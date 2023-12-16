Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin targets Viaplay Cup glory after 2021 Hampden heartache

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin targets Viaplay Cup glory after 2021 Hampden heartache

Devlin played at an empty stadium in the League Cup final in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic but is ready to be inspired by the huge travelling Aberdeen support at Hampden.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin is targeting Viaplay Cup final glory. Image: SNS

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin is determined to secure a different outcome at Hampden on Sunday from his previous League Cup final experience.

The right-back played in the final for Livingston at the national stadium in February 2021 – and lost 1-0 to St Johnstone.

Devlin admits he doesn’t look at his loser’s medal from that game because all that matters in a final is winning.

It is an attitude the defender will take into the Viaplay Cup final showdown against Rangers as the Dons bid to end a near decade-long trophy drought.

Fired-up Devlin insists the Dons will travel to the national stadium with high confidence fuelled by a positive record against Rangers this season.

Aberdeen beat Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox in September and drew 1-1 at Pittodrie last month.

The Dons also travel to Hampden on the back of two straight wins having overcome German giants Eintracht Frankfurt (2-0) and Hearts (2-1).

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin at full time after the 2-0 defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa Conference League at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

The 30-year-old said: “I played in the League Cup final in 2021 and St Johnstone beat us.

“Hopefully the outcome will be different this time.

“We have a good opportunity to win this cup although we know how difficult it will be.

“We have played Rangers a couple of times before this season and got results.

“So we will be confident that if we play well then we can give a good account of ourselves.”

Nicky Devlin of Aberdeen goes down in the box during the Europa Conference League defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Shutterstock

Hampden deserted during pandemic

The 2020-21 League Cup final was initially set to be played at the national stadium in December 2020.

However the game was postponed and pushed back to February 28 due to the Covid pandemic.

Hampden was still deserted with no fans admitted.

It was an eerie and bizarre experience for Devlin.

Sunday’s final will be entirely different with Hampden at capacity and Dons fans travelling en masse to cheer on the Reds’ bid for trophy glory.

That sense of isolation was not solely restricted to the game in 2021 as the defender had to make his own way to Hampden.

There was no team bus to the stadium, only Devlin driving alone in his car.

He hopes to return to the Granite City with his team-mates in an open-top bus for a homecoming trophy parade.

Nicky Devlin during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of match with Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS

Devlin said: “The final was played during the Covid season at the stage when no-one was allowed in the stadiums.

“There was no team bus and we even had to drive to the game ourselves.

“I would imagine the build-up to this final would be very different to what I have experienced before.”

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin and Leighton Clarkson celebrate during a Viaplay Cup semi-final match between Hibernian and Aberdeen at Hampden Park, on November 04, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Nicky Devlin and Leighton Clarkson celebrate the 1-0 Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat of Hibs. Image: SNS

Devlin targets cup winner’s medal

Summer signing Devlin has become an integral part of manager Barry Robson’s starting XI.

The defender signed on at Pittodrie on a two-year deal following the expiration of his contract with Livingston.

Devlin turned down the offer of a new deal at Livingston to join the Dons.

He was also understood to have had options in England and Scotland.

Just six months after signing for the Dons the right-back is set to play in another cup final.

This time he is determined to lift the trophy and secure a winner’s medal.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin celebrates after Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

He said: “I don’t really look at it (loser’s medal from 2021 final).

“At the time, it was almost an achievement getting to the final but when you are in it you want to win.

“It was probably the best opportunity both clubs could have had to win silverware.”

