New boss Jimmy Thelin now planning Aberdeen’s pre-season from Sweden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

New boss Jimmy Thelin now planning Aberdeen’s pre-season from Sweden

Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven had a Zoom meeting this week with Thelin and assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami.

By Sean Wallace
Jimmy Thelin during an Elfsborg match. Image: Alamy Live News.
Jimmy Thelin during an Elfsborg match. Image: Alamy Live News.

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin is already making plans for the summer pre-season ahead of his Pittodrie arrival.

Interim boss Peter Leven confirmed he had a Zoom call with Thelin and his Elfsborg assistants Emir Bajrami and Christer Persson on Thursday.

Bajrami and Persson will both be Aberdeen assistants under Thelin, who starts at Pittodrie on June 3.

Thelin, who agreed a three-year contract with the Dons, is remaining at Elfsborg until the Swedish Allsvenskan enters its summer break.

However, the 46-year-old Swede has already started laying out his summer plans for Aberdeen in a bid to start his first Dons campaign with a bang.

In the video call, Leven also told Thelin to expect a high level of demand from the club’s supporters.

Interim manager Peter Leven during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Interim manager Peter Leven during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Leven said: “We had a brief call on Thursday night with the staff, just to introduce ourselves.

“Then after that myself and the sports scientist had a chat about the pre-season, where we want to go and stuff like that.

“Jimmy is in Sweden just now, but I will have another call with him maybe next week.

“His two assistants Emir (Bajrami) and Christer (Persson) were also on the call.

“You have to start making plans for next season – or you end up getting left behind. You don’t get the right training facility abroad or the right pre-season games.

“It is important, so we need to get it done and nailed down soon.”

Aberdeen manager Peter Leven during the 0-0 Premiership draw with Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Peter Leven during the 0-0 Premiership draw with Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Thelin warned to expect high demand from Aberdeen fans

Thelin’s final game as Elfsborg manager is an away Allsvenskan clash with IFK Goteborg on June 1.

He will then take over the hot-seat at Aberdeen just two days later.

Thelin led Elfsborg to a Swedish top-flight runners-up finish last season, only missing out on the title by goal difference.

Aberdeen will finish this season in the Premiership bottom six, meaning Thelin will begin his Dons career in the League Cup group stages next season.

Leven has warned Thelin to expect high demands for success from the Red Army.

Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven celebrates after Angus MacDonald scored to make it 3-3 in the 119th minute against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “I said to him the other day, I didn’t realise how big this club was until I had been here – and I grew up in Glasgow.

“The demand of the fans and people around the city is huge, so expect it.”

Thelin’s assistants Bajrami and Persson

The Zoom call was the first time Leven had met Thelin’s assistants at Elfsborg –  Persson and Bajrami.

Both will move to Pittodrie with Thelin in June.

Bajrami is a former Swedish international winger who played for  FC Twente (Netherlands), AS Monaco (France) and Panathinaikos (Greece).

The 36-year-old ended his playing career at Elfsborg and moved into coaching.

Barjrami was capped 18 times for Sweden and the first of his two international goals came in a 3-0 friendly defeat of Scotland in 2010.

Former winger Persson was previously head coach at Motala AIF, but moved to Elfsborg to be Thelin’s assistant in 2021.

Persson had previously worked with Thelin at Jonkopings Sodra.

As interim boss, Leven has overseen a five-game unbeaten run in the Premiership.

He will bid to extend that to six games when the Dons host St Johnstone at Pittodrie on Saturday.

First team coach Leven has effectively eradicated the threat of Aberdeen being dragged into a relegation play-off battle.

Aberdeen are eight points clear of Ross County, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, with only four games remaining.

Barring a catastrophic turn of events, Leven will be handing over a Premiership team to Thelin in June.

Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Mothewell at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Stefan Gartenmann celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Mothewell at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

He said: “It was good for the staff to see Jimmy for the first time and say hello to him.

“It was the first time I had talked with Emir and Christer.

“We will get to know them when they are in the building.

“I think Emir is not long retired.

“The three of us will work with Jimmy and he will be the boss.”

Aberdeen manager Peter Leven Aberdeen during the 1-0 defeat of Motherwell. Image; Shutterstock
Aberdeen manager Peter Leven during the 1-0 defeat of Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock.

Captain Graeme Shinnie returns

Thelin may be in Sweden – but he is keeping close tabs on Aberdeen’s remaining fixtures this season.

Aberdeen welcome back captain Graeme Shinnie from suspension for the clash with St Johnstone.

Leven has a fully-fit squad available.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is sent off for a double booking against Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is sent off for a double booking against Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.

Leven said: “It will be a tough game as St Johnstone are desperate for points like we are.

“They have good experience in their team.

“We are on a good run of form and have to keep building on what we are doing.”

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women's captain Hannah Stewart in action against Montrose at Pittodrie on Tuesday. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen skipper Hannah Stewart believes Dons are best of the rest in SWPL
Aberdeen fans hold a sign "END VAR" during a Premiership match with Dundee on April 13. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: VAR figures show Scottish officials are near enough making one big error…
Aberdeen' Ester Sokler celebrates with Bojan Miovski after scoring to make it 2-2 in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Bojan Miovski and Ester Sokler could be lethal strike partnership for new…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster watches his side during a SWPL fixture.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster to step down at end of the season
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven
Peter Leven to give Jimmy Thelin inside track on Aberdeen squad and Scottish football…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's 'unsung hero' Jamie McGrath yet to hit his peak, says interim boss Peter…
Aberdeen's Roberto Bisconti takes on the Hertha Berlin defence at Pittodrie in September 2002. Image: DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Roberto Bisconti on how Aberdeen spell and 'really good person' Ebbe Skovdahl saved…
Falkirk's Finn Yeats and Cove Rangers' Tyler Mykyta battling for the ball. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen prospect Finn Yeats pleased to prove himself in Falkirk title triumph
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara scores to make it 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara on being trusted to start big games
Rangers' Paul Nsio and Aberdeen's Cameron Wilson in action during the Scottish Youth Cup final at Hampden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Scottish Youth Cup final hopes sunk by Rangers comeback

Conversation