Richard Gordon: Hampden positives provide optimism for final five games

There was Hampden heartbreak for the Dons last weekend, and the pain must have taken a day or two to subside, but the performance at the national stadium was in the main hugely positive, and I would hope the players can draw on that to see them through the remainder of the campaign.

Controversy reigned in the wake of a couple of questionable VAR calls which might have had a huge bearing on the outcome, particularly the disallowed goal, but I believe the correct decisions were eventually reached.

That was not the main reason Aberdeen ultimately lost out; they created and missed a number of clear-cut openings which would have settled things had the Dons been more clinical on the day.

To go to the national stadium and score three times against Celtic in a Scottish Cup semi-final would have been considered fanciful beforehand, so the players did everything they could have in that respect; it was defensive failings that let them down, and they will have to be tighter at the back if Premiership survival is to be secured.

That is the next task facing the team, and I would hope they can repeat the performance put in against Brendan Rodgers’ side when they face Motherwell this afternoon.

That type of attacking display has rarely, if at all, been in evidence during the season, but the players showed what they are capable of, and the fans will be demanding more of the same at Pittodrie.

A fortnight ago, they had the chance to all but secure safety and go ten points clear of Ross County. By the end of round 33, following the goalless draw at home to Dundee, and the Dingwall side’s remarkable humbling of Rangers, the gap was down to five, and right now that is too close for comfort.

The earlier meetings with Motherwell have thrown up two impressive Aberdeen victories in Lanarkshire and a ridiculous 3-3 draw two months ago. That night, the Dons were 3-0 down within half an hour, and looked like conceding even more, but somehow pulled themselves together to snatch a point. They might even have gone on to win the match.

That is the kind of resolve they will require today.

Stuart Kettlewell’s team made a late charge for a top six place, falling just short in the end, and have lost only one of their last half dozen matches. They will be keen to finish ‘best of the rest’, and pose a considerable threat; it will be no surprise if there is another nervy 90 minutes in store.

County are at Livingston, and are more than capable of picking up another win, confirming Livi’s relegation in the process, while St Johnstone have home advantage against Hibernian.

As things stand, I would be most concerned about the Perth Saints’ chances of avoiding the playoff spot, but that can change, and if they take the three points against Hibs, it could become squeaky tight at the bottom.

It is all in the Dons’ hands. With back-to-back home fixtures to kick-off the post-split section, they have been given a real opportunity to dispel any concerns. I would hope they can do so as quickly as possible.

Battle for Europe heats up

Any hopes of Aberdeen clinching a European spot have long since vanished, but the battle is on for the four other sides below the title contenders.

Celtic look odds-on to win the Premiership and book their automatic Champions League place with Rangers facing two knockout rounds if they are to join their rivals.

Hearts are firm favourites to clinch third, which would, at the very least, secure group stage football in the new-look Conference League, while Kilmarnock’s eight point cushion should be sufficient to ensure they can anticipate some kind of continental adventure.

That would be some achievement for Derek McInnes and his team, and his old sidekick, Tony Docherty, is well placed to emulate his former gaffer.

Dundee are tucked in just behind St Mirren; if Tony can move up to fifth, securing European football in their first season back up, and in his debut managerial campaign, that would be a remarkable feat.