Boss Barry Robson warns Aberdeen must deliver a ‘close to perfect’ performance to overcome PAOK

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson admits it will take a “close to perfect” performance to shock Group G leaders PAOK at Pittodrie.

Greek Super League club PAOK top the Europa Conference League pool with a flawless return of two wins from two games.

With just one point, the Dons’ hopes of progressing from the group to the knock-out phase hinge on shocking PAOK.

Earlier this season, PAOK destroyed Premiership Hearts 6-1 on aggregate in the Europa Conference League play-offs.

Robson admits the Reds are underdogs against a PAOK side who have lost just once in their last 16 games in all competitions.

The Pittodrie gaffer embraces that underdog tag and is confident, with the help of supporters, the Dons can overturn the odds to blow open the group.

He said: “We need to put on a proper performance against PAOK, it needs to be close to perfect.

“If we can do that with the fans behind us then then we have a chance to cause an upset.

“Because, let’s be honest, with the financial difference that is what it would be.

“We are the underdogs – but I like that sometimes.

“The players like that and we want to bring our best performance.

“If we do that then we have a great chance.

“This is the stage we want to be on and at home we have the opportunity to cause an upset.”

‘You’re up against top players who are worth millions’

Aberdeen are competing in the group stages of Europe for the first time since the Uefa Cup in 2007-08.

The Dons progressed from the groups to the knock-out rounds under manager Jimmy Calderwood 16 years ago.

To retain hopes of recreating that achievement, the current Reds must defeat PAOK at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen failed to make home advantage count when drawing 1-1 with HJK Helsinki in their previous group match.

Robson has warned, at this elevated level of competition, any mistakes will be punished.

He said: “PAOK are strong all over the pitch and we saw their quality at Tynecastle.

“Every level you go up it becomes more evident.

“Whether it’s coming from League Two in Scotland up to the Premiership, the concentration levels and quality is much better.

“Your mistakes get punished more the higher you go – and it’s the same in Europe.

“You’re up against top players who are worth millions. They are smart with their mind and smart with their feet.”

Aberdeen ‘unfortunate’ in Europe

Aberdeen have been inactive for almost three weeks due to the international break and postponement of the Premiership clash with Dundee at the weekend.

The Pittodrie clash with Dundee was called off due to Storm Babet.

In contrast, PAOK beat Atromitos 2-0 at the weekend to move to second in the Greek Super League table.

The Dons have just the solitary point in Group G, but Robson insists their performances have merited a healthier return.

And he is determined to end that wait for a group victory.

Robson said: “We have have been unfortunate at times.

“Our performances in Europe have been good – without getting the results we maybe deserved.

“The way we played away in Frankfurt (2-1 group loss), in Sweden (2-2 draw in Europa League play-off first leg to BK Hacken) and at times against Helsinki showed what we can do.

“If we put those performances together for 90 minutes this week then I think we have a chance.

“We create a lot of chances as a team, and if we keep doing that, we’ll be okay.

“I’ve watched PAOK in a few games and watched them against Frankfurt.

“Frankfurt could have scored a few goals against them, Helsinki the same.

“PAOK will come at us times and will also drop off at times as well.

“They have real speed on transition so that is something we need to be aware of as well.”

Embrace the pressure and chaos

PAOK are set to be backed by up to 1,500 travelling supporters at Pittodrie.

With the Red Army also set to turn out in force, Robson anticipates a raucous atmosphere.

He has urged his players to embrace the atmosphere and remain controlled amid the “chaos”.

Robson said: “The support can play a part, of course it can.

“If you have a good mentality, embrace the fans and the pressure, then it helps you on your way.

“You just have to remember that when there’s chaos going on off the pitch, you have to stay controlled on it.”