Dante Polvara targeting a Hampden return with Aberdeen

American midfielder wants a second shot at glory at the National Stadium this season

By Paul Third
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara. Image: SNS

Dante Polvara believes Aberdeen have shown they have a big club mentality after getting back on the Scottish Cup road to Hampden.

The Dons made a winning return to the competition on Friday as they beat League Two strugglers Clyde 2-0 at New Douglas Park.

For midfielder Polvara, eradicating the painful memories of the shock 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the fourth round last season was crucial for his club.

He said: “It was a very different squad to the Darvel game but it’s something a lot of us remember.

“It just can’t happen at this club. We are a big club and need to play like it.

“Getting a win at any level is what we’re after.

“All of us had flashbacks from last year, including myself watching, when Clyde hit the post.

“It was the only chance they really created and luck was on our side.”

Polvara wants another Hampden appearance

The result sets up a fifth round home tie against another League Two side in Bonnnyrigg Rose and American midfielder Polvara is focused on helping his club get back to Hampden this season.

The Dons reached the final of the League Cup earlier in the campaign and Polvara insists there is a collective desire to go one better in the Scotttish Cup at the end of the campaign.

He said: “Advancing in the cup and making another push like we did in the League Cup is what we want.

“The expectation at this club is to reach cup finals and it’s the same in the changing groom among the staff.

“We want to compete in finals in those big games and to one day bring silverware here would be an amazing achievement.”

Dons in control against Clyde

Polvara was pleased by the manner in which the Dons dictated the tempo at New Douglas Park.

But he was relieved to see Bojan Miovski strike to give his side a deserved half-time lead before Nicky Devlin doubled the advantage in the second half.

The 23 year-old said:  “We controlled the game and found a way to get a result.

“Maybe at times we were over eager to keep going and get the scoreline up but at the end of the day we were 2-0 up.

“The worst thing is going in at 0-0 and looking at each other. If you go in a goal up at half-time you want to keep going and get a few more.

“I said to Nicky I owed him an assist because of Frankfurt and what a finish it was. He took his time and it was a great finish.

“He’s definitely got it in him and it was a great finish.”

Polvara’s breakthrough season at Pittodrie

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara celebrates his side’s equalising goal against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Conference League. Image: AP.

Following his arrival at Pittodrie two years ago from Georgetown University Polvara has found his groove at the Dons this season.

A spell on loan at Charleston Battery last Spring has helped Polvara mature and he has returned to Scotland with a point to prove.

The American insists the backing of manager Barry Robson has been pivotal in him establishing himself at Pittodrie.

He said: “Having a manager who has confidence in you is everything.

“He told me last year he believed in me, even when I was on loan, and that’s something I’ve held on to.

“I’m starting to find a bit of rhythm and my goal will be to stay in the team, starting more consistently and keep providing big moments in big games.

“The more I play the hungrier I am. I want to learn from every mistake, take every positive and do more.

“I want to find a way to be a big player for this club.

“Coming into pre-season this year, my goal was just to prove I was good enough to be part of the 25-man squad.

“From there you want to prove you can start. I think I’ve had some good performances, others I need to reflect on and improve.

“The next step is to find a way to become a mainstay in the team.

“I’m just happy to contribute when I can but I’m hungry to keep pushing.”

