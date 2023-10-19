Aberdeen boss Barry Robson on Storm Babet disruption, Slobodan Rubezic injury question and why fringe men looked ‘leggy’ in reserve team fixture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson on Storm Babet disruption, Slobodan Rubezic injury question and why fringe men looked ‘leggy’ in reserve team fixture

The Dons are back from the international break and set to take on Dundee in a Premiership night game at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson was forced to axe training due to Storm Babet on Thursday – but is confident the Reds will be unaffected for their return to action under the Pittodrie lights on Saturday night.

A combination of dangerously-strong gales and rain hit the north-east on the same day Robson’s full squad got back together at Cormack Park following the international break, and ahead of the 6pm Premiership kick-off against Dundee this weekend.

With the bad weather set to extend into Friday, Robson revealed the club have arranged a covered pitch to ensure they don’t have to forego another session, after sticking to preparations which allowed them to shelter from the elements indoors on Thursday.

Speaking ahead of the Dundee clash, which is currently expected to go ahead as planned, Robson said: “We had to do a lot of analysis work on Thursday and we’ve booked an indoor facility for Friday.

“A lot of the work on Thursday was getting everyone back in the building, checking them over and trying to remind them of the things we do.

“We were in the media room for a good hour on Thursday going through a lot of stuff.

“Obviously the weather wasn’t conducive to training – you couldn’t even get out the door.

“But it’s been good.

“We’ve been in the gym and getting them ready. We also had a couple of group meetings, so we’re okay.”

Rubezic ‘fit and ready to go’ despite injury issue with Montenegro

The Aberdeen boss reported a clean bill of health among his seven returning internationalists, including centre-back Slobodan Rubezic, who made his debut for Montenegro during the window when playing 77 minutes in a 3-2 home friendly victory over Lebanon in Podgorica.

Slobodan Rubezic of Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

Rubezic was subsequently absent from the Montenegro squad for their 3-1 Euro qualifier defeat in Serbia, sparking concern among the eagle-eyed Red Army.

Robson revealed Rubezic developed a knee complaint, but said: “He’s good. He had a niggle in his knee, but we’ve had it checked out and luckily there’s nothing serious there, so he’s fit and ready to go.

“He enjoyed the experience and is in good spirits.

“He felt his knee in the game, but it was more so afterwards.

“They didn’t want to take any chances and it settled down after two or three days. It’s fine.”

Robson embracing ‘challenge’ of 18-game pre-winter break schedule

The Dons went into the international break on “a bit of a run”, to use Robson’s description.

They are now five games undefeated in all competitions, with Rubezic also part of a backline who have secured three clean sheets in their last five domestic games.

Ahead of the Premiership kicking back into life this weekend, Aberdeen are eighth – only four points off fourth-placed Hearts in the standings, and six behind St Mirren and Rangers, in third and second place, respectively.

However, when former Reds assistant Tony Docherty takes his 10th-placed Dundee side to Pittodrie on Saturday, it will be the first fixture in a manic – and surely important – period which will see the Dons play 18 times in the 10-and-a-half weeks before the winter break.

Robson accepts – between league matches, four more Europa Conference League group games and a Viaplay Cup semi-final at Hampden against Hibs (plus a potential final) – the calendar up to the first week of January will be a challenge.

But it is a challenge the boss is embracing.

He said: “Listen, that’s a challenge isn’t it? I knew this at the end of last season. I knew we’d have this amount of games, which would be difficult, but this is where we want to be.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the Premiership clash with St Johnstone at Pittodrie before the international break. Image: SNS.

“It’s difficult, but we’re really looking forward to it. We need to put in some right good performances and mix ourselves up a lot tactically.

“We’re going to need to manage the squad well and have a bit of luck with injuries.

“So it’s a big challenge, but one we’re positive about.

“It’s great as a manager to be managing at that high level in Europe. It’s great for the players to be doing it. And obviously there’s a great tradition for this club in Europe.

“It’s a difficult task, but it’s one we all wanted.”

Dons boss explains why Reds’ fringe players looked ‘leggy’ for B team against Fraserburgh

In order to prepare his squad for what is, fittingly, a deluge of matches – including the visit of Conference League Group G leaders PAOK to Pittodrie on Thursday evening – seven players who have been on the fringes of the Aberdeen first-team were included in an Aberdeenshire Shield tie against Fraserburgh during the international break.

The Dons won on penalties, with keeper Ross Doohan, Or Dadia, Rhys Williams, Angus MacDonald, Vicente Besuijen, Pape Habib Gueye and Ester Sokler all featuring.

Robson admits those senior players looked “leggy” turning out for Scott Anderson’s young team – but explained why.

He said: “We worked them hard the days before the game and they actually looked tired on the night.

“That was down to me – we gave them real hard work two days before it and we put them in tired.

“That was just to keep that base of fitness up for them.

Pape Habib Gueye in action for Aberdeen’s reserves against Fraserburgh. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“They worked and ran and their numbers were high, but they looked a bit leggy.

“We gave them that hard base to keep them going.”

Aberdeen rally round Israeli right-back Or Dadia in time of Middle East strife

Israeli right-back Dadia would be forgiven for allowing his personal focus to be consumed by the distressing recent events in the Middle East at present.

Aberdeen’s Or Dadia and Ryan Cowie of Fraserburgh. Image: Shutterstock.

Robson says the Dons have been ensuring the Hapoel Be’er Sheva loanee is coping, saying: “Football doesn’t matter when it comes to things we are seeing.

“I have spoken to him, and so have (assistant boss) Steve Agnew and (goalkeeping coach) Craig Samson.

“We’ve asked him if everything is okay and it is at the moment.

“It is a tough period for him at the minute, but we are all here for him.

“Hopefully, all his family and everyone remains safe.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Alfie Bavidge, third from right, scored the opener for Aberdeen's youngsters. Image: Jasperimage.
Aberdeen, Buckie Thistle and Huntly progress to Aberdeenshire Shield semi-finals with last-four draw confirmed
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin playing against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Nicky Devlin says Aberdeen have to harden themselves for near-two-game-a-week fixture schedule up to…
Aberdeen Women interim manager Gavin Levey
Aberdeen Youth Academy update as Dons hierarchy set to ramp up hunt for departed…
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the cinch Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Image: PA.
Aberdeen already working on January transfer window targets, confirms boss Barry Robson
Stefan Gartenmann celebrates at full-time after beating Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox, where he scored. Image: SNS.
Defender Stefan Gartenmann ready to wait until next summer to make decision on Aberdeen…
Sir Alex Ferguson with his wife Lady Cathy Ferguson. Image: PA.
Willie Miller: Fitting send-off for Lady Cathy - the cornerstone of Sir Alex Ferguson's…
Nicky Devlin celebrating on the pitch
Danny Law: Aberdeen new boys waiting in the wings must remember you only get…
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Midfielder Connor Barron vows to make Aberdeen impact after recovering from two injury setbacks
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Clint Lancaster hopes home comforts can help bring boost in both boxes for Aberdeen…
Stefan Gartenmann of Aberdeen celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirms he wants to sign Stefan Gartenmann beyond season-long loan

Conversation