WATCH: PAOK manager hits out at Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin for blowing him a kiss during goal celebration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

WATCH: PAOK manager hits out at Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin for blowing him a kiss during goal celebration

Razvan Lucescu also insisted Aberdeen are 'not an offensive team' in a detailed analysis of Dons boss Barry Robson's tactical approach ahead of the Europa Conference League Group G clash in Thessaloniki on Thursday.

By Sean Wallace
PAOK manager Razvan Lucescu during the PAOK v Aberdeen MD-1 press conference at Toumba Stadium, on November 8, 2023, in Thessaloniki, Greece. Image: SNS.
PAOK manager Razvan Lucescu during the PAOK v Aberdeen MD-1 press conference at Toumba Stadium, on November 8, 2023, in Thessaloniki, Greece. Image: SNS.

PAOK manager Razvan Lucescu is happy he did not see Nicky Devlin blowing a kiss at him when Aberdeen went 2-0 up at Pittodrie – as he doesn’t know how he would have reacted.

Lucescu revealed his coaches only informed him about Devlin’s goal celebration after the Europa Conference League Group G clash with the Dons had finished.

The PAOK boss had the last laugh as the Greek Super League team went on to score three late goals and win 3-2 in the Granite City.

Lucescu will face Devlin and the Dons again on Thursday night in Thessaloniki.

During PAOK’s pre-match press conference at the Toumba Stadium, Lucescu discussed his side’s 4-2 away win at Olympiacos on Sunday, where they were 4-0 up with only four minutes remaining.

Lucescu used Devlin’s celebration at Aberdeen’s second goal to illustrate the importance of never taking anything for granted.

“In the game Aberdeen scored their second goal and in that moment their number two, Mr. Devlin, came in front of me making like this…,” said Lucescu, blowing a kiss.

“It finished 3-2 for us.

“I didn’t see it in the game but the people around me, my coaches, told me the story.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full time after losing 3-2 to PAOK. Image: SNS.

“When I told our group what happened, they were a little bit surprised.

“I’m happy I didn’t see it in the moment, because I don’t know how I would have reacted.”

PAOK manager Razvan Lucescu. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen ‘not an offensive team’ – Lucescu

In the aftermath of the 3-2 defeat Devlin said he was angered some PAOK players celebrated their dramatic late win in his face at full-time.

However, the full-back was also confident there would be no bad blood between the teams at the 28,000-capacity Toumba Stadium.

An 800-strong travelling Red Army will cheer on the Dons in a must-win match in Thessaloniki.

Aberdeen have secured only one point from their opening three Group G fixtures.

In contrast, PAOK have a maximum nine points and top the table.

PAOK beat Hearts 4-0 in Thessaloniki earlier this season in the Europa Conference League play-offs.

The PAOK manager refused to make comparisons between Aberdeen and Hearts.

Lucescu said Aberdeen are “not an offensive team” – but praised Barry Robson’s side for their defensive organisation.

He said: “We have a game that might give us qualification for the next round so we have to be very focused.

“I don’t like to make comparisons, because there are two different moments with teams (Hearts and Aberdeen) and their qualities.

“We don’t care what has gone before.

“Now in front of us is an Aberdeen team with a strong mentality.

“They are not an offensive team, they are very organised in defence.

“They try to take advantage from their transitions and they are very good at that.

“Aberdeen are a team that must be treated with the maximum of respect.

“I don’t know how Aberdeen treat the game, but normally Scottish teams have the mentality to fight and fight.”

PAOK FC manager Razvan Lucescu gestures from the sideline during the 3-2 win at Pittodrie. Image: PA.

‘Tough, tough’ Toumba Stadium key in ‘do-or-die’ clash

Meanwhile, PAOK left-back Baba Rahman has warned Aberdeen face a “tough, tough” experience at the Toumba Stadium.

PAOK’s stadium is renowned for its intimidating atmosphere, and Ghanaian international Rahman insists that will be a key factor in a “do-or-die” game.

PAOK’s Vieirinha celebrates at full time after the 3-2 Europa Conference League defeat of Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

He said: “Playing at Toumba is not easy, and Aberdeen can expect a tough, tough game

“It will be a different game and we will have the fans behind us at Toumba.

“Our team is high on motivation.

“The game will do or die for Aberdeen.

“It will also be do or die for us as we need qualification.”

Former Chelsea defender Rahman was adamant there was no luck involved in PAOK coming back from 2-0 down with 17 minutes remaining to win 3-2 at Pittodrie.

When asked if they had been “lucky” to win at Pittodrie, he said: “I woudn’t say luck.

“After we went 2-0 down, we put in a good shift.

“It was hard luck for them to concede a penalty in the last minute.

“Sometimes luck plays a part, but it was down to hard work.”

PAOK’s Baba Rahman. Image: SNS.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fans at Hampden on Saturday for the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fans hit out at SPFL over ticket allocation and pricing for League Cup…
Aberdeen's (L/R) Shay Logan. Ryan Jack and Kenny McLean celebrate at full-time after beating HJK Rijeka 3-0. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen need to deliver biggest Euro away win at PAOK since stunning…
Aberdeen met Hibernian in the semi-finals of the Viaplay Cup on Saturday evening. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen 'extremely disappointed' as SPFL reject request for 50-50 split for League Cup final…
Aberdeen fan Alan Whyte in Thessaloniki, Greece, during the PAOK trip.
WATCH: Aberdeen fans at The Dubliner in Thessaloniki look ahead to PAOK away clash
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Aberdeen's Connor Barron warns he won't be fazed by hostile atmosphere at PAOK
Aberdeen's Kelle Roos during the 4-2 Premiership defeat of Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen to begin talks with goalkeeper Kelle Roos on a new deal, confirms boss…
CR0045671, Callum Law, Peterhead. Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final - Aberdeen v Buckie Thistle. Picture of Max Barry fouling Findlay Marshall. Tuesday, November 7th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen beat Buckie Thistle 5-3 to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final
Pittodrie Stadium.
New dates for two postponed Aberdeen fixtures
The intimidating atmosphere at PAOK's Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki - where Aberdeen will play on Thursday. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen fans to be taken 2.5 miles to PAOK’s Toumba Stadium by bus THREE-AND-A-HALF…
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara in action
Willie Miller: Aberdeen must block out hostile atmosphere at PAOK and keep focus on…

Conversation