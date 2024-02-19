Aberdeen loan out bumper summer signing Pape Habib Gueye ‘to regain confidence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen loan out bumper summer signing Pape Habib Gueye ‘to regain confidence’

The 24-year-old forward has been sent on loan to Norwegian Eliteserien side Kristiansund BK.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye playing against Hibs in September. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen flop Pape Habib Gueye has been sent on loan to Norwegian Eliteserien side Kristiansund BK until July.

The 24-year-old attacker joined the Dons in the summer for a significant six-figure fee – thought to be £500,000 – but has, save for a few cameo appearances, failed to make any impact.

Speaking to Aberdeen’s website, interim Reds boss Neil Warnock, who added English Premier League/Championship veteran wideman Junior Hoilett to his ranks on a short-term deal at the end of last week, said: “Pape needs to get out and play some regular football.

“He’s done well in training since we’ve arrived, but he needs to regain a bit of confidence and match sharpness, which will hopefully come by playing in a league where he has experience and for a manager that knows his capabilities.

Pape Gueye at Aberdeen training. Image: SNS.
“We hope he’ll then return to Pittodrie in the summer ready to make a real go of it and kick-start his Aberdeen career.”

The Dons signed Senegalese Gueye from Belgian outfit KV Kortrijk, with the forward having plied his trade in Norway for Aalesunds before that.

With Norwegian second-tier outfit Aalesunds, he managed 25 goals in two campaigns, helping them win the title and promotion to the Eliteserien in the 2019 season.

Moving to Belgium in the subsequent winter window, he netted 16 times in 84 appearances for top-flight Kortrijk across three-and-a-half years – though his time there was disrupted by a knee injury.

Gueye has made just one start – a Europa Conference League group draw at HJK Helsinki where he was taken off at half-time – and six substitute appearances for Aberdeen this season, which all came under former Reds gaffer Barry Robson.

The Senegal under-20s cap is contracted to Pittodrie until the summer of 2026.

Conversation