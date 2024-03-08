Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock warns Kilmarnock ‘it’ll be different game on grass’

Fired-up Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock has warned Kilmarnock “it’ll be a different game on grass” ahead of their Scottish Cup quarter-final clash.

Warnock was left raging following a 2-0 Premiership loss at Kilmarnock last month and slated the Dons for being too nice and bullied.

He will demand a response in the rematch as the Dons bid to book a semi-final slot at Hampden.

However, Warnock reckons the artificial surface at Rugby Park gave Kilmarnock a “big advantage”.

He expects Pittodrie’s grass to be a leveller in the last-eight showdown.

Warnock said: “It’s a different game on grass.

“I think that it’s got to be a big advantage to have your own pitch like that (artificial surface, Rugby Park).

“Kilmarnock will play the same way, though, they always do, because they’re very good at it. ”

Warnock’s confidence in Aberdeen defence

Kilmarnock gaffer Derek McInnes was sacked by the Aberdeen board in March 2021 after eight years at Pittodrie.

McInnes has won three out of three Premiership games against the Dons this season.

He has led Kilmarnock to fourth in the Premiership, while the Reds are languishing 10th, just four points off the relegation play-off zone.

In the immediate aftermath of last month’s loss to Killie at Rugby Park, Warnock said the Dons were bullied, too nice and lacked physicality.

He has taken steps to ensure there is no repeat.

Warnock put his squad through intense training sessions this week that are so physical they can only be done when there is no midweek game.

After those sessions, Warnock is confident his side will not be bullied again by Kilmarnock.

He said: “I have seen what we can do now.

“I’ve seen what the back lads can do now and we’ll need them to play like that.

“We will need that because they will be under pressure with all the balls coming in the air.

“But we have to impose our game on to Kilmarnock as well,.

“I’m looking forward to it because this week has been good in training.

“It’s a big game – everyone wants to do well in the cups.

“It’s such an important game, it’s a quarter-final and you want to get through it. ”

‘Someone might make the headlines’

Aberdeen’s Premiership season has deteriorated into freefall due to a 10-game winless run in the league.

Warnock has been at the helm for six of those games, having been appointed on an interim basis until the end of the season following Barry Robson’s dismissal.

The Reds boss believes reaching the Scottish Cup semi-final can be the catalyst to turn around the season,

And he has urged one of his players to grab the headlines by firing Aberdeen to Hampden.

He said: “The cup can do funny things to you, sometimes you see people really lift their game and it can be unpredictable.

“Someone might make the headlines – that’s what you need .

“Hopefully someone stands up and is counted on Saturday.

“I think everybody needs a turning point when you’re having a bad run like we’ve had.

“I thought that was going to be St Mirren if I’m honest, for 90-odd minutes.

“You do get kicked in the teeth at times in football, and you’ve just got to bounce back.

“It’s how you react.”

Warnock chasing cup final ambition

Warnock has bossed in more than 1,600 senior games – but managing in a major final is an ambition which still eludes him.

He came closest in the 2002-03 season when leading Sheffield United to the semi-finals of both the FA Cup and League Cup.

Sheffield United lost out in the FA Cup last four 1-0 to Arsenal and were edged out 3-2 on aggregate by Liverpool in the two-legged League Cup semi.

Warnock had led the Blades to a 2-1 first leg victory Liverpool.

Leading out a team in a major national final is, at 75, an ambition yet to be fulfilled for the veteran.

He aims to change that this season.

Warnock said; “I got to two semi finals in England and was just unlucky to get Graham Poll (referee) in one of them – how unlucky is that?

“I love the cups and really want to do well in this one.

“In England, we were huge underdogs, getting Arsenal and Liverpool in the semis.

“If VAR had been in charge then it might have been different because some of the decisions were ridiculous.

“You’ve got to think about what’s possible in the cup at any level you are playing at.

“You want to go as far as you can. “