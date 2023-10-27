Ref Watch: Serious competency questions if Jack MacKenzie penalty incident in Aberdeen’s loss to PAOK wasn’t checked by VAR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ref Watch: Serious competency questions if Jack MacKenzie penalty incident in Aberdeen’s loss to PAOK wasn’t checked by VAR

The Europa Conference League clash at Pittodrie was overshadowed by VAR controversy which left the Dons fuming. Our expert Finlay Elder reviews a dismal night for the officials.

Referee Sebastian Gishamer awards a penalty kick to PAOK in time added after checking footage on the VAR screen. Stefan Schwab of PAOK scored the spot-kick with the last kick of the ball to give PAOK a 3-2 victory against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Referee Sebastian Gishamer awards a penalty kick to PAOK in time added after checking footage on the VAR screen. Stefan Schwab of PAOK scored the spot-kick with the last kick of the ball to give PAOK a 3-2 victory against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
By Finlay Elder

The European clash between Aberdeen and PAOK at Pittodrie was the place to be on Thursday night.

The Dons were looking to kick-start their continental campaign, while Europa Conference League Group G leaders PAOK were aiming to make it three wins from three.

At a windy Pittodrie, Aberdeen would find themselves 2-0 up after a thrilling quickfire double after half-time, before losing the game 3-2 in a moment of last-minute agony.

The refereeing team from Austria was led by Sebastian Gishamer, with the video assistant referee (VAR) side of things being headed up by his compatriot Alan Kijas.

Unfortunately, once again this season the referee and VAR took centre stage – for all the wrong reasons, of course.

Since its introduction, the consistency of VAR has been absolutely atrocious. Every single week the inconsistency is there to be seen.

It doesn’t matter what competition it is – every week you will read something negative about VAR, and about the numerous mistakes officials at grounds and in VAR rooms keep making, despite now having technological help.

Huge questions about what was going on with VAR room for Jack MacKenzie penalty incident

With the Aberdeen v PAOK game at 2-1 and the result hanging finely in the balance, Aberdeen were denied what seemed to be a clear foul and penalty.

It happened just a few yards in front of me, and I could tell straight away there was no contact on the ball and Jack MacKenzie was clearly taken out by PAOK captain Vieirinha.

Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie goes down in the box and appeals for a penalty against PAOK. Image: Shutterstock.

It was immediately obvious it was a game-defining moment – and should have resulted in a spot-kick, which in turn could have ultimately killed the match off in Aberdeen’s favour.

With the ref waving away the Dons’ claims, I thought surely VAR will take a long look at it to determine whether they thought he had made a mistake and should be sent to the monitor.

Across several leagues, you have seen penalties consistently given for that type of foul, either immediately or on review.

However, it is understood VAR didn’t even look at the flashpoint, not substantially anyway.

Why aren’t they checking that thoroughly and why isn’t the referee being advised to view that again?

If they did look at it, even for a couple of seconds, I don’t see how a referee at any level could view that incident and think there wasn’t a clear and obvious error made.

Rubezic foul was penalty – but similarities only underlined injustice against Dons

To rub salt in the wounds, PAOK themselves were awarded a penalty in the last minute following a VAR check.

In my opinion, it was a foul and a penalty.

Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic almost slips into the tackle. It’s just on the edge of the box, but he clearly catches his man. It’s a penalty.

Where is the consistency, though? The Aberdeen penalty in my opinion is just as much of a penalty as the one PAOK were given.

Both defenders made no contact with the ball, both defenders went across their man,  taking them out. One resulted in a pen after a VAR check and one didn’t even warrant a proper VAR check.

If the talk is true that the Vieirinha challenge on MacKenzie wasn’t even reviewed, serious questions need to be asked of the competency of the match officials.

I thought the referee and, more importantly, the VAR team were very poor and incredibly inconsistent.

VAR at a tipping point

We are now reaching a tipping point with VAR in football.

As of right now, it simply has not worked.

We were told VAR was there to help officials, to help eradicate any potential mistakes. It has failed to do so – spectacularly.

I wouldn’t say not awarding the penalty is the only reason Aberdeen lost, there were several factors which played a part. There were defensive mistakes for all three goals scored by the Greek side, and the game seemed to turn on its head when Aberdeen made a triple-substitution at 2-0 up.

However, the momentum would have certainly been back in Aberdeen’s favour had they been awarded the penalty and potentially restored their two-goal lead.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

Police intervene on Belmont Street and disgust as away fans spit at TV cameras: Fall-out as 1,400 PAOK supporters come to Aberdeen

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie goes down in the box and appeals for a penalty against PAOK. Image: Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: I'm still raging after Aberdeen were let down by VAR in Europe…
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie goes down in the box and appeals for a penalty against PAOK. Image: Shutterstock.
Referee kicked his own changing room door after Aberdeen's loss to PAOK, claims Barry…
Aberdeen's Jack Mackenzie has a penalty appeal waved away against PAOK, in the Europa Conference League at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Fan view: Aberdeen v PAOK proves any benefits from VAR are being outweighed by…
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson reacts on the sideline during the Europa Conference League game with PAOK. Image: PA.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson asks 'what's VAR doing here?' after Jack MacKenzie pen ignored…
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected as his side concede a penalty against PAOK. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen suffer late Euro heartache when blowing two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to PAOK
Frankfurt and Aberdeen fans after pyro was allegedly thrown into the home end. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen hit out at fans over Uefa pyrotechnic fines ahead of PAOK clash -…
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson at a Pittodrie press conference ahead of the Euro clash with PAOK. Image: SNS.
Boss Barry Robson warns Aberdeen must deliver a 'close to perfect' performance to overcome…
PAOK's Brandon Thomas in action during a training session at Pittodrie Stadium on Wednesday evening. Image: SNS .
Striker Brandon Thomas warns PAOK ready to go on the attack against Aberdeen
Stefan Gartenmann during an Aberdeen press conference at Pittodrie for the clash against PAOK. Image: SNS.
'Something extraordinary on a European night' - Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann ready to use…
Aberdeen supporters ahead of the clash with HJK Helsinki. Will they be rewarded with a Euro win against PAOK on Thursday? Image: Shutterstock.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen's Euro clash with group leaders PAOK a must-win

Conversation