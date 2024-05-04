Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald admits he feared he was no longer wanted at Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald admits he feared he was no longer wanted at Pittodrie

Centre-back MacDonald says he looked at potential exit options in the January transfer window as he had fallen out of favour under ex-boss Barry Robson.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Defender Angus MacDonald admits he questioned if he was wanted at Aberdeen and looked at options elsewhere in the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old was frustrated at the lack of game-time, having fallen out of favour under former Dons boss Barry Robson, who was axed on January 31.

MLS side Toronto FC and clubs in English League One were understood to be interested in the centre-back.

MacDonald says all he wanted was to play football as he did not want to regret lost time on the sidelines.

Not wasting time in his career is imperative for the defender following a bowel cancer diagnosis in 2019 at the age of 26.

MacDonald successfully completed treatment and made a full recovery, receiving the all-clear in December 2019.

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

He said: “I have missed too much football through no fault of my own, just illness.

“When I am not playing, I feel I have missed too much time.

“When I am fit and ready, I am so desperate to play.”

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald celebrates with Killian Phillips after scoring to make it 3-3 in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald celebrates with Killian Phillips after scoring to make it 3-3 in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic. Image: SNS.

‘Was I wanted here? Was I not wanted here?’

The defender founded a charity  in 2020, The Angus MacDonald Foundation, to highlight the importance of early diagnosis.

MacDonald joined the Dons on a short-term contract in January 2023 and played  a pivotal role in finishing third in the Premiership to secure European group stage football.

Such was his impact, the centre-back signed a two-year contract extension and was relishing Aberdeen’s first group stage Euro campaign in 16 years.

However, he suffered an injury during pre-season and then struggled to get game-time on his return to fitness.

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald at Cormack Park ahead of the game against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald at Cormack Park ahead of the game against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

On a potential move in January, he said “I don’t think we were ever close.

“We were looking at options. I just wanted game-time.

“Was I wanted here? Was I not wanted here?

“Look at what I did last season and then I had fallen out of favour. Am I ever going to get the chance?

“All I have ever wanted to do is play football.

“If I wasn’t playing then I needed to look where I could get game-time.”

MacDonald says ‘it was hard to get any momentum’

MacDonald has returned to the starting line-up under interim manager Peter Leven – with the Dons registering four clean sheets in the last five league games.

He is in contention to start against St Johnstone at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Prior to Leven taking on the interim role, whenever MacDonald was given a chance, he grabbed it.

The defender netted a sensational long-range strike in the 2-2 Uefa Conference League group draw with HJK Helsinki in Finland.

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald scores against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald scores against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

He said: “It was massively frustrating.

“Even more so because of the way I finished last season.

“I was on such a high, playing in every game and getting into Europe.

“It was a massive factor in me staying as I had never played European football before.

“So to get the injury in pre-season and not really be given a chance, it was tough to take.

“When I did come in, I am not fully match fit.

“But how do I get fully match-fit when I am not playing a lot of games?

“I was coming in for one game and then coming out.

“It was hard to get momentum.

“The first half of the season was very frustrating.”

‘It just seemed that anything I did was never good enough’

In a bid to reclaim a regular starting slot, the defender continued to bust a gut in training.

That included extra sessions on the squad’s days off.

However, MacDonald felt “anything I did was never good enough”.

He said: “I was coming in on our days off and doing extra sessions.

“It just seemed that anything I did was never good enough.

“I have had it before in my career and I am sure I will have it again.”

Pride in wearing captain’s armband

MacDonald’s redemption was completed when he led Aberdeen out at Hampden in the Scottish Cup semi-final last month.

Leven turned to the defender as stand-in skipper as captain Graeme Shinnie was suspended for the semi.

The defender even netted a last-gasp leveller to draw 3-3 after extra-time and force a penalty shoot-out, which Aberdeen lost 6-5.

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald celebrates scoring their third goal against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: PA.

He said: “I have come in to do a job because Graeme is a fantastic captain. Everyone looks up to him and they are big shoes to fill.

“It has been a proud moment for myself.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Rachel Corsie in action for Aston Villa. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Tough for clubs to adapt to new findings linking female footballers' menstrual…
Jimmy Thelin during an Elfsborg match. Image: Alamy Live News.
New boss Jimmy Thelin now planning Aberdeen's pre-season from Sweden
Aberdeen Women's captain Hannah Stewart in action against Montrose at Pittodrie on Tuesday. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen skipper Hannah Stewart believes Dons are best of the rest in SWPL
Aberdeen fans hold a sign "END VAR" during a Premiership match with Dundee on April 13. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: VAR figures show Scottish officials are near enough making one big error…
Aberdeen' Ester Sokler celebrates with Bojan Miovski after scoring to make it 2-2 in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Bojan Miovski and Ester Sokler could be lethal strike partnership for new…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster watches his side during a SWPL fixture.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster to step down at end of the season
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven
Peter Leven to give Jimmy Thelin inside track on Aberdeen squad and Scottish football…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's 'unsung hero' Jamie McGrath yet to hit his peak, says interim boss Peter…
Aberdeen's Roberto Bisconti takes on the Hertha Berlin defence at Pittodrie in September 2002. Image: DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Roberto Bisconti on how Aberdeen spell and 'really good person' Ebbe Skovdahl saved…
Falkirk's Finn Yeats and Cove Rangers' Tyler Mykyta battling for the ball. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen prospect Finn Yeats pleased to prove himself in Falkirk title triumph

Conversation