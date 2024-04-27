Interim boss Peter Leven hails Aberdeen’s character for taking huge step towards Premiership safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Interim boss Peter Leven hails Aberdeen’s character for taking huge step towards Premiership safety

Aberdeen are now eight points clear of Ross County who occupy the relegation play-off spot with only four matches remaining

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Mothewell at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Mothewell at Pittodrie. Image; SNS

Interim boss Peter Leven praised Aberdeen’s character for bouncing back from their Hampden heartache to take a huge step towards Premiership safety.

The Dons beat 10 man Motherwell 1=0 in the opening bottom six post split fixture courtesy of a second half Stefan Gartenmann header.

Victory substantially reduces the threat of being dragged into relegation play-off trouble.

Aberdeen are now eight points ahead of 11th placed Ross County who occupy the play-off spot as the Staggies lost 2-0 to Livingston.

There are only four Premiership fixtures remaining.

Leven admits his side were still feeling the effects of last weekend’s dramatic penalty shoot-out Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic.

However they dug deep to extend a Premiership unbeaten run to five games.

Now Leven has challenged the Dons to end the season in seventh place, their highest possible finish.

Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Motherwell at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Stefan Gartenmann celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Motherwell at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Leven said: “The character was brilliant.

“I played it down this week and told the players they would be fine and they weren’t tired.

“But you could see some of them were still feeling the effects of it (semi-final).

“I have set them a challenge to finish as high as possible – seventh.

“Our first two games after the split are at home and I wanted to take advantage of that.

“You always have that worry that you have that dip after last week’s emotions but I thought the boys’ character was brilliant.”

Aberdeen manager Peter LevenAberdeen during the 1-0 defeat of Motherwell. Image; Shutterstock
Aberdeen manager Peter Leven during the 1-0 defeat of Motherwell. Image; Shutterstock

‘We looked a bit tired’

Motherwell were reduced to 10 men on the hour mark when Jack Vale was red carded for a foul on Jack MacKenzie.

‘Well boss Stuart Kettlewell was furious at the red card and confirmed the club will appeal the dismissal.

Under Leven the Dons have delivered three straight clean sheets, four in the last five games.

That is half the Dons’ league clean sheet count having delivered only eight Premiership shut-outs in 34 matches this season.

Playing a back four and starting Angus MacDonald have made a difference and brought solidity to what was a damagingly porous backline.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski in action against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski in action against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock

Leven said: “We looked a bit tired to begin with and were trying to force the passes.

“But when we do play it quickly between the lines we look a very good team.

“The tempo wasn’t as good in the first half.

“We weren’t punching it through the lines or making enough options for the guys on the ball.

“I told them they needed to up the tempo and they did that.

“We had some good moves at times and on a whole I think we could have scored more.

“I’m happy with the clean sheet and three points.”

Motherwell's Jack Vale and Aberdeen's Dante Polvara in action. Image: SNS
Motherwell’s Jack Vale and Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara in action. Image: SNS

Uninspiring opening 45 minutes

There was one change to the Aberdeen starting line-up from the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Winger Junior Hoilett came in with Duk dropping to the bench.

Skipper Graeme Shinnie was absent as he served  a one-match Premiership suspension having been sent-off in the 0-0 draw with Dundee.

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara and Motherwell's Davor Zdravkovski in action. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara and Motherwell’s Davor Zdravkovski in action. Image: SNS

Motherwell created the opening opportunity in the sixth minute when Stephen O’Donnell fired in low six yard drive from a tight angle, but Kelle Roos blocked.

Aberdeen threatened in the 22nd minute when Bojan Miovski sent an  acrobatic bicycle kick from four yards was wide.

In the 45th minute Dante Polvara’s vicious, swerving drive from the edge of the box flashed inches over.

Aberdeen's Junior Hoilett and Motherwell's Stephen O'Donnell in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Junior Hoilett and Motherwell’s Stephen O’Donnell in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Gartenmann heads home winner

Aberdeen were left frustrated in the 53rd minute when Angus MacDonald’s powerful six yard volley beat keeper Liam Kelly but Lennon Miller cleared off the line.

Motherwell were reduced to 10 men in the 56h minute when Jack Vale was red carded for a reckless challenge on MacKenzie.

Aberdeen capitalised on the extra man when going ahead.

The Dons were awarded a corner in the 60th minute despite the ball appearing to come off Gartenmann.

From the resultant corner Gartenmann met Hoilett’s corner and directed a 10 yard header into the far corner.

Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann celebrates with Bojan Miovski after scoring to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Stefan Gartenmann celebrates with Bojan Miovski after scoring to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image; SNS

Aberdeen came close in the 68th minute when Hoilett played Miovski through on goal with a defence splitting through ball.

Miovski flicked the ball over diving keeper Kelly and Hoilett followed it in at the back post, but his effort was inches wide.

Gartenmann came close when  meeting a Hoilett corner but his six yard shot was just wide.

In the dying minutes Hoilett’s 25 yard drive was tipped over the bar by keeper Kelly.

Angus MacDonald of Aberdeen and Motherwell's Blair Spittal battle for the ball. Image; Shutterstock
Angus MacDonald of Aberdeen and Motherwell’s Blair Spittal battle for the ball. Image; Shutterstock

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Roos 6; Devlin 6, MacDonald 7, Gartenmann 7, MacKenzie 6 (Jensen 74); Barron 6 (Duk 70) Polvara 6; McGrath 7, Clarkson 6, Hoilett 7; Miovski 7 (Sokler 90+4)

Subs not used: Doohan, Hayes, Phillips, Duncan, Milne, Rubezic

MOTHERWELL (3-4-2-1): Kelly 6; Casey 6 (Halliday 70), Blaney 6, McGinn 6;  O’Donnell 6 (Mugabe 81), Zdarkovski 6 (Nicholson 70), Miller 7 (Moses 81), Gent 6 (Shaw 87);  Vale 4, Spittal 6; Bair 6

Subs not used: Oxborough,  Ebiye, Ferrie, Wells, Butcher

Referee: Craig Napier

Attendance: 14,794

Man-of-the-match: Junior Hoilett (Aberdeen)

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald celebrates with Killian Phillips after scoring to make it 3-3 in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: Hampden positives provide optimism for final five games
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovksi celebrates with Duk after scoring to make it 1-0 in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Bojan Miovski would be in frame for Scotland's player of the year if Aberdeen…
Aberdeen Women meet fans after playing at Pittodrie
Rachel Corsie: Playing at Pittodrie remains one of my dreams - I hope Aberdeen…
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after scoring to make it 1-0 in the Scottish Cup semi-finaL Image; SNS
New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin could face summer fight to keep Bojan Miovski, fears…
The latest episode of our Aberdeen FC fans round-table show is available now.
WATCH: Stand Three - Three Aberdeen FC fans on Jimmy Thelin, summer squad shaping…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring their first goal in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden. Image: PA
Joe Harper: Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski now worth at least £10 million
3
Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Bojan Miovski and Bayley Hutchison scoop top prizes at Aberdeen’s 2023-24 awards
Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann insists Premiership safety comes first
Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison.
Bayley Hutchison on being the SWPL's top goal scorer as Aberdeen Women striker sets…
Aberdeen players are dejected at full time after the penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
New manager Jimmy Thelin will improve current Aberdeen players, says interim boss Peter Leven

Conversation