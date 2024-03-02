Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock ‘absolutely distraught’ at injury time collapse in 2-1 loss to St Mirren

Interim manager Neil Warnock says he is “absolutely distraught” after Aberdeen conceded twice in injury time to lose 2-1 at St Mirren.

Leading 1-0 after 90 minutes the Dons were on course to secure a first Premiership win under Warnock at the sixth attempt.

However the Reds suffered a dramatic injury time collapse when conceding in the 96th and 97th minute to ramp up fears of being dragged into a relation dogfight.

Struggling Aberdeen are only four points ahead of Ross County who currently occupy the relegation play-off zone.

The Dons are without a win in six Premiership games under Warnock, with only two points secured from a possible 18.

It is the longest winless start by a Dons manager since Ebbe Skovdahl failed to win any of his first nine league matches in charge in 1999.

Aberdeen finished bottom that season under Skovdahl.

In interim charge until the end of the season Warnock, 75, vowed to carry on and battle to save the season.

Connor Barron fired Aberdeen with a sensational first minute strike.

A late penalty was awarded following a VAR review six minutes into injury time and converted by Mark O’Hara.

St Mirren then netted a dramatic winner a minute later through Toyosi Olusanya to break Aberdeen hearts.

Warnock said: “It’s difficult to talk today as I’m absolutely distraught.

“As you should feel.

“You can’t go away from today and not be disappointed.

“We were on our knees. And that’s how they should feel.

“The lads have given me everything and I’m so disappointed to lose in the way we did.

“They didn’t deserve that. They deserved to win that game.

“I don’t think they (St Mirren) had a clue how to break us down which makes it doubly disappointing.

“I could never see them scoring if I’m honest.

“I thought that was the best we had defended since I have been here.”

The threat of a relegation battle

The Dons are now without a win in 10 Premiership games since returning from the winter break.

They have failed to register a clean sheet in that dismal run.

Warncock was asked if Aberdeen are a relegation battle based on current form?

He replied: “Based on current form. You’ve answered your own question.

“You don’t need me to tell you.”

Warnock vows to battle on

Warnock has vowed to keep fighting in a bid to turn around Aberdeen’s fortunes.

When asked if he thought this wasn’t what he signed up for, he said: “I’ve thought a few things like that over the years. But you have to keep going.

“I’ve just got to carry on with them, haven’t I?

“I thought today was an improvement.”

The Dons boss also hit out at VAR as his players had to stand in the cold for three minutes until a decision was made.

Aberdeen were then caught cold a minute after the converted pen when conceding the late winner.

He said: “VAR is a disgrace.

“How can you wait on a freezing afternoon for four or five minutes.

“The lad has done well because he knows he has to try to get across.

“Where can Devlin put his legs?

“He can’t put his legs anywhere else.

“I thought he had given a free kick to us at first when he gave it.

“I still think they have to get people who have played the game in VAR.

“I asked him (ref Nick Walsh) do you realise when you have put that much effort in to be stood around for five minutes?

“My lads had cramp and three or four of them were struggling.

“You shouldn’t be standing about for five minutes on a bloody freezing afternoon for VAR. It’s scandalous.”

Improved Dons… until injury time

Warnock had previously criticised Aberdeen as too nice, too easily bullied and lacking leaders.

If that was reverse psychology in an attempt to get a reaction it hadn’t worked.

Ahead of the St Mirren game Warnock changed tack and had an ebullient confidence that he said he was going to transmit to the players.

That approach was working as Aberdeen were much improved and had an attacking threat and defensive solidity… until a disastrous injury time capitulation.

The 60 seconds between St Mirren’s first and second goals is the most damaging minute of Aberdeen’s season… so far.

Whether it has further ramifications remains to be seen.

But these are very worrying times for the Dons as the threat of relegation for the first time in the club’s 121 year history increase with each passing game.

Warnock switches to four at the back

Fifa president Gianni Infantino was in attendance at the match in Paisley.

Fifa’s hierarchy are in Scotland this week for an IFAB (International Football Association Board) summit at Loch Lomond.

Sensational start by Aberdeen

Within a minute Infantino and the 1,019 travelling Dons supporters were treated to a magnificent opener from Aberdeen.

Duk drove down the right flank with ferocious attacking intent, shrugging off two challenges before firing a cross into the box.

That was cleared as far as Connor Barron who drilled a superb 25 yard drive beyond keeper Zach Hemming to give the Dons a perfect start.

The woodwork denied St Mirren soon after when a header from Scott Tanser was tipped onto the near post by Kelle Roos.

St Mirren were denied by the woodwork again on the half-hour mark as Lewis Jamieson’s 15 yard left footed volley clipped the top of the bar.

Disastrous injury time collapse

The game turned in injury time when a penalty was awarded to St Mirren following a VAR check.

Referee Nick Walsh had initially given a free-kick just outside the box for a foul by Devlin on Olusanya.

Following a nerve jangling VAR review that dragged on for a ridiculously long three minutes a penalty was awarded that Mark O’Hara converted in the 96th minute.

Aberdeen were stunned. St Mirren were not and sensed blood.

From the restart they won back possession and pushed forward with substitute Conor McMenamin crossing into the box.

It was headed on by Mikael Mandron to Olusanya who fired a close range shot high into goal.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Roos 6; Devlin 6, MacDonald 6, Gartenmann 6, Jensen 6; Barron 7, Shinnie 6; Hoilett 6 (McGrath 63) , Phillips 6, Duk 6 (McGarry 63); Miovski 6

Subs not used: Doohan, Clarkson, Hayes, Sokler, Polvara, Duncan, Milne

ST MIRREN (3-4-3): Hemming 7; Bolton 6 (Taylor 81), Gogic 6, Fraser 6; Bwomono 6 (McMenamin 62), Kwon 7, Boyd-Munce 6 (O’Hara 81), Tanser 7; Jamieson 4 (Olusanya 46), Mandron 6, Kiltie 6 (Ayunga 61)

Subs not used: Urminsky, Scott, Dunne, Brown

Referee: Nick Walsh

Attendance: 7,019 (1,119 Aberdeen supporters)

Man-of-the-match: Connor Barron (Aberdeen)