Kelle Roos praises ‘brilliant’ Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski – who is set to face Euro giants Italy and England

Keeper Kelle Roos has warned if you feed Bojan Miovski he will score as the Aberdeen goal hero readies to face Euro giants Italy and England.

The in-form striker has already netted 10 goals for Aberdeen in all competitions this season.

Miovski has scored in four of Aberdeen’s six European games this term and hit the winning goal in the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.

The 23-year-old is well on the way to smashing last season’s 18-goal scoring return.

That form has earned Miovski a call-up to the North Macedonian squad for a Euro 2024 qualifying double-header.

North Macedonia will face Euro 2020 winners Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Friday.

They will then face beaten Euro 2020 finalists – and Group C leaders – England on Monday at the Tose Proeski Arena, Skopje.

Roos said: “Bojan is brilliant. If you feed him, he will score.

“He always finds himself on the shoulder and Bojan always gets his body in front,

“Bojan can really be a threat from all angles.

“He can score from crosses, he has one-touch finishes.

“I have played with strikers who are also good shooters – but they don’t have anything near the mobility Bojan has.

“He’s a great striker and someone we all enjoy having in the team.”

Miovski has already shocked Italy… twice

Prolific striker Miovski was signed in a £535,000 deal from Hungarian club MTK Budapest in summer 2022.

Capped 13 times by his country, Miovski is in contention to start against four-time World Cup winners Italy on Friday.

Miovski has already been involved in two games where North Macedonia have stunned the Italians.

He played the entire match when North Macedonia scored a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Italy in a Euro 2024 qualifier in September.

In new Italy manager Luciano Spalletti’s first game in charge, the Azurri were 1-0 up through a goal from Lazio’s Ciro Immobile.

However, North Macedonia levelled in the 81st minute via a stunning free-kick from Trabzonspor’s Enis Bardhi.

In March 2022, Miovski set up the winner in the 1-0 World Cup play-off semi-final victory over Italy.

However, North Macedonia and Miovski’s World Cup dream would eventually end when they lost 2-0 to Portugal in their play-off final.

Miovski was set to lead the line against England during the summer, but was ruled out of the Euro 2024 qualifier at Old Trafford by injury.

North Macedonia would lose that match 7-0.

‘It is great to have such a good finisher’

Striker Miovski was ruled out of the clash against England having suffered ankle ligament damage from a reckless tackle by St Mirren’s Thierry Small.

Miovski was stretchered off in the Dons’ last home game of the season – where they beat St Mirren to secure a third-place Premiership finish and Euro qualification.

Roos said: “It is great to have such a good finisher in the team.

“You can see when Bojan is one on one with the goalkeeper he really knows the space he has.

“Bojan just finds the gap to score.”

Focus on Premiership and Europe

Miovski’s netted the vital winner to defeat Hibs 1-0 in the Viaplay Cup semi-final.

The Dons will now face Rangers in the final at Hampden on Sunday, December 17.

Aberdeen went into the international break on a low note having lost 6-0 to Celtic at Parkhead.

Roos insists all focus will be on the Premiership and Europa Conference League fixtures before that Hampden cup final showdown.

At the national stadium, the Dons will bid to end a nine-year trophy drought.

He said: “We need to focus on the league and focus on European football.

“That will carry us towards that day with the cup final.”