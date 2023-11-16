Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath receives positive news after hamstring injury scan

Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath has recovered from the hamstring injury that ruled him out of the 6-0 loss to Celtic.

McGrath suffered the injury during the 2-2 draw at Group G leaders PAOK in the Europa Conference League in Greece.

The 27-year-old was not in the match-day squad at Parkhead at the weekend and underwent scans on Monday.

McGrath received positive results from the scans to the extent he was able to jet out to meet up with the Republic of Ireland squad.

Now the midfielder is confident he will be fully fit to face The Netherlands in a Euro 2024 qualifier at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Saturday.

On the injury, McGrath said: “It is a lot better than I thought.

“I had scans and am pretty confident I’ll be able to go on Saturday.

“It was a slight tweak to my hamstring and luckily enough there was no structural damage.

“So hopefully I will be ready to go.”

The joy of stunning goal at PAOK

McGrath’s positive scan results will deliver a major boost to Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ahead of a crucial run of fixtures before the winter break in January.

The absence of McGrath from the match-day squad for the clash with Celtic prompted fears the midfielder could miss a run of games.

Robson faced a sweat on the scan results.

And McGrath was given the all clear to fly out to meet the Republic of Ireland squad who also play New Zealand in a friendly in Dublin on Tuesday.

Capped 10 times McGrath signed for the Dons in the summer transfer window following his exit from Wigan Athletic and has been a key player for the Dons.

His value was underlined when netting a sensational free-kick to make it 2-2 against Greek Super League side PAOK in Thessaloniki.

On that goal against PAOK, McGrath said: “It was a nice moment for me and my first European goal.

“It was a lovely feeling to score in such a big European match away from home.

“That was one of my best moments of the season.”

Aberdeen have McGrath ‘loving the game’ again

McGrath has already pitched in with five goals this season since penning a two-year deal as part of boss Barry Robson’s summer transfer window rebuild.

Aberdeen moved to secure McGrath after the midfielder opted to terminate his contract at League One Wigan Athletic.

McGrath made his Dons debut just two days after signing when introduced as a substitute in the 2-2 Europa League play-off first leg draw at BK Hacken.

He had the ball in the back of the net for what initially looked like a dramatic injury time winner in Gothenburg, only for it to be ruled out for offside.

However his first goal on the European stage eventually came against PAOK – and it was worth waiting for.

McGrath turned down offers to play in the United States and India to sign for Aberdeen.

He also revealed he could have remained in England – but the lure of Aberdeen and European group stage action was too strong.

After a tough time at Wigan the midfielder is back loving football at Pittodrie.

And starring for the Dons has propelled him back into the Republic of Ireland squad.

McGrath said: “I could have taken the easy route and stayed playing in the (English) Championship.

“But I wanted to get back out playing and probably took the harder move and went back to Scotland.

“I have started to score goals there again and am back loving the game.

“Thankfully the gaffer saw that and called me back up, which was an amazing feeling.”

Jamie McGrath, that is a BEAUTY 🤩#UECL pic.twitter.com/UlRHiZOLI5 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 9, 2023

‘That was the lowest point’

McGrath opted to terminate his contract at Wigan due to to repeated contractual breaches under the previous ownership.

He spent last season on loan at Dundee United who were subsequently relegated to the Championship.

Two previous Aberdeen managers had tried to sign McGrath – Jim Goodwin last summer and Stephen Glass in 2021.

Those signing attempts fell through as McGrath joined Wigan from St Mirren in 2021 and then went on loan at Tannadice.

He made just three starts for Wigan in all competitions, with a further appearance off the bench.

McGrath said: “In football you can have your highs and lows.

“I obviously experienced some of that at Wigan.

“However you have to remember what you’ve achieved so far.

“You need to have that underlying confidence in your own ability no matter how hard it gets.

“It’s a ruthless game.

“I was left out of a few match day squads (at Wigan) and continued to train as hard as I could.

“Being left out of the squad is tough and that was probably the lowest thing.

“I just had to get way with it.

“I just want to play football.

“If you are not playing football then personally you are not going to be happy.

“So that was the lowest point.”