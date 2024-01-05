Aberdeen midfielder Findlay Marshall joins Edinburgh City on loan

Aberdeen midfielder Findlay Marshall has joined League One side Edinburgh City on loan.

The 17-year-old youth academy graduate has been a mainstay of the development team this season and is tipped for a bright future at Pittodrie.

The central midfielder, who is also a Scotland under-17 international, signed a contract extension with the club in the summer of 2023, committing his future with the Dons until at least 2026.

Findlay Marshall has joined Edinburgh City on loan and will spend the second half of the season at the Meadowbank Stadium. Good luck to Findlay and @EdinburghCityFC for the rest of the season. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 5, 2024

Bavidge loan deal extended

Marshall’s loan comes as the Dons have confirmed striker Alfie Bavidge will remain on loan at Kelty Hearts until the end of the season.

The clubs have agreed an extension to the 17-year-old’s initial six-month stay at the Fife side.

Up-and-coming teen forward Bavidge has netted twice for sixth-placed Kelty in 10 League One starts.

A Dons statement said: “Alfie Bavidge has extended his loan spell with Kelty Hearts until the end of the season.

“We wish Alfie and Kelty all the best for the second half of the campaign.”