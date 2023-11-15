Aberdeen supporters group chairman says League Cup final ticket rush caught Dons by surprise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen supporters group chairman says League Cup final ticket rush caught Dons by surprise

Neil McDougall believes Aberdeen have faced an unprecedented demand for Hampden final tickets against Rangers next month

By Paul Third
Aberdeen fans at Hampden for the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fans at Hampden for the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibernian. Image: SNS

Aberdeen fans chief Neil McDougall believes the Dons have been caught by surprise by the huge demand for tickets for next month’s Viaplay Cup final.

The Dons sold 17,000 tickets for next month’s final against Rangers at Hampden in 14 hours on Tuesday.

The rush for tickets came after priority groups were given from 8am to 5pm to buy their tickets before the general sale and has sparked fears long-time fans could miss the final.

McDougall, chairman of the Dons supporters group, the Northern Lights, believes the demand for tickets is unprecedented and is as surprised as the club is at the speed in which tickets have been snapped up.

He said: “It sounds as if demand has gone through the roof and the club has been caught by surprise.

“It’s clear to me the club felt pretty confident the ticket policy they put in place was the right way to go and I don’t disagree with it.

“I know there was a big debate about whether the final allocation should have been split 50-50.

“But when you factor in the ticket prices, the game being on a Sunday and the fact it is being held the week before Christmas then I would have thought 19,500 of an allocation was about our limit.

“But the speed in which tickets have been snapped up has been unprecedented.”

‘I’ve never seen anything like this’

Aberdeen will face Rangers at Hampden on December 17 in the Viaplay Cup final. Image: SNS

As a result of the incredible demand the final 2,500 tickets remaining will be allocated on a priority basis.

McDougall hopes the hardcore support do not miss out on a chance to watch the team at the National Stadium.

He said: “It’s good to see so many fans wanting to go to the final but it will be a shame if season ticket holders and those who are DNA members who have been slow off the mark miss out.

“I hope the remaining 2,500 tickets are distributed to those fans first as they deserve to be there.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my lifetime as an Aberdeen fan.”

Supporters club members included in initial sale

While club members who missed the initial sale will be given priority for the remaining tickets, supporters’ club members should be able to look forward to attending the final after avoiding the clamour for match briefs.

McDougall said: “We get our tickets through our association with the club and all the supporters clubs will have been part of the initial 17,000 tickets sold.

“We were given until 9.30am on Monday to submit our requests and I came into work on Saturday morning to make sure our request was sent to the club.

“We had more people wanting to go because it is a final but I was telling those asking not to worry as there would be lots of tickets available on general sale.

“But the scramble has surprised me. I don’t think we’ve ever sold 17,000 tickets in such a short period of time in our history.”

The Dons released a statement on Wednesday morning which read: “Our initial allocation of 17,000 tickets for the ViaplayCup Final has sold out. Around 2,500 tickets are yet to be released & these will be issued based on Priority Points.

“Supporters should email ticketoffice@afc.co.uk to be added to the waiting list. The ticket office will be closed today as staff begin to prioritise requests.

“We understand the frustrations of our fans and we want to reassure them that during the course of our work today we will be ensuring all those who have purchased a ticket for the cup final meet our usual stringent rules.

“A further update will be issued later today.”

Sean Wallace: Hollow argument Hampden is a ‘neutral’ venue blown apart by Aberdeen’s disgraceful Viaplay Cup final ticket allocation

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen supporters cheer on the Dons in Gothenburg
Sean Wallace: Hollow argument Hampden is a 'neutral' venue blown apart by Aberdeen's disgraceful…
Bojan Miovski celebrating on his knees on the pitch
Kelle Roos praises 'brilliant' Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski - who is set to…
Aberdeen fans at Hampden for the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Aberdeen sell initial allocation of 17,000 tickets - leaving fans fearing they will miss…
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson shouting during the celtic game
Defiant Aberdeen boss Barry Robson vows the Dons will 'come back fighting' against Rangers…
Post Thumbnail
Get tickets for our free subscribers' event on Aberdeen's 2007/08 Uefa Cup run -…
Pape Gueye warms up before the Europa Conference League group stage match between PAOK and Aberdeen at Toumba Stadium, on November 9, 2023. Image: SNS.
Uefa to investigate allegations of racist abuse towards Aberdeen striker Pape Gueye by PAOK…
Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes and Slobodan Rubezic look dejected during the 6-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen have to convince fans this Dons squad can push for a…
Aberdeen's Duk (L) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK. Image: SNS
Aberdeen striker Duk called up for World Cup qualifiers by Cape Verde
Aberdeen's Ross Doohan comforts a dejected Ryan Duncan at Celtic Park. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen must overcome the fear factor following Glasgow mauling
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie shakes hands with manager Barry Robson during the 6-0 loss at Celtic as he was taken off. Image: SNS.
Heavy loss to Celtic is a reality check for Aberdeen, says captain Graeme Shinnie

Conversation