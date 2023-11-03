Aberdeen and Ross County players score Under-19s European Championship call-ups

Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge and Ross County defender Dylan Smith have been called up once more for Scotland under-19 duty.

The duo will aim to help Scotland in their UEFA Under-19 European Championship qualifiers against Bulgaria, Andorra and Serbia this month.

They kick off away to Bulgaria on Wednesday, November 15, play home to Andorra on November 18 and round off Group Three at home to Serbia three days later.

Bavidge, who is 17 and on loan at League One club Kelty Hearts until January, has made four appearances for Billy Stark’s 19s and scored in the 2-2 friendly draw against the Czech Republic in September.

He also started in the 2-1 friendly defeat against Portgual last month, boosting his international experience, having played five times for the under-17s.

Bavidge, who has made five appearances for the Dons first-team, has scored twice in six outings for Kelty so far this term.

Defender progressing well at County

County’s highly-rated 17-year-old Smith has made the step up from the national side’s under-17s where he made seven appearances.

He was this season called up to Billy Stark’s 19s and captaining the team in their 2-2 friendly draw against the Czech Republic in September, although an ankle injury saw him being substituted.

The talented centre half came off the bench late on in the under-19s 3-0 friendly loss against Belgium three days previously.

Smith has been tipped to be a potential future Ross County captain by his club manager Malky Mackay.

Ross County FC are proud to confirm Dylan Smith has once again been called up for the Scotland U19 squad for their upcoming UEFA U19 European Championship Qualifiers against Bulgaria, Andorra and Serbia! Congratulations, Dylan! pic.twitter.com/H7gy71YSKB — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) November 3, 2023