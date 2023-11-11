Jamie McGrath insists sensational free-kick against PAOK is the start of payback for boss Barry Robson’s faith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Jamie McGrath insists sensational free-kick against PAOK is the start of payback for boss Barry Robson’s faith

Midfielder reveals what he said to team-mate Jonny Hayes seconds before he stepped up to fire beyond PAOK's keeper in Thessaloniki.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (ball at feet) scores a sensational free-kick equaliser to make it 2-2 against PAOK. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (ball at feet) scores a sensational free-kick equaliser to make it 2-2 against PAOK. Image: SNS

Euro goal hero Jamie McGrath insists his sensational free-kick against PAOK is the beginning of payback for boss Barry Robson’s faith in him.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath curled in a 30-yard strike to make it 2-2 against the Europa Conference League Group G leaders.

The 27-year-old revealed he joked with team-mate Jonny Hayes that he “had nothing to lose” so he decided to “crack it”.

Midfielder McGrath’s audacious free-kick ended PAOK’s 100% record and took his goal tally to five for the season.

McGrath was signed by Robson on a two-year deal in late August after he opted to terminate his contract at English League One side Wigan Athletic.

The midfielder turned down the opportunity to play in the United States and India to sign for Aberdeen.

Robson pitched McGrath in for his debut two days later and he has been a regular first team starter ever since.

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath (no.7) celebrates his free-kick equaliser with Graeme Shinnie and manager Barry Robson. Image: Mark Scates/SNS.

McGrath said: “To come in and start from the get-go the gaffer has shown a lot of faith in me.

“It is nice to repay a bit of that faith because he has been brilliant for me.

“I came in off not having a pre-season with a team.

“The manager has played me when I was maybe out of form.

“He has put trust in me.”

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath (not in picture) celebrates scoring to make it 2-2 with his team mates. Image: SNS

‘I have nothing to lose. I’ll just give it a crack’

McGrath silenced the PAOk fans as he bent it like Beckham with a sensational free-kick at the 28,000 capacity Toumba Stadium.

Now, after his sublime dead ball strike he hopes to take on free-kick duties  permanently.

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring to make it 2-2 against PAOK with Connor Barron. Image: SNS

He said: “It is a while since I’ve taken a free kick.

“I was laughing, telling Jonny I have nothing to lose here – I’ll just give it a crack.

“It all worked out and I was delighted.

“I haven’t taken many as a senior player and I would need to go back to under-age levels to score a goal like that.

“It has been a few years and hopefully I’ll be on the free kicks now.”

Aberdeen’s counter-attack threat

The Dons face anther tough away day on Sunday as they go against Premiership leaders Celtic at Parkhead.

Aberdeen will bid to maintain their positive momentum having gone to-to-to with PAOK just five days after securing a Viaplay Cup final slot.

McGrath accepts Aberdeen might need to “suffer’ for periods without the ball at Parkhead.

However the midfielder is confident the Dons cab recreate their heroics from Greece to hit the Hoops on the break.

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath, second left, celebrates after scoring against PAOK
Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath, second left, celebrates after scoring against PAOK. Image: AP.

He said: “It (Celtic away) is going to be the same as Thursday.

“We might need to suffer a bit without the ball.

“We can do that and we are dangerous on the counter-attack.

“You saw Duk, he was brilliant in Greece.

“He hasn’t played in a few weeks but he was excellent.

“No matter who we play against we will always get chances.  “

“We trust ourselves to keep a clean sheet.

“I know we conceded two against PAOK but those boys put their bodies on the line.

“We have to go in again Celtic with the same mind set.”

Aberdeen’s Duk (L) celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK at Toumba Stadium on Thursday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS.

Frustration at Euro points haul

Boss Barry Robson insisted the Dons gave PAOK “a bloody nose” in Thessaloniki.

German Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt, the 2022 Europa League winners, had already lost in the groups to PAOK in Greece.

However the draw with the Greek Super League side was not enough to prevent Aberdeen’s hopes of qualification from ending.

PAOK and Eintracht Frankfurt both sealed their progression from the groups on Thursday.

Aberdeen’s Duk celebrates scoring to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

McGrath said: “From our first European game we have been on it.

“Against BK Hacken, we should maybe have got through.

“Bar (Ibrahim) Sadiq scoring a couple of goals we were the better team in that tie.

“We gave another good account of ourselves against PAOK and it is very frustrating to be in the position we are in.

“We should have more points on the board, especially being 2-0 up against PAOK at home.”

Aberdeen’s Jack Mackenzie celebrates after Duk scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK. Image: SNS

Six Euro points still to play for

Aberdeen have still to face HJK Helsinki in Finland before closing the group with a home clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

McGrath insists they are far from dead rubbers.

Aberdeen’s Duk scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK in a Europa Conference League Group G clash. Image: SNS.

He said; “We still have six points to play for and we will fight for them.

“You saw the fans in Greece, they were class and we gave them something to shout about.

“We will put in the same effort for the last two European games as well.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (no.7) celebrates his free-kick equaliser with Graeme Shinnie (L) and manager Barry Robson at PAOK's Toumba Stadium. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon on the positives from Aberdeen's Europa Conference League campaign, why cup final…
Aberdeen's Duk (L) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK. Image: SNS
'I believe in Duk': Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says he never lost faith in…
Aberdeen's Jack Mackenzie celebrates after Duk scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Aberdeen should be encouraged by European campaign - now the focus is…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath, second left, celebrates after scoring against PAOK
Aberdeen fan view: Barry Robson's Dons can take positives from European campaign
Pape Gueye warms up before the Europa Conference League group stage match between PAOK and Aberdeen at Toumba Stadium, on November 9, 2023. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen players could have refused to play on if they'd known about alleged racist…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath, second left, celebrates after scoring against PAOK
'We gave PAOK a bloody nose' says defiant Aberdeen boss Barry Robson after dramatic…
Aberdeen's Duk scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK in a Europa Conference League Group G clash. Image: SNS.
ANALYSIS: Will Duk retain his place in Aberdeen's starting line-up following season's-best showing as…
Aberdeen's Duk (L) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK. Image: SNS
Aberdeen draw 2-2 with PAOK but hopes of group stage progression end in bittersweet…
2
Orkney-based Aberdeen fans David Ryrie and Cherie Grieve in Thessaloniki's Aristotle Square ahead of PAOK v Aberdeen. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Watch: Aberdeen-supporting Orkney couple detail FOUR-DAY odyssey by boat, car and plane for PAOK…
Aberdeen Women players Hannah Stewart, left, celebrates with Nadine Hanssen, right, after scoring.
Hannah Stewart says she has 'big boots to fill' as she embraces taking on…

Conversation