Teen Aberdeen forward Alfie Bavidge to remain on loan at Kelty Hearts until end of season

Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge will remain on loan at Kelty Hearts until the end of the season.

The clubs have agreed an extension to the 17-year-old’s initial six-month stay at the Fife side.

Up-and-coming teen forward Bavidge has netted twice for sixth-placed Kelty in 10 League One starts.

A Dons statement said: “Alfie Bavidge has extended his loan spell with Kelty Hearts until the end of the season.

“We wish Alfie and Kelty all the best for the second half of the campaign.”