Aberdeen boss Barry Robson outlines January transfer window strategy… and plans for summer signings

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson insists he will only sign players in the January transfer window who can make a major impact in his team.

Robson says the Pittodrie recruitment team are working hard in the hunt for potential signings.

However, the Dons gaffer warned the January window is “notoriously not good” for landing “what you really want”.

Robson says the Reds will only move for a target who is “right for the club” in a quality over quantity approach.

Robson also confirmed he plans to make just “two or three” signings in the summer transfer window at the end of the current campaign.

He said: “January is notoriously not a good window to get what you really want.

“Anyone we want to sign we want to make sure they make an impact on the team.

“We will be looking at that.

“We are active on recruitment but every club will tell you it is a difficult window in January.

“Less and less seems to get done.

“If we see something that is really going to help us or is the right thing for the football club then we will do it.”

Aberdeen braced for Miovski interest

Aberdeen head of recruitment Jordan Miles is reportedly set to exit Pittodrie for Leeds United.

However, it is understood he will remain at Pittodrie during the January window to continue his recruitment work with the Dons.

Miles only joined Aberdeen in the summer from West Ham, as a replacement for Darren Mowbray, who moved to Southampton.

Aberdeen will also be braced for any interest in key players during the winter window.

Celtic and Championship Southampton have both been linked with potential January moves for star striker Bojan Miovski.

Brendan Rodgers, the Celtic boss, has had Miovski regularly watched this season.

Former Dons head of recruitment Mowbray helped discover Miovski for the Dons, who paid MTK Bufdapest £535,000 to land the striker in summer 2022.

Mowbray is a huge admirer of Miovkski and is understood to have pushed the 24-year-old to Saints’ manager Russell Martin.

Clubs in Germany, Spain and Italy are also monitoring Miovski, who has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season.

North Macedonian international Miovski is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows recently confirmed the Dons hope to sign Miovski on an extended contract.

Meanwhile, there were recent reports Aberdeen had rejected a bid of 2.5million Euros from Swiss side Young Boys for striker Duk.

However, sources indicated the Dons had received no contact from the Swiss club.

Robson reveals summer signing plan

After a major summer overhaul where Robson signed 13 players, the Dons boss revealed the January and summer windows will not see a mass influx of players.

He said: “Everybody saw what we did in the summer and we don’t want to go through that again.

“We brought in a lot of good players.

“We had eight loan players and had to build a whole new squad.

“Next summer we will be in a lot better place.

“We won’t need to be turning over 13 players.

“That won’t be happening again.

“We can just concentrate on two or three that can make us better in certain areas.

“That is where we want to be moving forward.”

‘It is a good balance for a squad’

In the first development of the January transfer window, defender Rhys Williams has returned to Liverpool.

The Anfield club recalled the defender early from a season-long loan deal.

Williams failed to make a single appearance in the Premiership.

Another loan player, full-back Or Dadia, has yet to feature in any game for the Dons this season.

Dadia is on a season-long loan from Israeli top-flight club Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

Robson slashed Aberdeen’s use of the loan market during the summer window.

The only other player on loan is centre-back Stefan Gartenmann from Danish Superliga club FC Midtjylland until the end of the season.

Robson is confident he has constructed a well-balanced squad, despite the Dons languishing eighth in the Premiership.

He said: “It is a good age balance for a squad.

“You have Stefan Gartenmann at 27, Jamie McGrath and Richard Jensen about that age.

“Then you have the Dante Polvara’s, Duk’s and Connor Barron’s coming in below that.

“We also have Graeme Shinnie, Kelle Roos and Jonny Hayes at the opposite end.

“You need a bit of everything.

“You need youth, guys in their prime and experience.

“That’s what we have tried to do.”