Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster to step down at end of the season

The search is under way for a new Aberdeen Women boss as Clint Lancaster has announced he will leave at the end of the season.

One year after becoming the club’s first full-time women’s first-team manager, Lancaster is leaving the Granite City to pursue opportunities closer to his family in England.

Aberdeen Women sit seventh in the top-flight and will aim to add to their 38 points when they travel to Hamilton this Sunday.

The club website confirmed the news, saying Lancaster has “made a significant impact during his time with the Dons helping to drive forward the club’s strategic objectives within the women’s game.”

It added: “With a breadth of experience across women’s, girl’s and boy’s football, Clint arrived with a proven track record of helping to develop young players and during his tenure has promoted a number of the most talented young players in the north-east to achieve AFCW first-team exposure.

“Having safely consolidated the team’s position in SWPL 1, the decision to leave the Dons was not an easy one for Clint to make.”

Clint Lancaster will leave his role as manager at the end of the season to pursue opportunities closer to his family in England. // https://t.co/hze1J4GP9C pic.twitter.com/CVSyLfr0de — Aberdeen FC Women (@AberdeenWomen) May 3, 2024

Lancaster: ‘Club is heading in right direction’

Lancaster explained how he feels having arrived at his decision.

He told the AFC website: “This has been one of the hardest decisions I have had to make in my career as I leave a fantastic football club with equally fantastic people.

“I would personally like to thank (chairman) Dave (Cormack), (chief executive) Alan (Burrows), and (director of football) Steven (Gunn), for giving me the opportunity to be the first full-time women’s manager at Aberdeen.

“I have had nothing but support through my time here and I firmly believe the club is heading in the right direction.

“I would also like to thank my coaching staff as this journey would not have been as enjoyable or successful without their hard work and dedication.

“My final thanks go to the players. It has been a pleasure working with this group and I have enjoyed getting to know each one of them over the last year.

“I am excited for the next chapter in my career and I look forward to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

“I will always hold a special place in my heart for Aberdeen and I know that the club will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Search is on while Lancaster remains – Steven Gunn

Aberdeen director of football, Steven Gunn, meanwhile, praised Lancaster for his impact as the search starts now.

He said: “There is no doubt Clint has made a positive impact since his arrival last year, helping to drive standards and opportunities within the women’s game in the north-east.

“Whilst we are sorry to see him leave, we are understanding of his personal circumstances and he moves on with our best wishes and with the squad in a positive place.

“The search for his replacement is under way and we are pleased that he will remain with the club for the next couple of months to allow us time to identify his successor.”

Any interested candidates should email a covering letter and CV to emma.flett@afc.co.uk. A full job description will be available on the AFC website.