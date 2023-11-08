WATCH: Aberdeen fans at The Dubliner in Thessaloniki look ahead to PAOK away clash

Aberdeen fans have started to arrive in Thessaloniki ahead of Thursday’s Europa Conference League group game against PAOK.

The Dons will take on the flawless Group G leaders at the famously boisterous Toumba Stadium just two weeks after suffering a gut-wrenching, last-gasp 3-2 defeat to the Greek side at Pittodrie.

The Press and Journal spoke to some of the Reds supporters who were at The Dubliner pub in Thessaloniki on Tuesday night to hear their plans for the latest continental trip, and to get their views on Barry Robson’s side’s prospects for the game, the Conference League campaign and the season as a whole so far.