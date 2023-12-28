Aberdeen FC Aberdeen striker Duk left out of Cape Verde squad for Africa Cup of Nations The 23-year-old has not been included in the squad for next month's tournament in the Ivory Coast. By Danny Law December 28 2023, 3.44pm Share Aberdeen striker Duk left out of Cape Verde squad for Africa Cup of Nations Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6310317/aberdeen-striker-duk-left-out-of-cape-verde-squad-for-africa-cup-of-nations/ Copy Link Aberdeen's Duk scores to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS. Aberdeen striker Duk has been left out of the Cape Verde squad for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast. The Dons were expecting the 23-year-old, who has been capped four times by his country, to be involved in the competition which starts on January 13. Cape Verde confirmed their 26-man squad today with the Aberdeen attacker missing out on a place. Cape Verde are in Group B along with Egypt, Mozambique and Ghana. They begin the tournament on January 14 against Ghana. Foi hoje apresentado a lista dos 26 jogadores que irão defender a bandeira de Cabo Verde no CAN 2023https://t.co/YItdPgVQ2o#CaboVerde | #TubarõesAzuis | #TotalEnergiesAFCON | #CAN2023 | #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 — Federação Cabo-verdiana de Futebol (@fcfcomunica) December 28, 2023 It means that Duk will be available for selection for Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup match against Clyde on January 19.