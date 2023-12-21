Richard Jensen: Comeback win shows the mental strength at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Jensen: Comeback win shows the mental strength at Aberdeen

Dons defender is hungry for more points after helping his side come from behind to win for the second league game running

By Paul Third
Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen in action. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen in action. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen insists his side’s mental strength will be crucial as they bid to move up the Scottish Premiership.

The Dons rallied from conceding the first goal to Livingston at Pittodrie on Wednesday to win 2-1 thanks to Bojan Miovski’s double.

It was only the second time the Dons have won consecutive league games this season and the three points also helped Aberdeen move up to eighth place.

Finnish international Jensen knows how important it was for his side to get back to winning ways following their defeat to Rangers in the League Cup final on Sunday.

He said: “It was a big win for us. Obviously it’s not a nice feeling being a goal down.

“But I felt we showed great mental strength coming back from that and getting the three points.

“Sunday was probably one of the biggest disappointments in my career but it’s about how you deal with those disappointments that make out your career.

“You cannot dwell on the past. I think the guys showed great mental strength even after going down 1-0 and I’m really proud of everybody.

“We had to show some steel and backbone and we managed to do that so we’re really happy about the win.

“We felt we had the upper hand. They did a good job of slowing down the game and have strong guys at the back and up front.

“They tried to make it hard for us but we managed to get through that.

“It was a big win and we needed it and we produced it.”

‘Miovski one of the greatest’

Bojan Miovski is congratulated by his team-mates after scoring his second goal in the 2-1 win against Livingston. Image: SNS

Jensen’s team-mate Miovski showed again how important he is to Barry Robson’s side as he got both goals to take his tally for the campaign to 14.

Robson will appeal to chairman Dave Cormack not to cash in should an offer be submitted during the January transfer window.

Jensen insists Miovski’s importance to the side is clear for all to see.

He said: “Two goals was enough and Bojan played his part. He made his mark again and I’m happy for that.

“He’s one of the greatest, he’s really efficient.

“When he gets to scoring goals he’s been really important for us. He’s obviously very important.

“A great guy and I hope he keeps on scoring goals for us.”

Livingston boss Davie Martindale hailed the North Macedonian as the best striker in the country and the Dons are braced for offers for their star striker when the transfer window opens on January 1.

Jensen was reluctant to consider the prospect of Miovski remaining at Pittodrie next month, however, and was keen to stress the team performance rather than single out individuals.

He said: “He’s important for us but I’m not really going to comment on that any further.

“It’s a group effort. I think everybody did what they had to. We needed everybody.

“All the guys who came in, they did their job and now we move on to the next game.

“It’s a great group of lads and we’re really happy.”

Jensen knows Aberdeen must build on their midweek victory

The Dons have a chance to move up another place this weekend when they travel to seventh-placed Dundee.

Robson’s side is seven points off third-placed Hearts but have a game in hand on the Jambos.

With four matches remaining before the winter break on January 2, central defender Jensen believes it is time his side puts a consistent run of victories together following an inconsistent start to the campaign.

He said: “We are really happy going into the next game against Dundee. Hopefully we can keep on winning games in the league.

“It’s absolutely paramount we build on the win against Livingston.

“Getting this win was huge for us. Everybody knows it and we’re really happy about that.

“Now is really the time to start motoring in the league.

“We’ve played 16 games and have a few games to catch on so now is a very good time to put together a run.

“We’re due a run in the league. We need to start picking up points away and at home but it’s one game at a time.

“That’s what we’re going to do.”

 

