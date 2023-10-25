Striker Brandon Thomas warns PAOK ready to go on the attack against Aberdeen

PAOK striker Brandon Thomas has warned the Greek Super League side aim to go on the attack against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

The Dons host Group G leaders PAOK in a Europa Conference League showdown on Thursday.

PAOK top the group with a maximum six points from two games, following defeats of Eintracht Frankfurt and HJK Helsinki.

In contrast, the Dons have just one point from their two fixtures.

PAOK are unbeaten in eight Euro games this season and have rattled in 18 goals, conceding just five.

They demolished Premiership Hearts 6-1 on aggregate in the Europa Conference League play-off round earlier this season.

Now PAOK are ready to go on the front-foot in the hunt for a second win in Scotland this term – having won the first leg of that tie, at Tynecastle, 2-1.

Spanish attacker Thomas, 28, said: “We want to score goals, that is our style.

“We don’t want to finish a game 1-0. If we win 1-0, it is good, but we want more and more.

“It is our style to press teams and hopefully we can score a lot of goals.

“Our players in attack are good.

“I am hungry and want more goals all the time.

“I am so happy here in PAOK and I am happy to play in this competition.”

Repaying PAOK’s travelling support

PAOK have lost only once in the last 16 matches in all competitions and currently sit second in the Greek Super League.

The Greek club trained on the pitch at Pittodrie on Wednesday night ahead of the Group G clash.

Up to 1,500 PAOK fans are expected to back the club at Pittodrie, which is set to be battered by rain and wind during the match.

Thomas aims to deliver a win for their travelling fans and insists the weather conditions will not affect PAOK.

He said: “We have the support of our fans in a place that is very far away.

“It is amazing to have their support. I thank them.

“We are not used to playing in these conditions with the weather, but we are well prepared and have played in Scotland before.

“We are prepared for the cold and the rain and have come here for the victory and the three points.”

No comparison with Hearts game for PAOK boss Lucescu

PAOK manager Razvan Lucescu masterminded the heavy aggregate victory over Hearts earlier this season.

However, the 54-year-old insists that result means nothing ahead of facing Aberdeen and was highly respectful of the Pittodrie club.

Lucescu has called for the group leaders to be mentally strong and “give everything” against the Dons.

On facing Aberdeen so soon after beating Hearts, he said: “It is not correct professionally to compare games.

“There are two different situations and two different moments.

“We must be focused on the game against Aberdeen without being focused on the game we played against Hearts.

“It will be a game of fighting, spirit and extra motivation against Aberdeen.

“We will have to go up against an Aberdeen team with at least the same level of spirit.

“And also use our motivation as we want to play and fight for three points.

“Our focus is on being mentally very strong, focused and to give everything against Aberdeen.

“The game against Aberdeen, we must be at the top of our capabilities.