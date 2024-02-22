Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock will keep scouring free agent market – but plans to give U18s first-team chance

Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock insists he will continue to scour the free agent market in a bid to strengthen the squad this season.

However, he revealed, even if no free agents are good enough to improve Aberdeen, he will give rising young stars in the club’s under-18s the chance to shine.

Warnock was appointed interim boss until the end of the season days after the January transfer window closed.

He has already raided the free agent market with the capture of Canadian international winger Junior Hoilett.

The 33-year-old had been without a club since leaving Vancouver Whitecaps at the end of the 2023 MLS season, with his final game in November.

Warnock remains keen to draft in more signings to bolster his squad and revealed he has already been offered up to 40 free agents.

But he says none of them so far have been better than young talent at Pittodrie – which is why he is also happy to give youngsters the opportunity to impress at first-team level.

When asked if he was still looking at the free agent market, Warnock said: “We are. I must have been offered 35 to 40 players.

“You can look at them and get a feeling.

“But, for example, is a lad I’m looking at better than (Jack) Milne or some of the other young lads?

“And I don’t think they are really.

“So I’m better off giving these lads an opportunity, if that’s what happens, while I’m here.

“And that’s what I intend to do.”

Warnock ‘not afraid’ to turn to youth

Warnock is keeping close tabs on Aberdeen’s U18 squad and insists he is “not afraid” to give rising teen talent an opportunity.

He said: “I’m going to watch the U18s and I’ve been told there might be a couple of players that might be of interest.

“I’m not afraid to use these players.”

Loan spells ‘toughen up’ young stars

A number of the Dons teenage stars are currently out on loan at lower league or Highland League clubs and would be unavailable to Warnock.

Striker Alfie Bavidge, 17, is on loan at League One Kelty Hearts until the end of the season.

Contracted to the Dons until summer 2026, Bavidge has scored seven goals for Kelty Hearts this season.

Bavidge also netted a first-half hat-trick for Scotland U19s earlier this month in a 4-0 defeat of Latvia.

Central midfielder Findlay Marshall, 17 is at League One Edinburgh City for the remainder of the campaign.

Attacking midfielder Dylan Lobban, 18, was recalled from Highland League Formartine United in January and is now on loan at League Two Forfar Athletic.

Meanwhile, striker Aaron Reid, 19, was recalled from loan at League Two Peterhead and sent to Highland League Formartine for the second half of season, with wide player Adam Emslie, 18, spending the whole campaign at North Lodge Park.

Centre-back Blair MacKenzie, 18, was on loan at League Two Elgin City, before being recalled a few days ago, with left-back Brendan Hamilton, 17, at Highland League Banks o’ Dee until the end of the season.

Central midfielder Alfie Stewart, 17, is on loan at League Two Peterhead.

Warnock said: “I think it is good for young lads going out on loan, it toughens them up.

“When I signed Paddy Kenny (former Sheffield United, Queens Park Rangers and Leeds United keeper), I sent him to Whitby (Town).

“I remember him ringing me one night, saying: ‘Gaffer it’s cold up here’

“I said: ‘Enjoy it then, son, while you’re there’.

“He came back and was a super player.

“It (loans) toughens you up and you need men’s games.

“I’m all for the young lads getting games – whether that is Highland League or whatever, it is good for them.”

James McGarry ‘close’ to return from injury

Warnock is still seeking his first Premiership win since his appointment as interim manager.

Under his guidance, the Dons have taken two points from three league matches – drawing with Hibs and Motherwell and losing at Rangers.

Warnock will be without centre-back Slobodan Rubezic for the trip to Rugby Park due to a knee injury.

However, the Dons boss revealed left-back James McGarry is closing in on a return from a hamstring strain.

New Zealand international McGarry, 25, has yet to feature this year and has been sidelined since Warnock was appointed interim gaffer.

His previous Dons appearance was in the 3-0 loss to St Mirren at Pittodrie on December 30.

Warnock said: “James is really close and I’ve been told he is a decent player – hence why I felt we didn’t need to bring someone in for that area when we have him very close.”