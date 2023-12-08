Under-pressure Barry Robson says he took Aberdeen job for the long haul to build for a ‘strong future’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Under-pressure Barry Robson says he took Aberdeen job for the long haul to build for a ‘strong future’

The Dons manager remains convinced "things will turn for the team", who are 11th in the Premiership ahead of Hearts' visit to Pittodrie on Saturday.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson insists he took on the Pittodrie hot-seat for the long haul to build for a “strong future”.

The Dons are languishing second-bottom of the Premiership table, despite an expensive squad which was rebuilt by Robson during the summer transfer window.

Supporters made their frustrations clear with loud boos at full-time following Wednesday’s 1-0 Pittodrie loss to Kilmarnock.

With pressure mounting on Robson and his squad, the Reds will bid to kick-start their stuttering league campaign at home to Hearts on Saturday.

Robson says he took on the Aberdeen job permanently last season because his remit was to build for a successful future.

He insists there are “no quick-fixes” and his  reconstructed Dons need time to deliver.

Robson, who has led the club to the Viaplay Cup final, remains confident Aberdeen’s  form “will turn”.

He said: “I came in here because the job was about building for the long-term and that’s where we want to get to.

“That’s the way Aberdeen want to go.

“We want to make sure we build for a strong future – not just window to window.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson (left) and assistant manager Steve Agnew during the 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

“I’ve signed a lot of good players and it’s not easy to get a lot right, especially when you have to sign 14 in one window.

“We won’t be doing that again as a club, so it is a new team and it does take time.

“Of course in football time is not always there, but I always want to do it the right way.

“I didn’t want any quick-fixes. I wanted to do it when the time’s right and that’s the decision I made.”

The Aberdeen players look dejected after losing 1-0 to Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

‘Things will turn for the team’ – Robson

Despite the rebuilt, Robson still anticipated a challenging period while balancing the demands of Europa Conference League group stage action and domestic commitments this season.

He was proven right as the Dons have won just one of the seven games immediately following a European fixture this term.

Aberdeen’s Euro campaign ends on Thursday with the final Group G match – at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Dons also face Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden on next Sunday (December 17)

However, Robson accepts the pressure is on Aberdeen to stop a winless slump and rise up the Premiership table.

He said: “Everybody will stick together.

“The boys have been great, as the numbers – statistically – I’m getting on the training pitch shows they are fighting.

“As long as they do that then things will turn for the team, as we’ve all seen in the games tactically we’ve been really good, but have not got what we deserved.

“You’ve got to get goals and keep clean sheets.

David Watson scores against Aberdeen to make it 1-0 to Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
David Watson scores against Aberdeen to make it 1-0 to Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

“That’s the aim against Hearts and once we do that we have some good players as everyone knows.

“The one thing I’m realistic on is knowing October, November and December would be really difficult months.

“We needed to stay in the fight and perform well with the games we had.

“In Europe, we probably got what we deserved out of that, and we’ve reached a cup final.

“But the league form has suffered.

“We know we haven’t been at our best in that and need to make sure we start picking up more points.

“We have to address that immediately, because we need to get back up to where this club wants to be.”

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson looks dejected during the 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Dons boss: ‘When things don’t go your way, move on quickly’

Robson will demand there is no hangover from the loss to Kilmarnock when the Dons face third-placed Hearts.

One vital lesson he has learned in his football career is you cannot dwell on the past.

It has happened and cannot be changed.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie looks dejected during the 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie looks dejected during the 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

He said: “The one thing I learned early in my career was that when things don’t go your way, move on quickly.

“You can’t sit and dwell on the past as you have to get ready for the next game.

“And that’s what I’ve done.

“Obviously I’m disappointed and annoyed, but I analysed the (Kilmarnock) game, came in the next day and got ready to make it better against Hearts.”

‘I’ve had unbelievable support from Aberdeen fans’

The sound of boos echoed around Pittodrie at full-time after Aberdeen succumbed to an injury-time goal to lose 1-0 to Kilmarnock.

Robson accepts the fans’ frustrations, and thinks they rightly demand the Dons are up at the top end of the table.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin looks disappointed during the 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

He said: “The most important thing is I’ve had unbelievable support from the Aberdeen fans.

“When I’ve met them out on the street they’ve been great.

“The other night they were rightly frustrated.

“They let us know that as they expect us to be up the league, but I’m sure they’ll come and support us against Hearts.

“I have been here for a lot of years and I know how the fans work.

“The thing is we’re all together at this football club

“Obviously they were really happy when I first took over that we managed to get that third place finish.

“I think they’ve enjoyed their nights in Europe this season, and I’m sure they will enjoy the cup final next weekend.

“But they expect more from us in the league – and rightly so, as that has been disappointing so far.”

Aberdeen will be without Pape Gueye for the Hearts clash as the striker has flown to be with his wife who has given birth to a baby boy.

Joe Harper: Barry Robson must drop underperforming Aberdeen players for Ester Sokler and Connor Barron, while Bojan Miovski is worth at least £10m

