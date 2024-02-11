Aberdeen to host Kilmarnock in Scottish Cup quarter-final tie

Aberdeen will take on Kilmarnock at Pittodrie in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

The Dons – who beat Bonnyrigg Rose 2-0 in the fifth round at Pittodrie on Saturday to reach the last-eight – have again been drawn at home.

Recently-appointed Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock and his team will take on fellow Premiership side Killie, managed by former Reds gaffer Derek McInnes, with a semi-final trip to Hampden on the line.

Matches against the Ayrshire side have not gone to plan this term – with McInnes masterminding two league wins over the Dons this season.

Veteran boss Warnock is on-record as saying he wants to add a domestic cup to his five-decade managerial CV during his short-term stint in the Pittodrie hotseat, with Bojan Miovski’s double against Bonnyrigg ensuring the dream didn’t die at the first hurdle following his arrival in the Granite City.

Aberdeen began this season’s Scottish Cup campaign with a victory against another League Two side, Clyde, which came under Barry Robson before he was sacked.

The other Scottish Cup quarter-final ties are Celtic v Livingston and Hibernian v Rangers, with Championship Greenock Morton set to host either Airdrieonians or Hearts – who are playing their fifth round tie on Sunday evening.

All four quarter-finals will be played on the weekend of Saturday, March 9.