Joe Harper: Aberdeen fringe players failed to impress against Fraserburgh

Seven Aberdeen first-team fringe players started in the B team's Aberdeenshire Shield penalty shoot-out win over Fraserburgh... but most of them struggled to stand out against the Highland League side.

Aberdeen and Fraserburgh players battle for possession in the Aberdeenshire Shield at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
By Joe Harper

The vast majority of Aberdeen’s fringe players blew their chance to impress when featuring for the B team against Fraserburgh at Pittodrie.

I was at the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield game on Wednesday night and was not impressed with what was produced by the majority of the Dons’ first-team players in action.

The young Dons all performed well and were hungry to grab their chance at Pittodrie.

Unfortunately most of the first-team fringe players involved underperformed against the Highland League outfit.

Aberdeen twice fought back from behind before winning via penalty shoot-out to set up a quarter-final clash with Turriff United.

But Fraserburgh were very unfortunate to lose.

Aberdeen's Or Dadia and Ryan Cowie of Fraserburgh chasing after the ball
Aberdeen’s Or Dadia and Ryan Cowie (4) of Fraserburgh. Image: Shutterstock

Seven Aberdeen fringe players fighting for a first-team spot all started against the Broch.

However, most did not deliver any argument to push them into Barry Robson’s starting line-up.

Keeper Ross Doohan, Angus MacDonald, Rhys Williams, Or Dadia, Vicente Besuijen, Pape Habib Gueye and Ester Sokler were all named in the reserve team.

None of them did themselves any favours apart from Doohan and Besuijen.

Goalie Doohan produced a solid enough performance.

The wonder strike scored by Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour would have beaten any keeper.

Fraserburgh players celebrating
Scott Barbour of Fraserburgh celebrates scoring against Aberdeen with team-mates Willie West, centre, and Kieran Simpson, right. Image: Shutterstock.

For Fraserburgh’s second goal, Doohan was left exposed by his defence and was powerless to stop Ryan Sargent’s lob.

Dutch winger Besuijen did okay and worked hard, showing the right attitude that he is ready to fight to get back into Robson’s team.

Besuijen was on the bench for the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone on Sunday, but has yet to get any game time for the first team this season.

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen in action against Fraserburgh
Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen in action against Fraserburgh. Image: Shutterstock.

He got stuck in against Fraserburgh, playing upfront initially before switching to the right wing later on.

If he keeps up that fighting spirit, keeps grafting and showing determination, Besuijen could force his way back into the first-team picture.

Angus MacDonald
Angus MacDonald (27) of Aberdeen and Scott Barbour, right, of Fraserburgh. Image. Shutterstock.

The Aberdeenshire Shield match was a chance for fringe players to show what they can do, but rest of them failed to grab it.

It was disappointing, but credit must be given to the young Dons in the team.

Watching the fringe players struggle against Fraserburgh was the second disappointing performance I witnessed at Pittodrie in a few days.

The Dons also failed to impress in the 0-0 Premiership stalemate with bottom club St Johnstone on Sunday.

Ester Sokler of Aberdeen in action against Fraserburgh
Ester Sokler of Aberdeen in action against Fraserburgh. Image: Shutterstock.

There was no excitement in that game – and there needs to be excitement in football.

The only real positive from that draw with Saints is the continued return to form of Connor Barron.

Midfielder Barron suffered a tough time last season with a knee and then pelvic injury that kept him out for months.

Thankfully he is now returning to the form that made Barron one of the hottest young talents in Scottish football.

Scotland under-21s player Barron is a quality footballer who always demands the ball and looks to do something with it.

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron during the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

I’m delighted Aberdeen have reopened contract talks with Barron as well, as he is an exciting talent who will only get better.

Barron has the potential to reach far higher levels.

Hopefully the Aberdeen youth academy graduate will sign a new contract and continue his development at Pittodrie.

Another VAR shocker in Scotland loss

Another week and another VAR incident where I’m left scratching my head in utter disbelief.

VAR is lumbering from one farce to another and quite simply I’ve had enough.

Scott McTominay appeared to have fired Scotland ahead in the Euro 2024 qualifier against Spain with a sensational goal.

It was a sublime strike from a tight angle and should have put the Scots on course to seal qualification for the finals in Germany.

Until VAR intervened.

Scotland's Scott McTominay looking frustrated
Scotland’s Scott McTominay looks dejected as his goal is checked by VAR. Image: SNS.

VAR and referee Serdar Gozubuyuk initially penalised Jack Hendry for a foul on keeper Unai Simon.

But that changed later in the game to the goal being chalked off for offside.

What a farce.

Although the Scots, who went on to lose 2-0, will be hurting at that decision, they have to put it to the back of their minds.

Qualification for Euro 2024 is within touching distance and the Scots must retain complete focus to get the job done.

Cove Rangers back on track

Cove Rangers look to be back on track after beating Annan Athletic 3-2 at the weekend.

Paul Hartley’s Cove raced into 3-0 lead only to concede twice late on to make it a nervy finish.

It ended a run of three straight draws and six games without victory.

I’m confident the win will kick-start Cove’s season – and rise up the League One table.

Conversation