WATCH: Aberdeen fans at The Dubliner in Thessaloniki look ahead to PAOK away clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

WATCH: Aberdeen fans at The Dubliner in Thessaloniki look ahead to PAOK away clash

The Press and Journal chatted to some of the travelling Red Army who have arrived in Greece ahead of Thursday's Europa Conference League game.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen fans have started to arrive in Thessaloniki ahead of Thursday’s Europa Conference League group game against PAOK.

The Dons will take on the flawless Group G leaders at the famously boisterous Toumba Stadium just two weeks after suffering a gut-wrenching, last-gasp 3-2 defeat to the Greek side at Pittodrie. 

The Press and Journal spoke to some of the Reds supporters who were at The Dubliner pub in Thessaloniki on Tuesday night to hear their plans for the latest continental trip, and to get their views on Barry Robson’s side’s prospects for the game, the Conference League campaign and the season as a whole so far.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Aberdeen's Connor Barron warns he won't be fazed by hostile atmosphere at PAOK
Aberdeen's Kelle Roos during the 4-2 Premiership defeat of Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen to begin talks with goalkeeper Kelle Roos on a new deal, confirms boss…
CR0045671, Callum Law, Peterhead. Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final - Aberdeen v Buckie Thistle. Picture of Max Barry fouling Findlay Marshall. Tuesday, November 7th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen beat Buckie Thistle 5-3 to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final
Pittodrie Stadium.
New dates for two postponed Aberdeen fixtures
The intimidating atmosphere at PAOK's Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki - where Aberdeen will play on Thursday. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen fans to be taken 2.5 miles to PAOK’s Toumba Stadium by bus THREE-AND-A-HALF…
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara in action
Willie Miller: Aberdeen must block out hostile atmosphere at PAOK and keep focus on…
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates his side's Viaplay Cup semi-final win against Hibs. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Time for Barry Robson to focus on the positives - not fixture…
The PAOK players celebrate in front of their fans after scoring the winner against Aberdeen in the Europa Conference League two weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock.
PAOK captain Vieirinha insists the Group G leaders did not try to provoke Aberdeen…
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates after Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
'We can't throw the towel in!' - Nicky Devlin insists Aberdeen must aim to…
Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison.
Bayley Hutchison delighted with 100th Aberdeen Women goal after netting four (and setting up…

Conversation