Habib Gueye and Ester Sokler were all in the starting line-up.

Jack Milne, who signed a contract extension to 2026 before the game, was also in the Dons’ XI.

Broch boss Mark Cowie made three changes to the side beaten 4-1 by Huntly in the Highland League at the weekend with Connor Wood and Ross Aitken dropping to the bench while Logan Watt was absent.

The replacements were Lewis Davidson, Paul Young and Josh Bolton while captain Willie West led his team-mates out in his 650th appearance for the club.

Broch strike first at Pittodrie

The Broch had to soak up the pressure as the Dons probed for an opener.

But the visitors carried a threat on the counter and Sargent got in behind the Dons defence down the left before dragging his shot wide.

Sargent then fired straight at Doohan in the Dons goal before Besuijen did likewise for Aberdeen at the other end.

But the holders sent their large group of travelling supporters into raptures as they opened the scoring in spectacular fashion in the 23rd minute.

Scott Barbour collected a Lewis Davidson throw-in from the right before spinning away and beating Doohan with a stunning 20-yard strike into the top corner before racing to the Main Stand to soak up the cheers from the Broch faithful.

The lead lasted nine minutes, however, as the home side hit back through Adam Emslie, who beat Barbour in the Fraserburgh goal with a low drive from the edge of the box.

The Dons went close to taking the lead when the ball broke to Sokler in the box after Simpson had blocked a Dylan Lobban drive but the Aberdeen striker’s effort hit the side-netting.

Dons fall behind again but hit back in second half

The chances continued to flow at both ends in the second half with Sokler hitting the woodwork for the home side.

Broch goalkeeper Barbour also saved an Emslie shot before parrying a Gueye header with Simpson clearing the ball off the line for the visitors.

Fraserburgh had been a threat on the counter throughout the game and they struck again with 10 minutes remaining as Sargent ran clear on goal and chipped Doohan.

The ball came back off the post but the Broch striker was on hand to slot home the rebound.

The lead lasted all of two minutes as Dons substitute Alfie Stewart showed great footwork to weave his way into the box before slotting home the equaliser.

With no further scoring the tie was decided on spot kicks. Habib Gueye blazed his effort over the crossbar for Aberdeen but Greg Buchan and Paul Young saw their efforts saved by Doohan in the Dons goal.

That gave Findlay Marshall the chance to win it for Aberdeen and he converted to send the Dons through to the quarter-finals.