Aberdeen midfielder Findlay Marshall joins Edinburgh City on loan

Marshall is to spend the second half of the season on loan at the League One side, while his Dons' youth team-mate Alfie Bavidge has had his loan extended at Kelty Hearts

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen's Findlay Marshall has joined Edinburgh City on loan. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Findlay Marshall has joined Edinburgh City on loan. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aberdeen midfielder Findlay Marshall has joined League One side Edinburgh City on loan.

The 17-year-old youth academy graduate has been a mainstay of the development team this season and is tipped for a bright future at Pittodrie.

The central midfielder, who is also a Scotland under-17 international, signed a contract extension with the club in the summer of 2023, committing his future with the Dons until at least 2026.

Bavidge loan deal extended

Alfie Bavidge’s loan to Kelty Hearts has been extended. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Marshall’s loan comes as the Dons have confirmed striker Alfie Bavidge will remain on loan at Kelty Hearts until the end of the season.

The clubs have agreed an extension to the 17-year-old’s initial six-month stay at the Fife side.

Up-and-coming teen forward Bavidge has netted twice for sixth-placed Kelty in 10 League One starts.

A Dons statement said: “Alfie Bavidge has extended his loan spell with Kelty Hearts until the end of the season.

“We wish Alfie and Kelty all the best for the second half of the campaign.”

