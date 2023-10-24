Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath – PAOK home clash ‘best chance’ of win in our remaining Europa Conference League group games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath – PAOK home clash ‘best chance’ of win in our remaining Europa Conference League group games

"There's only three games left after this one, so there are only 12 more points up for grabs, and we want three points on the board on Thursday."

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Jamie McGrath shoots at goal during the Europa Conference League match between Aberdeen and HJK Helsinki at Pittodrie Stadium on October 5. Image: Shutterstock.
Jamie McGrath shoots at goal during the Europa Conference League match between Aberdeen and HJK Helsinki at Pittodrie Stadium on October 5. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath knows a win in Thursday night’s home Europa Conference League clash with PAOK would put the Dons “right back in the mix” in Group G.

The Reds host the group frontrunners at Pittodrie later this week in the third round of pool matches.

Greek side PAOK arrive with two victories and six points already on the board in Group G, while Barry Robson’s Dons have claimed just one point in losing 2-1 away at Eintracht Frankfurt and then drawing 1-1 at home with HJK Helsinki.

Jamie McGrath of Aberdeen challenges Robin Koch of Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: Shutterstock.

With return trips to Greece and Finland to come in November for the Reds, before a group-closing clash with Bundesliga outfit Frankfurt in the Granite City in mid-December, McGrath thinks PAOK’s visit represents Aberdeen’s “best chance of getting the win we want” across those four remaining Conference League group matches.

McGrath said: “There’s only three games left after this one, so there are only 12 more points up for grabs, and we want three points on the board on Thursday.

“Obviously being at home that’s probably the best chance of getting the win that we want.

“We know we’ll have great backing from the fans at Pittodrie on the night and that will be a big factor for us.

“I think if we play to the best of our abilities then we will give ourselves a really good chance of doing that.”

Three points v PAOK would be ‘massive’ as Dons’ McGrath looks to learn lessons from Hearts’ defeat to Greeks

If Aberdeen can overcome a PAOK side who are Greek Super League hopefuls, and who will bring a visiting support of more than 1,100 fans to Pittodrie, McGrath believes it would ignite the Dons’ hopes of progress to the Conference League’s knockout stages.

He said: “We know where we are in the group.

PAOK’s players celebrate scoring the opening goal in their Europa Conference League win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: Shutterstock.

“After a good performance in Frankfurt – even though we got nothing from that – ideally we would have liked to win the home game against HJK.

“But it didn’t turn out that way against a good side.

Jamie McGrath, left, in action against HJK. Image: Shutterstock.

“There’s no easy games in the group as it’s European football and each team have their own strengths and weaknesses.

“It would be massive if we could get three points. That would put us right back in the mix heading into the return in Greece and the rest of the group games.

“There are a lot of big nights to look forward to and it would be nice to go forward with more points on the board.

“PAOK have started the group really well and obviously they beat Hearts in qualifying and we can learn from that – maybe where Hearts went wrong and PAOK went right. So at least we have that bit of comparison to look at and get ready.”

PAOK, who beat Hearts earlier this season, are at Pittodrie in the Europa Conference League on Thursday. Image: Shutterstock.

Irishman McGrath, 27, was away with his country during the international break, earning his 10th cap (and laying on two assists) in a Euro qualifying victory over Gibraltar.

He would have likely returned to Dons action at Pittodrie on Saturday – had the scheduled Premiership evening game with Dundee not been postponed due to Storm Babet.

‘Energy from the crowd’ gives Reds ‘that extra few percent’

Thursday, however, will be another chance for McGrath to play in front of the Red Army under the Pittodrie lights.

It is an atmosphere he has relished since joining in the summer, after playing in both the HJK draw and the Europa League play-off home second leg against Swedish champions Hacken.

The Aberdeen players line up before the match against HJK Helsinki. Image: Shutterstock.

McGrath, who insists the Euro nights are occasions he will “remember” once his career is over, said: “Both unbelievable occasions, packed out both times – and unfortunately we lost the first goal in both games.

“But I remember, as soon as we scored, the whole place absolutely erupted and kicked us on.

“And I thought we were going to push on, especially against Hacken (1-3 defeat, 3-5 aggregate loss).

“I thought we were going to turn the tie around and, on another night, we score those chances.

Jamie McGrath during the Europa League play-off match between Aberdeen and BK Hacken at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

“That stems off the energy from the crowd – it really gives you that extra few percent to get you going.

“And you feel it in the warm-up.

“There’s no better feeling in the warm-up than when you feel that buzz in the stands and in the ground.

Aberdeen fans hold up banners and flags ahead of the Euro clash with HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

“Like I said, it really does affect you on the pitch.”

McGrath thinks the presence of the PAOK fans will bring an added dimension to the Pittodrie cauldron this Thursday, adding: “I was in the Ireland squad when we played Greece in the summer, so I know how manic the fans can be out there.”

