Aberdeen loan out bumper summer signing Pape Habib Gueye ‘to regain confidence’

Aberdeen flop Pape Habib Gueye has been sent on loan to Norwegian Eliteserien side Kristiansund BK until July.

The 24-year-old attacker joined the Dons in the summer for a significant six-figure fee – thought to be £500,000 – but has, save for a few cameo appearances, failed to make any impact.

Speaking to Aberdeen’s website, interim Reds boss Neil Warnock, who added English Premier League/Championship veteran wideman Junior Hoilett to his ranks on a short-term deal at the end of last week, said: “Pape needs to get out and play some regular football.

“He’s done well in training since we’ve arrived, but he needs to regain a bit of confidence and match sharpness, which will hopefully come by playing in a league where he has experience and for a manager that knows his capabilities.

“We hope he’ll then return to Pittodrie in the summer ready to make a real go of it and kick-start his Aberdeen career.”

The Dons signed Senegalese Gueye from Belgian outfit KV Kortrijk, with the forward having plied his trade in Norway for Aalesunds before that.

With Norwegian second-tier outfit Aalesunds, he managed 25 goals in two campaigns, helping them win the title and promotion to the Eliteserien in the 2019 season.

Moving to Belgium in the subsequent winter window, he netted 16 times in 84 appearances for top-flight Kortrijk across three-and-a-half years – though his time there was disrupted by a knee injury.

Gueye has made just one start – a Europa Conference League group draw at HJK Helsinki where he was taken off at half-time – and six substitute appearances for Aberdeen this season, which all came under former Reds gaffer Barry Robson.

The Senegal under-20s cap is contracted to Pittodrie until the summer of 2026.