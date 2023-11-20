Aberdeen set for £40,000+ financial hit after Eintracht Frankfurt fans BANNED from Pittodrie by Uefa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen set for £40,000+ financial hit after Eintracht Frankfurt fans BANNED from Pittodrie by Uefa

Frankfurt have been hammered over fans' use of pyrotechnics and for throwing objects in their 1-0 Europa Conference League win at Finland's HJK Helsinki on November 9. 

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Eintracht Frankfurt fans during the game with Aberdeen in Frankfurt in September. Image: SNS.
Eintracht Frankfurt fans during the game with Aberdeen in Frankfurt in September. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen are set to miss out on more than £40,000 as Eintracht Frankfurt fans have been BANNED from next month’s Europa Conference League group game at Pittodrie by Uefa.

The Bundesliga side travel to the Granite City in the sixth and final round of Group G matches on December 14 – however, they will be doing so without their famously vociferous support.

European governing body Uefa have hammered Frankfurt due their fans’ use of pyrotechnics and for throwing objects in their 1-0 away win at Finland’s HJK Helsinki in the last round of fixtures on November 9.

Frankfurt have been banned from selling away tickets to their next Euro away game – which is against the Dons – and fined 30,000 euros.

The knock-on effect of the punishment means Aberdeen will take an even bigger financial hit than the club being sanctioned.

Pittodrie’s away end would have held 1,750 travelling fans for next month’s meeting, priced at 25 euros (£22).

With food and drinks sales on top of this, it will amount to between £40,000-50,000 in lost revenue for the Reds.

A packed Pittodrie away end during PAOK’s 3-2 European win over Aberdeen last month. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock.

In a statement on the Frankfurt website, board member Philipp Reschke said: “The punishment is harsh, but considering Uefa’s previous sanctioning practice it is not unusual.

“The sanction was expressly imposed not only for the cup throwing, but also for the repeated pyrotechnics.”

Reschke added: “We don’t yet know the exact reasons for the verdict, but realistically the chances of success of an appeal are not good given this initial situation.

“We will discuss the consequences and further action at very short notice.”

Frankfurt’s statement revealed the matter has already been through Uefa’s appeals process, and any further appeal to the ruling would have to be made to CAS (The Court of Arbitration for Sport).

After four rounds of Conference League Group G fixtures, Aberdeen are third in the four-team section with two points, while Frankfurt sit on nine points and are battling with Greek group leaders PAOK for top spot.

The Dons travel to Helsinki next Thursday in their penultimate group match, before the visit of Frankfurt two weeks later.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen legend Dougie Bell recently underwent heart bypass surgery. Image: SNS.
Exclusive: Aberdeen icon Dougie Bell reveals heart bypass surgery - after pain he thought…
Aberdeen fans at Hampden for the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Aberdeen FC ticket office manager 'genuinely sorry' over cup final issues
Aberdeen forward Hannah Stewart in action against Spartans in a SWPL match
Aberdeen Women victory over Spartans overshadowed by injury to forward Becky Galbraith
Aberdeen Women winger Francesca Ogilvie.
Aberdeen Women winger Francesca Ogilvie reveals mental challenges of Dons' lack of squad depth
Aberdeen's Duk (L) celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK at Toumba Stadium. Image: Mark Scates/SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson warns of tough Premiership battle to secure European qualification
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Jonny Hayes look dejected after they concede a second goal against Celtic. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: This Aberdeen team can be so good - but they must find…
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's latest accounts reveal £1.1m profit - after huge player sales windfall wipes out…
3
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie shaking hands with Barry Robson
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must change mentality when facing Celtic at Parkhead because their record…
Aberdeen meet Rangers at Hampden in the Viaplay Cup final next month. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen cancel 'small number' of tickets sold for Viaplay Cup final after concerns general…
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Midfielder Connor Barron confident Aberdeen will 'kick-on' to deliver successful season despite 6-0 loss…

Conversation