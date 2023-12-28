Aberdeen striker Duk left out of Cape Verde squad for Africa Cup of Nations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen striker Duk left out of Cape Verde squad for Africa Cup of Nations

The 23-year-old has not been included in the squad for next month's tournament in the Ivory Coast.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen's Duk scores to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Duk scores to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen striker Duk has been left out of the Cape Verde squad for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast.

The Dons were expecting the 23-year-old, who has been capped four times by his country, to be involved in the competition which starts on January 13.

Cape Verde confirmed their 26-man squad today with the Aberdeen attacker missing out on a place.

Cape Verde are in Group B along with Egypt, Mozambique and Ghana. They begin the tournament on January 14 against Ghana.

It means that Duk will be available for selection for Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup match against Clyde on January 19.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson.
Aberdeen FC's year in quotes: The memorable moments from an eventful 2023 on and…
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell. Image: SNS.
Motherwell manager says ‘common sense prevailed’ after Aberdeen postponement
Aberdeen FC Women in a pre-match huddle ahead of a SWPL fixture.
Aberdeen Women: What are the key priorities for the transfer window?
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: Shutterstock.
Supporter safety paramount as Aberdeen's game against Motherwell is postponed
3
Alan Burrows sitting in the stands wearing a black suit and red tie.
Aberdeen confident tonight's game against Motherwell will go ahead
Aberdeen's star man Bojan Miovski. Image: Shutterstock.
Southampton join the race for Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at Dens Park after the game was called off. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson hopes his players can reap the benefits of weekend rest
Aberdeen' Ryan Duncan delivers a cross against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock
Ryan Duncan wants more European adventures with Aberdeen
Referee David Munro inspects the pitch ahead of Dundee v Aberdeen at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Willie Miller: Answers needed on late Dundee v Aberdeen call-off after ref David Munro's…
Referee David Munro talks to Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Duncan Shearer: Dundee should have requested an early pitch inspection if there was any…