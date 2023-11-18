Aberdeen boss Barry Robson warns of tough Premiership battle to secure European qualification

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson warns of tough Premiership battle to secure European qualification

Aberdeen's bid to qualify from the Europa Conference League is over - but there is still £880,000 in prize money up for grabs.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Duk (L) celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK at Toumba Stadium. Image: Mark Scates/SNS.
Boss Barry Robson admits Aberdeen face a tough fight with Premiership rivals to secure a return to Europe next season.

However, he reckons it is a Euro challenge a Dons squad reconstructed in the summer can meet.

Aberdeen’s bid to qualify from the group stage of the Europa Conference League is over.

Robson’s side cannot progress from Group G as leaders PAOK (Greece) and second-placed Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) have secured the two qualification slots.

Aberdeen still have two games remaining in the Euro group against HJK Helsinki in Finland and Frankfurt at Pittodrie.

Robson is confident his squad will continue to improve in continental action.

And he is determined to deliver another Euro campaign next season – but admits competition will be fierce.

Aberdeen secured group stage action with a third-placed Premiership finish last season.

They currently sit ninth in the Premiership table – seven points behind third-placed St Mirren, although the Reds hold a game in hand.

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath (ball at feet) scores a sensational free-kick equaliser to make it 2-2 against PAOK. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “The more you play in Europe, the better you get at it.

“We need to gain more experience to get better in Europe.

“The players have a taste for Europe.

“It is really difficult to get into the European group stages, and into Europe at all.

“We are fighting against all the Scottish teams for that, so it is hard, especially at the minute.”

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath celebrates his equaliser against PAOK with Graeme Shinnie (L) and manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS.

‘We are in Europe fighting for Scotland’

Aberdeen have yet to secure a win in Group G after four games, but have pushed PAOK and Eintracht Frankfurt hard.

In the group-opener, Aberdeen narrowly lost 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt, the 2022 Europa League winners, in Germany.

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara scores to make it 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

They were then 2-0 up against Greek Super League PAOK at Pittodrie with 17 minutes remaining, only to lose 3-2.

Robson’s Reds then ended PAOK’s 100 percent record in Group G by securing a 2-2 draw at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki.

The Reds suffered a damaging Euro hangover when crashing to a 6-0 hammering at Celtic less than 72 hours after the away clash at PAOK, however.

Aberdeen’s hopes of progression from Group G may be over, but Robson insists the remaining two games are far from dead rubbers.

He reckons the Reds are “fighting for Scotland” in Europe.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson and club captain Graeme Shinnie during the Europa Conference League group stage match in Thessaloniki. Image: Mark Scates/SNS.

Robson said: “We are in Europe fighting for Scotland.

“The big thing is we’ve performed really well in Europe, but haven’t got the results we deserve. I think most people would agree with that.

“We had so many good performances in Europe, but never came out with the results.

“Against the Swedish champions (BK Hacken, Europa League play-off), we had 24 shots at goal at home.

“Eintracht Frankfurt turn over 200 million and we could have got a point in the end there.

“We want to be in Europe fighting and that is what we are trying to do.

“We are not going to be that perfect team, but we will fight and hang in there.”

Aberdeen’s Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK in Greece. Image: SNS.

Euro prize money still up for grabs

Qualifying for the group stages landed Aberdeen more than £5 million in Uefa prize payments.

However, Aberdeen are still fighting for up to €1m (£880,000) in additional prize money.

Each win in the Europa Conference League group stages is rewarded with a €500,000  (£440,000) prize, with a draw €166,000 (£145,000).

With two draws the Dons have already secured €332,000 (£290,000) – but will be gunning to substantially boost that prize pot.

Robson said: “Every game is important to us, so we just have to keep going.”

