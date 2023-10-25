Sean Wallace: Aberdeen’s Euro clash with group leaders PAOK a must-win

Aberdeen’s aspirations of progressing from the Europa Conference League groups will crash into the last-chance saloon if they fail to beat PAOK at Pittodrie.

Just three games into a six-fixture group campaign, that is the harsh and sobering reality facing boss Barry Robson and his side.

If Aberdeen draw, or lose, to sit on only two or a solitary point from three games, it will leave hopes of the knock-out stages hanging by a thread.

To be successful in Europe, it is imperative home advantage is maximised.

Aberdeen failed to make Pittodrie count when drawing 1-1 with the perceived weakest opponents in Group G, HJK Helsinki.

The inability to beat the Finnish champions has piled the pressure on Aberdeen to the point of entering the territory of win-or-bust against PAOK.

It is now sink or swim tomorrow for the Dons in their return to European group stage action for the first time since the 2007/08 UEFA Cup.

With PAOK already five points clear of the Dons, a draw or defeat for Robson’s side would make a sizeable gap look like a chasm.

Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt also host HJK Helsinki on Thursday.

Having watched both sides in action against the Dons, I would expect Eintracht Frankfurt to win in Germany, to take their tally to six points.

Obviously that may not be the case.

There may be a shock in Germany just as the Dons could overturn the odds in the Granite City.

Ultimately, there are so many permutations – which is why Aberdeen must become masters of their own destiny by beating PAOK.

It will not be easy.

PAOK have lost just once in their last 16 games in all competitions and sit second in the Greek Super League.

They are also a team with experience of progressing from the group stages in Europe.

In 2021-22 they got as far as the quarter-finals of the Conference League.

After a 16-year absence from group stage action, a rebuilt Aberdeen side are rookies on this European stage and on a steep learning curve.

They were impressive in being narrowly edged out 2-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt in front of more than 50,000 passionate fans in Germany.

However, there was a sense momentum stalled in drawing with HJK Helsinki.

Yes, the Dons created enough chances to win and the Finns netted with their only significant effort of the match.

But the bottom line is HJK Helsinki exploited their chance and Aberdeen didn’t make their opportunities count.

That is a brutal lesson in European football.

And lessons must be learned when the Dons go toe-to-toe with the group leaders on Thursday.

Pittodrie has been packed out and rocking for the clashes with BK Hacken (3-1 loss in the Europa League play-off second leg) and HJK Helsinki.

Passionate and raucous throughout, the Red Army have done their bit.

However, the Dons have yet to reward that support with a Euro win at Pittodrie this season.

Thursday is the time to deliver.

Can Aberdeen beat PAOK?

Of course.

But it will take a performance on the level of the 3-1 defeat of Rangers at Ibrox to secure three points.

A win for Aberdeen on Thursday would blow open Group G and reignite hopes of progressing to the knock-out phase.

Victory would also set the Dons up perfectly for their next group match – away to PAOK at the intimidating, 28,000 capacity Toumba Stadium.

It would also underline lessons have been learned and the Dons are on an upwards trajectory in Europe.

Over to you Aberdeen.

Aberdeen attackers need to take load off Miovski

Aberdeen have been over-reliant on the goals from Bojan Miovski and it is time for others to take that burden off him.

Miovski is the only striker delivering goals this season and has already scored eight in all competitions.

The North Macedonian international is well on course to smash his tally of 18 goals netted last season.

He has scored in three of Aberdeen’s four games in Europe this term and will lead the line against PAOK at Pittodrie tomorrow.

Delivering goals on the European stage will surely ignite interest from other clubs.

Miovski proved he can score in Scotland last season.

Now he is showing he can find the back of the net in Europe – and that is a commodity that will attract attention from clubs.

In contrast, strike partner Duk has scored just once in 14 appearances this campaign.

Duk, like Miovski, netted 18 times last season, but is failing to hit those heights.

The clash against PAOK offers the perfect opportunity for Duk to ignite his own season and rediscover his undoubted scoring touch.

Duk has to start delivering goals.

Summer signings Ester Sokler and Pape Habib Gueye are waiting in the wings for their first start – and chance to shine.

Taylor rematch the right call

A rematch between Scottish boxing great Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall could be set for next year.

With the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO super-lightweight belts on the line, Taylor won a contentious split decision in February 2022.

A scheduled second meeting in March fell through due to an injury to Taylor.

Now talks are reportedly set to begin for a rematch next year.

It would be a box office draw – and would end any controversy over the first fight.