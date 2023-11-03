Aberdeen and Ross County players score Under-19s European Championship call-ups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen and Ross County players score Under-19s European Championship call-ups

Dons striker Bavidge joins Staggies' centre half Smith after impressing in international friendlies this season.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Alfie Bavidige, left, scoring for Aberdeen against Brora rangers in this season's PFL Trust Trophy. Image: Jasperimage
Alfie Bavidige, left, scoring for Aberdeen against Brora rangers in this season's PFL Trust Trophy. Image: Jasperimage

Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge and Ross County defender Dylan Smith have been called up once more for Scotland under-19 duty.

The duo will aim to help Scotland in their UEFA Under-19 European Championship qualifiers against Bulgaria, Andorra and Serbia this month.

They kick off away to Bulgaria on Wednesday, November 15, play home to Andorra on November 18 and round off Group Three at home to Serbia three days later.

Bavidge, who is 17 and on loan at League One club Kelty Hearts until January, has made four appearances for Billy Stark’s 19s and scored in the 2-2 friendly draw against the Czech Republic in September.

He also started in the 2-1 friendly defeat against Portgual last month, boosting his international experience, having played five times for the under-17s.

Bavidge, who has made five appearances for the Dons first-team, has scored twice in six outings for Kelty so far this term.

Defender progressing well at County

County’s highly-rated 17-year-old Smith has made the step up from the national side’s under-17s where he made seven appearances.

He was this season called up to Billy Stark’s 19s and captaining the team in their 2-2 friendly draw against the Czech Republic in September, although an ankle injury saw him being substituted.

Dylan Smith in action during the 2022-23 season, in which he made his first team breakthrough for Ross County.
Ross County defender Dylan Smith. Image: SNS Group

The talented centre half came off the bench late on in the under-19s 3-0 friendly loss against Belgium three days previously.

Smith has been tipped to be a potential future Ross County captain by his club manager Malky Mackay.

