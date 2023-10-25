Boss Barry Robson warns Aberdeen must deliver a ‘close to perfect’ performance to overcome PAOK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Boss Barry Robson warns Aberdeen must deliver a ‘close to perfect’ performance to overcome PAOK

Manager Robson accepts Aberdeen are underdogs against Group G leaders PAOK in the Europa Conference League showdown - but is confident they can overturn the odds to reignite hopes of progressing from the group.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson at a Pittodrie press conference ahead of the Euro clash with PAOK. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson at a Pittodrie press conference ahead of the Euro clash with PAOK. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson admits it will take a “close to perfect” performance to shock Group G leaders PAOK at Pittodrie.

Greek Super League club PAOK top the Europa Conference League pool with a flawless return of two wins from two games.

With just one point, the Dons’ hopes of progressing from the group to the knock-out phase hinge on shocking PAOK.

Earlier this season, PAOK destroyed Premiership Hearts 6-1 on aggregate in the Europa Conference League play-offs.

Robson admits the Reds are underdogs against a PAOK side who have lost just once in their last 16 games in all competitions.

The Pittodrie gaffer embraces that underdog tag and is confident, with the help of supporters, the Dons can overturn the odds to blow open the group.

He said: “We need to put on a proper performance against PAOK, it needs to be close to perfect.

“If we can do that with the fans behind us then then we have a chance to cause an upset.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson and assistant Steve Agnew during a training session at Cormack Park in preparation for the clash with PAOK. Image: SNS.

“Because, let’s be honest, with the financial difference that is what it would be.

“We are the underdogs – but I like that sometimes.

“The players like that and we want to bring our best performance.

“If we do that then we have a great chance.

“This is the stage we want to be on and at home we have the opportunity to cause an upset.”

Graeme Shinnie, Richard Jensen and Leighton Clarkson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the PAOK game. Image: SNS.

‘You’re up against top players who are worth millions’

Aberdeen are competing in the group stages of Europe for the first time since the Uefa Cup in 2007-08.

The Dons progressed from the groups to the knock-out rounds under manager Jimmy Calderwood 16 years ago.

To retain hopes of recreating that achievement, the current Reds must defeat PAOK at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen failed to make home advantage count when drawing 1-1 with HJK Helsinki in their previous group match.

Robson has warned, at this elevated level of competition, any mistakes will be punished.

Aberdeen defender Sttefan Gartenmann during a training session ahead of the PAOK game. Image: SNS.

He said: “PAOK are strong all over the pitch and we saw their quality at Tynecastle.

“Every level you go up it becomes more evident.

“Whether it’s coming from League Two in Scotland up to the Premiership, the concentration levels and quality is much better.

“Your mistakes get punished more the higher you go – and it’s the same in Europe.

“You’re up against top players who are worth millions. They are smart with their mind and smart with their feet.”

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie during a training session in preparation for the PAOK game. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen ‘unfortunate’ in Europe

Aberdeen have been inactive for almost three weeks due to the international break and postponement of the Premiership clash with Dundee at the weekend.

The Pittodrie clash with Dundee was called off due to Storm Babet.

In contrast, PAOK beat Atromitos 2-0 at the weekend to move to second in the Greek Super League table.

The Dons have just the solitary point in Group G, but Robson insists their performances have merited a healthier return.

And he is determined to end that wait for a group victory.

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara scores to make it 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “We have have been unfortunate at times.

“Our performances in Europe have been good – without getting the results we maybe deserved.

“The way we played away in Frankfurt (2-1 group loss), in Sweden (2-2 draw in Europa League play-off first leg to BK Hacken) and at times against Helsinki showed what we can do.

“If we put those performances together for 90 minutes this week then I think we have a chance.

“We create a lot of chances as a team, and if we keep doing that, we’ll be okay.

“I’ve watched PAOK in a few games and watched them against Frankfurt.

“Frankfurt could have scored a few goals against them, Helsinki the same.

“PAOK will come at us times and will also drop off at times as well.

“They have real speed on transition so that is something we need to be aware of as well.”

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin playing against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Embrace the pressure and chaos

PAOK are set to be backed by up to 1,500 travelling supporters at Pittodrie.

With the Red Army also set to turn out in force, Robson anticipates a raucous atmosphere.

He has urged his players to embrace the atmosphere and remain controlled amid the “chaos”.

Aberdeen supporters ahead of the clash with HJK Helsinki. Will they be rewarded with a Euro win against PAOK on Thursday? Image: Shutterstock.

Robson said: “The support can play a part, of course it can.

“If you have a good mentality, embrace the fans and the pressure, then it helps you on your way.

“You just have to remember that when there’s chaos going on off the pitch, you have to stay controlled on it.”

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann reacts following defeat during the Uefa Europa Conference League Group G match at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: PA.
Defiant boss Barry Robson vows 'angry' Aberdeen will come out fighting after Euro agony
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie goes down in the box and appeals for a penalty against PAOK. Image: Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: I'm still raging after Aberdeen were let down by VAR in Europe…
Referee Sebastian Gishamer awards a penalty kick to PAOK in time added after checking footage on the VAR screen. Stefan Schwab of PAOK scored the spot-kick with the last kick of the ball to give PAOK a 3-2 victory against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Ref Watch: Serious competency questions if Jack MacKenzie penalty incident in Aberdeen's loss to…
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie goes down in the box and appeals for a penalty against PAOK. Image: Shutterstock.
Referee kicked his own changing room door after Aberdeen's loss to PAOK, claims Barry…
Aberdeen's Jack Mackenzie has a penalty appeal waved away against PAOK, in the Europa Conference League at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Fan view: Aberdeen v PAOK proves any benefits from VAR are being outweighed by…
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson reacts on the sideline during the Europa Conference League game with PAOK. Image: PA.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson asks 'what's VAR doing here?' after Jack MacKenzie pen ignored…
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected as his side concede a penalty against PAOK. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen suffer late Euro heartache when blowing two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to PAOK
Frankfurt and Aberdeen fans after pyro was allegedly thrown into the home end. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen hit out at fans over Uefa pyrotechnic fines ahead of PAOK clash -…
PAOK's Brandon Thomas in action during a training session at Pittodrie Stadium on Wednesday evening. Image: SNS .
Striker Brandon Thomas warns PAOK ready to go on the attack against Aberdeen
Stefan Gartenmann during an Aberdeen press conference at Pittodrie for the clash against PAOK. Image: SNS.
'Something extraordinary on a European night' - Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann ready to use…

Conversation