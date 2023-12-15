Aberdeen fan view: Europa Conference League has been a worthwhile and memorable experience

The projection of confidence, whether genuinely felt or not, is an essential quality in professional sport.

But in private, honest conversations, Aberdeen and their fans would have conceded that six points, and only two defeats, would represent a passable return from the extremely testing group into which they were drawn.

To have reached that figure without beating HJK either at home or away is particularly meritorious.

There is no need for recrimination or regret over those four dropped points, however close a call the table ultimately made it appear, for the Dons have given a terrific account of themselves in this competition and performed as well as anyone could have demanded of them.

Even the annual braying about Conference League entrants’ inability to generate significant coefficient points to Scotland’s tally has been largely silenced by the undeniable competitiveness of Aberdeen’s contribution.

To have crossed paths with such strong opponents and gone right to the final bell in all six games was a creditable, memorable effort and a very worthwhile experience.

To reach double figures in the goals for column is another uncommon return for a side not progressing from their group, and with any luck it will imbue them with the spirit to transfer that scoring knack to a Scottish arena where the flow has not been so heavy.

It is about time that Eintracht, in the linguistic sense, visited Pittodrie, and with some potentially momentous battles upcoming it is important that the unity and harmony present last night does not fly off out of Aberdeen on a Frankfurt-bound plane.

Plenty, in terms of both self-assurance and reputation, has been gained on the Conference League swings.

It may at times have felt like it is being lost on domestic roundabouts; but the ride is nowhere near over. Hold on tight.