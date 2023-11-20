Aberdeen set for £40,000+ financial hit after Eintracht Frankfurt fans BANNED from Pittodrie by Uefa

Aberdeen are set to miss out on more than £40,000 as Eintracht Frankfurt fans have been BANNED from next month’s Europa Conference League group game at Pittodrie by Uefa.

The Bundesliga side travel to the Granite City in the sixth and final round of Group G matches on December 14 – however, they will be doing so without their famously vociferous support.

European governing body Uefa have hammered Frankfurt due their fans’ use of pyrotechnics and for throwing objects in their 1-0 away win at Finland’s HJK Helsinki in the last round of fixtures on November 9.

Frankfurt have been banned from selling away tickets to their next Euro away game – which is against the Dons – and fined 30,000 euros.

The knock-on effect of the punishment means Aberdeen will take an even bigger financial hit than the club being sanctioned.

Pittodrie’s away end would have held 1,750 travelling fans for next month’s meeting, priced at 25 euros (£22).

With food and drinks sales on top of this, it will amount to between £40,000-50,000 in lost revenue for the Reds.

In a statement on the Frankfurt website, board member Philipp Reschke said: “The punishment is harsh, but considering Uefa’s previous sanctioning practice it is not unusual.

“The sanction was expressly imposed not only for the cup throwing, but also for the repeated pyrotechnics.”

Reschke added: “We don’t yet know the exact reasons for the verdict, but realistically the chances of success of an appeal are not good given this initial situation.

“We will discuss the consequences and further action at very short notice.”

This is not good. Eintracht Frankfurt banned from selling tickets to their own fans for the next European away game which is…Aberdeen 🙁

I know many #SGE fans who have already booked their trips. https://t.co/3dv7HEvuDI — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) November 20, 2023

Frankfurt’s statement revealed the matter has already been through Uefa’s appeals process, and any further appeal to the ruling would have to be made to CAS (The Court of Arbitration for Sport).

After four rounds of Conference League Group G fixtures, Aberdeen are third in the four-team section with two points, while Frankfurt sit on nine points and are battling with Greek group leaders PAOK for top spot.

The Dons travel to Helsinki next Thursday in their penultimate group match, before the visit of Frankfurt two weeks later.