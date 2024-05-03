Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster to step down at end of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster to step down at end of the season

The Dons Women side's boss says opting to leave has been 'one of the hardest decisions I have had to make in my career'.

By Paul Chalk
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster watches his side during a SWPL fixture.
Clint Lancaster is leaving his role of manager of Aberdeen Women. Image: Shutterstock

The search is under way for a new Aberdeen Women boss as Clint Lancaster has announced he will leave at the end of the season.

One year after becoming the club’s first full-time women’s first-team manager, Lancaster is leaving the Granite City to pursue opportunities closer to his family in England.

Aberdeen Women sit seventh in the top-flight and will aim to add to their 38 points when they travel to Hamilton this Sunday.

The club website confirmed the news, saying Lancaster has “made a significant impact during his time with the Dons helping to drive forward the club’s strategic objectives within the women’s game.”

It added: “With a breadth of experience across women’s, girl’s and boy’s football, Clint arrived with a proven track record of helping to develop young players and during his tenure has promoted a number of the most talented young players in the north-east to achieve AFCW first-team exposure.

“Having safely consolidated the team’s position in SWPL 1, the decision to leave the Dons was not an easy one for Clint to make.”

Lancaster: ‘Club is heading in right direction’

Lancaster explained how he feels having arrived at his decision.

He told the AFC website: “This has been one of the hardest decisions I have had to make in my career as I leave a fantastic football club with equally fantastic people.

“I would personally like to thank (chairman) Dave (Cormack), (chief executive) Alan (Burrows), and (director of football) Steven (Gunn), for giving me the opportunity to be the first full-time women’s manager at Aberdeen.

“I have had nothing but support through my time here and I firmly believe the club is heading in the right direction.

“I would also like to thank my coaching staff as this journey would not have been as enjoyable or successful without their hard work and dedication.

“My final thanks go to the players. It has been a pleasure working with this group and I have enjoyed getting to know each one of them over the last year.

“I am excited for the next chapter in my career and I look forward to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

“I will always hold a special place in my heart for Aberdeen and I know that the club will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn.

Search is on while Lancaster remains – Steven Gunn

Aberdeen director of football, Steven Gunn, meanwhile, praised Lancaster for his impact as the search starts now.

He said: “There is no doubt Clint has made a positive impact since his arrival last year, helping to drive standards and opportunities within the women’s game in the north-east.

“Whilst we are sorry to see him leave, we are understanding of his personal circumstances and he moves on with our best wishes and with the squad in a positive place.

“The search for his replacement is under way and we are pleased that he will remain with the club for the next couple of months to allow us time to identify his successor.”

Any interested candidates should email a covering letter and CV to emma.flett@afc.co.uk. A full job description will be available on the AFC website.

