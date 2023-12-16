Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin targets Viaplay Cup glory after 2021 Hampden heartache

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin is determined to secure a different outcome at Hampden on Sunday from his previous League Cup final experience.

The right-back played in the final for Livingston at the national stadium in February 2021 – and lost 1-0 to St Johnstone.

Devlin admits he doesn’t look at his loser’s medal from that game because all that matters in a final is winning.

It is an attitude the defender will take into the Viaplay Cup final showdown against Rangers as the Dons bid to end a near decade-long trophy drought.

Fired-up Devlin insists the Dons will travel to the national stadium with high confidence fuelled by a positive record against Rangers this season.

Aberdeen beat Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox in September and drew 1-1 at Pittodrie last month.

The Dons also travel to Hampden on the back of two straight wins having overcome German giants Eintracht Frankfurt (2-0) and Hearts (2-1).

The 30-year-old said: “I played in the League Cup final in 2021 and St Johnstone beat us.

“Hopefully the outcome will be different this time.

“We have a good opportunity to win this cup although we know how difficult it will be.

“We have played Rangers a couple of times before this season and got results.

“So we will be confident that if we play well then we can give a good account of ourselves.”

Hampden deserted during pandemic

The 2020-21 League Cup final was initially set to be played at the national stadium in December 2020.

However the game was postponed and pushed back to February 28 due to the Covid pandemic.

Hampden was still deserted with no fans admitted.

It was an eerie and bizarre experience for Devlin.

Sunday’s final will be entirely different with Hampden at capacity and Dons fans travelling en masse to cheer on the Reds’ bid for trophy glory.

That sense of isolation was not solely restricted to the game in 2021 as the defender had to make his own way to Hampden.

There was no team bus to the stadium, only Devlin driving alone in his car.

He hopes to return to the Granite City with his team-mates in an open-top bus for a homecoming trophy parade.

Devlin said: “The final was played during the Covid season at the stage when no-one was allowed in the stadiums.

“There was no team bus and we even had to drive to the game ourselves.

“I would imagine the build-up to this final would be very different to what I have experienced before.”

Devlin targets cup winner’s medal

Summer signing Devlin has become an integral part of manager Barry Robson’s starting XI.

The defender signed on at Pittodrie on a two-year deal following the expiration of his contract with Livingston.

Devlin turned down the offer of a new deal at Livingston to join the Dons.

He was also understood to have had options in England and Scotland.

Just six months after signing for the Dons the right-back is set to play in another cup final.

This time he is determined to lift the trophy and secure a winner’s medal.

He said: “I don’t really look at it (loser’s medal from 2021 final).

“At the time, it was almost an achievement getting to the final but when you are in it you want to win.

“It was probably the best opportunity both clubs could have had to win silverware.”