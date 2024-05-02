Aberdeen’s ‘unsung hero’ Jamie McGrath yet to hit his peak, says interim boss Peter Leven

Midfielder Jamie McGrath is Aberdeen’s “unsung hero” who has yet to reach his peak, says interim boss Peter Leven.

Secured last summer Republic of Ireland international McGrath has scored 10 goals in his debut season with the Dons.

McGrath turned down the opportunity to play in the United States and India to sign on at Pittodrie.

Leven trusts McGrath to excel in multiple positions, and hailed the 27-year-old’s skill and attitude.

The interim boss insists McGrath delivers a seven-or-eight-out-of-10 performance in every game.

Leven said: “Jamie has been the unsung hero as he has been brilliant.

“He plays in so many positions and is our second top goalscorer – and that’s without penalties.

“Jamie’s control and touch are great.

“He will play anywhere and never ask questions, he will just do a job for the team.

“Jamie has a great attitude and is a top boy as well.

“He is a really good player.”

‘Jamie has yet to hit his peak’

McGrath signed a two-year-deal with the Dons last summer after opting to terminate his contract at League One Wigan Athletic.

The midfielder has been an integral part of the team under Leven and former bosses Barry Robson and Neil Warnock.

McGrath has made 38 starts this season with a further six appearances off the bench.

Leven reckons the best has yet to come from McGrath in an Aberdeen shirt.

That can only benefit new manager Jimmy Thelin, who starts at Aberdeen on a three-year deal on June 3.

Leven said: “Jamie is an international player, but he has yet to hit his peak.

“He is on 10 goals and has played wide right and wide left.

“Jamie is not vocal in there (dressing room), but he leads by example by his actions and the way he trains.

“He is very humble and has been great this year.

“It is the trust in knowing what I will get from Jamie in any position.

“He is never going to be one who will blow you away, but Jamie is always seven or eight out of 10 every week.

“Jamie could kick on even more next season.”

Trusted to play in many positions

McGrath memorably scored a sensational 30-yard free-kick in the 2-2 Uefa Conference League group draw with PAOK in Greece.

For an example of McGrath’s quality, attitude and versatility, Leven pinpoints the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Aberdeen ultimately lost 6-5 on penalties to Celtic, having been tied 3-3 after 120 minutes.

Leven asked McGrath to play four different positions during that Hampden thriller.

And the midfielder played in each role with distinction.

McGrath also stepped up to take, and score, Aberdeen’s first penalty in the Hampden spot-kick shoot-out.

Leven said: “In the Scottish Cup semi-final he played wide right, wide left, number 10 and number six.

“But he does it so well and never looks out of sorts.

“Jamie is just so comfortable on the ball and understands the game.

“Whatever I tell him to do, he does it to a tee.

“He is great to have in the team.”

McGrath a vital part of the first team

Two previous Aberdeen managers tried to sign McGrath – Jim Goodwin in summer 2022 and Stephen Glass in 2021.

Those attempts fell through as McGrath joined Wigan in 2021 and then went on loan at Dundee United in 2022/23.

He finally moved to Pittodrie when Robson, axed in January, signed him up.

Leven said: “Jamie wants to do well here.

“He is 27 now and for me he is a vital part of this team.

“He is such a good player.”