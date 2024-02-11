Aberdeen to host Kilmarnock in Scottish Cup quarter-final tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen to host Kilmarnock in Scottish Cup quarter-final tie

The Dons will take on their fellow Premiership side - and former boss Derek McInnes - at Pittodrie, with a semi-final trip to Hampden up for grabs.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen knocked Bonnyrigg Rose out at the Scottish Cup last-16 stage. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen will take on Kilmarnock at Pittodrie in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

The Dons – who beat Bonnyrigg Rose 2-0 in the fifth round at Pittodrie on Saturday to reach the last-eight – have again been drawn at home.

Recently-appointed Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock and his team will take on fellow Premiership side Killie, managed by former Reds gaffer Derek McInnes, with a semi-final trip to Hampden on the line.

Matches against the Ayrshire side have not gone to plan this term – with McInnes masterminding two league wins over the Dons this season.

Veteran boss Warnock is on-record as saying he wants to add a domestic cup to his five-decade managerial CV during his short-term stint in the Pittodrie hotseat, with Bojan Miovski’s double against Bonnyrigg ensuring the dream didn’t die at the first hurdle following his arrival in the Granite City. 

Aberdeen began this season’s Scottish Cup campaign with a victory against another League Two side, Clyde, which came under Barry Robson before he was sacked.

The other Scottish Cup quarter-final ties are Celtic v Livingston and Hibernian v Rangers, with Championship Greenock Morton set to host either Airdrieonians or Hearts – who are playing their fifth round tie on Sunday evening.

All four quarter-finals will be played on the weekend of Saturday, March 9.

Conversation