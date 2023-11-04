Goal hero Bojan Miovski fires 10 man Aberdeen into the Viaplay Cup final with 1-0 defeat of Hibs at Hampden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Goal hero Bojan Miovski fires 10 man Aberdeen into the Viaplay Cup final with 1-0 defeat of Hibs at Hampden

Aberdeen book a slot in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden on December 17 after edging the semi-final despite being reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of Jack MacKenzie

By Sean Wallace
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS

Aberdeen booked a Viaplay Cup final slot with a dramatic 1-0 defeat of Hibs at Hampden with Bojan Miovski underlining yet again that he is one of the hottest strikers in Scotland.

The Dons faced an uphill task when Jack MacKenzie was dismissed for a petulant push on Lewis Miller in the 75th minute, his second yellow card.

Rather than be rocked by that set-back Aberdeen were ignited and grabbed a sensational lead through Miovski only three minutes later.

North Macedonian international Miovski has now scored 10 goals already this season in all competitions.

Miovski is a big game player and his superb finish booked a cup final slot at Hampden on December 17.

Hibs looked to have grabbed the lead in the second half through a superb Martin Boyle finish but the goal was chalked off for offside following a VAR review.

The last time Aberdeen won this tournament, or any silverware, was when boss Barry Robson was a player in the cup winning team in 2014.

Now Robson is just one win away from lifting the trophy with Aberdeen as a manager and player.

Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final with Hibs. Image: SNS

When the Dons last won the League Cup nine years ago it was in the first full-season of a manager who had taken over in the previous campaign – Derek McInnes.

It was the catalyst for a period of relative success with cup finals and regular European qualification – but no more trophies.

Robson is also in his first full season as Aberdeen manager, having taken over during the previous campaign.

The similarities are clear.

The hope amongst the Red Army is that lighting can strike twice with a boss delivering silverware in his debut campaign.

The Dons are just one win away from that target.

Hibernian’s Dylan Vente can’t believe he’s missed a chance against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Robson sticks with 5-4-1 formation

There was one change to the Aberdeen starting line-up that defeated Motherwell 4-2 at Fir Park on Wednesday.

Connor Barron returned to the starting fold with Dante Polvara dropping to the bench.

Aberdeen retained the 5-4-1 formation that had proven so effective against the Steelmen.

Hibs created the first opportunity in the eighth minute when breaking on a swift counter attack as a Dons’ offensive move broke down.

Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie and Lewis Miller in action at Hampden. Image; SNS

Martin Boyle picked out Elie Youan on the right who burst down the flank before crossing  a return to Boyle in the box.

It would have found Boyle unmarked but Connor Barron had made a lung-bursting run back to brilliantly intercept 15 yards out and fire over for a corner.

Moments later Yoyan wasted a clear chance when blazing over the bar from 10 yards.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie during the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image; SNS

Hibs continued to look more threatening in attack but Joe Newell’s low 15 yard drive in the 35th minute was comfortably collected by keeper Kelle Roos.

Hibs goal chalked off for offside

The semi-final exploded into life in the 48th minute when a long ball by Will Fish hoisted from deep in his own half picked out Martin Boyle’s run.

Boyle burst between the back-line and left Stefan Rubezic trailing as he brilliantly controlled the ball on his right foot on the run before slamming a clinical 15 yard shot beyond keeper Roos.

Hibernian’s Martin Boyle celebrates after scoring before his goal is ruled out for offside by VAR in the Viaplay semi-final against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Hibs celebrations were cut short when the goal went to a VAR review.

After more then four minutes a decision was made that the goal would not stand due to offside.

It was extremely tight. Boyle looked onside but the lines drawn by VAR dictated otherwise.

Referee John Beaton checks with VAR before disallowing Martin Boyle’s goal for offside against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Hibs again threatened in the 64th minute when Youan’s cross from the right found Vente 12 yards out.

His first time shot was goal-bound until Devlin scrambled it clear.

In the 70th minute Jamie McGrath’s tame shot was easily collected.

It was Aberdeen’s first shot on target in a game of immense importance.

Aberdeen go a man down – and score

The Dons were reduced to 10 men in the 74th minute when MacKenzie retaliated after Lewis Miller pushed the wing-back.

MacKenzie, who had already been booked, retaliated by shoving Miller over – and referee John Beaton raised a second yellow.

It was a moment of madness from the wing-back.

It was an agonising sense of deja-vu for the Dons as they were reduced to 10 men in the League Cup semi-final last season when Anthony Stewart was red carded for a reckless challenge.

Aberdeen were damaged by Stewart’s red card last season and lost 2-1 after extra-time.

Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie is shown a red card by Referee John Beaton. Image: SNS

This time the Reds reacted positively to going a man down and sensationally went ahead just three minutes later.

Shinnie won possession in the Dons  half and pushed forward before the ball broke to substitute Dante Polvara.

Midfielder Polvara continued the counter attack by sliding a pass to Miovski who powered upfield and into the box.

Miovski then drilled a clinical left-footed 15 yard strike beyond Marshall to send the 13,000 strong travelling Red Army into raptures.

Aberdeen had a penalty claim shrugged off by referee Beaton in the 83rd minute when Miovski went down after a push in the box by Fish.

There was contact and it should have been a spot-kick. Referee Beaton compounded his wrong call by booking Miovski for diving.

ABERDEEN (5-4-1): Roos 7; Devlin 7, Gartenmann 7, Rubezic 6, Jensen 6, MacKenzie 5; Barron 6 (Polvara 66), Shinnie 6, Clarkson 6, McGrath 7; Miovski 7 (Sokler 90 +2)

Subs not used: Doohan, Duk, Gueye, Hayes, Duncan, MacDonald, Milne

HIBS (4-4-2): Marshall 6; Miller 6 (Whittaker 81), Fish 7, Bushiri 7, Obita 6; Tavares 6 (Doidge 81), Levitt 6, Newell 6, Youan 7; Boyle 7 (Campbell 87), Vente 6 (Landers 87)

Subs not used: Wollacott, Hanlon, Stevenson, Delferriere, Molotnikov,

Referee: John Beaton

Man-of-the-match: Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen)

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates his side's Viaplay Cup semi-final win against Hibs. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson full of pride as his Dons reach Viaplay Cup final
Graeme Shinnie celebrates Aberdeen's 2-1 win at Ross County in the Viaplay Cup quarter-final. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie dreaming of lifting silverware with the Dons
Aberdeen players celebrate after Luis Lopes scores to make it 4-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: If Aberdeen produce the same again then Barry Robson's side should be…
Aberdeen training with Hampden in the background. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes Hampden training camp can help Dons reach League Cup…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (L) celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen can head to Hampden to face Hibs with belief after work-rate…
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart celebrates after scoring a goal at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women boss gives Hannah Stewart armband in pregnant captain Nadine Hanssen's absence
Alfie Bavidige, left, scoring for Aberdeen against Brora rangers in this season's PFL Trust Trophy. Image: Jasperimage
Aberdeen and Ross County players score Under-19s European Championship call-ups
Stuart Kennedy during the Aberdeen FC Gothenburg Greats Freedom of the City celebratory event at Pittodrie in May. Image: SNS.
Stuart Kennedy: ‘I scored the winner the last time Aberdeen beat Hibernian in a…
Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie. Image: SNS
Jack MacKenzie wants a repeat performance from Aberdeen at Hampden
Jamie McGrath in action
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hails 'terrific' Jamie McGrath

Conversation