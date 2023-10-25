Sean Wallace: Aberdeen’s Euro clash with group leaders PAOK a must-win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: Aberdeen’s Euro clash with group leaders PAOK a must-win

Aberdeen's hopes of progressing from the group stages of the Europa Conference League will be left hanging by a thread if they fail to defeat in-form group leaders PAOK at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen supporters ahead of the clash with HJK Helsinki. Will they be rewarded with a Euro win against PAOK on Thursday? Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen supporters ahead of the clash with HJK Helsinki. Will they be rewarded with a Euro win against PAOK on Thursday? Image: Shutterstock.
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen’s aspirations of progressing from the Europa Conference League groups will crash into the last-chance saloon if they fail to beat PAOK at Pittodrie.

Just three games into a six-fixture group campaign, that is the harsh and sobering reality facing boss Barry Robson and his side.

If Aberdeen draw, or lose, to sit on only two or a solitary point from three games, it will leave hopes of the knock-out stages hanging by a thread.

To be successful in Europe, it is imperative home advantage is maximised.

Aberdeen failed to make Pittodrie count when drawing 1-1 with the perceived weakest opponents in Group G, HJK Helsinki.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates after he scored to make it 1-1 against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

The inability to beat the Finnish champions has piled the pressure on Aberdeen to the point of entering the territory of win-or-bust against PAOK.

It is now sink or swim tomorrow for the Dons in their return to European group stage action for the first time since the 2007/08 UEFA Cup.

With PAOK already five points clear of the Dons, a draw or defeat for Robson’s side would make a sizeable gap look like a chasm.

Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt also host HJK Helsinki on Thursday.

Helsinki’s Bojan Radulovic scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image:: SNS.

Having watched both sides in action against the Dons, I would expect Eintracht Frankfurt to win in Germany, to take their tally to six points.

Obviously that may not be the case.

There may be a shock in Germany just as the Dons could overturn the odds in the Granite City.

Ultimately, there are so many permutations – which is why Aberdeen must become masters of their own destiny by beating PAOK.

It will not be easy.

PAOK have lost just once in their last 16 games in all competitions and sit second in the Greek Super League.

They are also a team with experience of progressing from the group stages in Europe.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the clash against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

In 2021-22 they got as far as the quarter-finals of the Conference League.

After a 16-year absence from group stage action, a rebuilt Aberdeen side are rookies on this European stage and on a steep learning curve.

They were impressive in being narrowly edged out 2-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt in front of more than 50,000 passionate fans in Germany.

However, there was a sense momentum stalled in drawing with HJK Helsinki.

Yes, the Dons created enough chances to win and the Finns netted with their only significant effort of the match.

But the bottom line is HJK Helsinki exploited their chance and Aberdeen didn’t make their opportunities count.

That is a brutal lesson in European football.

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes at full-time in the 1-1 draw with HJK Helsinki. Image: Shutterstock.

And lessons must be learned when the Dons go toe-to-toe with the group leaders on Thursday.

Pittodrie has been packed out and rocking for the clashes with BK Hacken (3-1 loss in the Europa League play-off second leg) and HJK Helsinki.

Passionate and raucous throughout, the Red Army have done their bit.

However, the Dons have yet to reward that support with a Euro win at Pittodrie this season.

Thursday is the time to deliver.

Can Aberdeen beat PAOK?

Of course.

But it will take a performance on the level of the 3-1 defeat of Rangers at Ibrox to secure three points.

A win for Aberdeen on Thursday would blow open Group G and reignite hopes of progressing to the knock-out phase.

Victory would also set the Dons up perfectly for their next group match – away to PAOK at the intimidating, 28,000 capacity Toumba Stadium.

It would also underline lessons have been learned and the Dons are on an upwards trajectory in Europe.

Over to you Aberdeen.

Aberdeen attackers need to take load off Miovski

Aberdeen have been over-reliant on the goals from Bojan Miovski and it is time for others to take that burden off him.

Miovski is the only striker delivering goals this season and has already scored eight in all competitions.

The North Macedonian international is well on course to smash his tally of 18 goals netted last season.

He has scored in three of Aberdeen’s four games in Europe this term and will lead the line against PAOK at Pittodrie tomorrow.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski during the 1-1 draw with HJK Helsinki. Image: Shutterstock.

Delivering goals on the European stage will surely ignite interest from other clubs.

Miovski proved he can score in Scotland last season.

Now he is showing he can find the back of the net in Europe – and that is a commodity that will attract attention from clubs.

In contrast, strike partner Duk has scored just once in 14 appearances this campaign.

Duk, like Miovski, netted 18 times last season, but is failing to hit those heights.

Aberdeen striker Duk during the 1-1 draw with HJK Helsinki. Image: Shutterstock.

The clash against PAOK offers the perfect opportunity for Duk to ignite his own season and rediscover his undoubted scoring touch.

Duk has to start delivering goals.

Summer signings Ester Sokler and Pape Habib Gueye are waiting in the wings for their first start – and chance to shine.

Taylor rematch the right call

A rematch between Scottish boxing great Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall could be set for next year.

With the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO super-lightweight belts on the line, Taylor won a contentious split decision in February 2022.

A scheduled second meeting in March fell through due to an injury to Taylor.

Now talks are reportedly set to begin for a rematch next year.

It would be a box office draw – and would end any controversy over the first fight.

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann reacts following defeat during the Uefa Europa Conference League Group G match at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: PA.
Defiant boss Barry Robson vows 'angry' Aberdeen will come out fighting after Euro agony
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie goes down in the box and appeals for a penalty against PAOK. Image: Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: I'm still raging after Aberdeen were let down by VAR in Europe…
Referee Sebastian Gishamer awards a penalty kick to PAOK in time added after checking footage on the VAR screen. Stefan Schwab of PAOK scored the spot-kick with the last kick of the ball to give PAOK a 3-2 victory against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Ref Watch: Serious competency questions if Jack MacKenzie penalty incident in Aberdeen's loss to…
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie goes down in the box and appeals for a penalty against PAOK. Image: Shutterstock.
Referee kicked his own changing room door after Aberdeen's loss to PAOK, claims Barry…
Aberdeen's Jack Mackenzie has a penalty appeal waved away against PAOK, in the Europa Conference League at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Fan view: Aberdeen v PAOK proves any benefits from VAR are being outweighed by…
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson reacts on the sideline during the Europa Conference League game with PAOK. Image: PA.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson asks 'what's VAR doing here?' after Jack MacKenzie pen ignored…
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected as his side concede a penalty against PAOK. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen suffer late Euro heartache when blowing two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to PAOK
Frankfurt and Aberdeen fans after pyro was allegedly thrown into the home end. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen hit out at fans over Uefa pyrotechnic fines ahead of PAOK clash -…
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson at a Pittodrie press conference ahead of the Euro clash with PAOK. Image: SNS.
Boss Barry Robson warns Aberdeen must deliver a 'close to perfect' performance to overcome…
PAOK's Brandon Thomas in action during a training session at Pittodrie Stadium on Wednesday evening. Image: SNS .
Striker Brandon Thomas warns PAOK ready to go on the attack against Aberdeen

Conversation