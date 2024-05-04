Aberdeen players in ‘shock’ at interim boss’ Peter Leven’s hospitalisation on eve of 1-0 win against St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen players in ‘shock’ at interim boss’ Peter Leven’s hospitalisation on eve of 1-0 win against St Johnstone

A stand-in management team secured a 1-0 victory against the Perth Saints with interim boss Peter Leven unavailable after undergoing an emergency procedure.

By Sean Wallace
Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image; Shutterstock
Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image; Shutterstock

Stand-in boss Scott Anderson revealed the Aberdeen squad were in shock when informed interim manager Peter Leven had been admitted to hospital for an emergency procedure.

The 40-year-old missed the 1-0 win against St Johnstone at Pittodrie having undergone the operation on the eve of the Premiership clash.

The procedure was a success and Anderson says Leven is set to return to take the Dons’ training early next week in preparation for the trip to Hibs.

U18 coach Anderson took charge against Saints with goalkeeper coach Craig Samson, winger Jonny Hayes and youth coach Stuart Duff assisting.

Aberdeen made it six Premiership games undefeated with a second half penalty converted by leading scorer Bojan Miovksi.

Anderson says the Dons squad were driven to give Leven something to smile about.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring, making it 1-0 against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring, making it 1-0 against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

He said: “Obviously Peter’s health comes first so when he knew he had to go in last night it was a bit of a shock.

“He is fine and on the mend.

“We are hopeful to have Peter back in the early part of next week.

“He will be back on the training pitch with the boys.

“The players all hold Peter in high regard and part of their efforts was definitely to ensure we got the three points to give Peter something to smile about.

“We managed to do that and onwards to the next game.”

St Johnstone's Nicky Clark and Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald in action. Image: SNS
St Johnstone’s Nicky Clark and Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald in action. Image: SNS

Relegation play-off threat eradicated

Leven had taken the Dons in training all week in preparation for the St Johnstone game but was admitted to hospital on Friday night.

Anderson is the fourth different manager to lead the Dons this season with Leven, Neil Warnock and Barry Robson also in charge.

New manager Jimmy Thelin, who will start at Pittodrie on June 3 after leaving Elfsborg, was also keeping close tabs on this match from Sweden.

Aberdeen eradicated any chance of being dragged into a relegation play-off battle.

The Dons are 10 points clear of St Johnstone, who drop into the relegation play-off spot, with only three games remaining.

Aberdeen Coach Scott Anderson during the Premiership match against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Coach Scott Anderson during the Premiership match against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image:Shutterstock

Anderson said: “We are just pleased we can get it over the line with the three points.

“I’m pleased with the second half in particular in terms of chances created.

“As we have done in the previous few fixtures we managed to keep the back door shut and keep a clean sheet.

“The message at half-time was to be a bit more patient with the ball and I thought we did that in the second half.

“We controlled the game because of that.

“Opportunities were coming and we could have taken one or two others.

“We got our nose in front and apart from one chance we were quite comfortable in the end.”

Aberdeen's Connor Barron and St Johnstone's Daniel Philips and Connor Smith in action. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Connor Barron and St Johnstone’s Daniel Philips and Connor Smith in action. Image: SNS

Captain Shinnie on the bench

There was a major call with captain Graeme Shinnie failing to make the starting XI on his return from suspension.

Influential midfielder Shinnie had missed the 1-0 win against Motherwell and Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic due to suspension.

The Dons starting line-up remained unchanged with Shinnie named as a substitute.

Centre-back Angus MacDonald retained the captain’s armband.

Prior to kick-off a Tifo tribute was unveiled in the Richard Donald stand in tribute to well known supporter Duncan ‘Punk’ Clark who sadly passed away recently.

Tifo raised in tribute to Duncan 'Punk' Clark in the Richard Donald stand before the Premiership clash with St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Tifo raised in tribute to Duncan ‘Punk’ Clark in the Richard Donald stand before the Premiership clash with St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Hoilett free-kick smashes off the bar

St Johnstone created the opening opportunity in the seventh minute when Andy Considine’s low shot was blocked by Kelle Roos.

In the 23rd minute Stefan Gartenmann met a Junior Hoilett corner but headed over from six yards to spurn a clear opportunity.

Moments later Benjamin Kimpioka slalomed his way into the box and stepped beyond MacDonald to open up space to shoot.

His effort beat keeper Roos but Gartenmann headed off the line.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson and St Johnstone's Matthew Smith in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson and St Johnstone’s Matthew Smith in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

In first-half stoppage time Hoilett won possession in midfield and drove at goal only to be brought down by Considine, who was booked, 22 yards out.

Hoilett took the resultant free kick and his effort beat Dimitar Mitov only to smash off the bar.

The loose ball fell to Dante Polvara who instinctively shot from 10 yards but Mitov recovered to save.

St Johnstone's Matthew Smith and Aberdeen's Dante Polvara battle for possession in the Premiership clash at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
St Johnstone’s Matthew Smith and Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara battle for possession in the Premiership clash at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Miovski nets winner from the spot

Aberdeen were denied the opener by a goal-line clearance in the 55th minute.

Hoilett’s corner from the right picked out MacDonald unmarked and the defender’s guided header beat Mitov.

However Nicky Clark blocked on the line with the effort coming off his midriff.

Aberdeen went ahead from the penalty spot in the 68th minute.

Nicky Devlin burst into the box beyond Connor Smith but was brought down by former Dons defender Considine.

Referee Chris Graham awarded a penalty but then there was a lengthy VAR review.

The penalty stood and Miovski calmly converted low to the keeper’s left.

Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen scores a penalty kick against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen scores a penalty kick against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Roos 6; Devlin 6, MacDonald 6, Gartenmann 6, MacKenzie 6; Polvara 7 (Duk 79), Barron 6 (Shinnie 74), McGrath 6, Clarkson 6 (Phillips 90), Hoilett 8, Miovski 6.

Subs not used: Doohan, Jensen, Sokler, Duncan, Milne, Rubezic

ST JOHNSTONE (3-5-2): Mitov 6; McGowan 6, Gordon 6, Considine 6; Wright 5 (MacPherson 63), M. Smith 6, Phillips 6, C. Smith 6 (May 75), Carey 6; Kimpioka 7 (Sidibeh 75), Clark 6.

Subs not used: Richards, Kucheriavyi, Olufunwa, Crawford, Keltjens, Franczak

Referee: Chris Graham

Man-of-the-match: Junior Hoilett (Aberdeen)

Attendance: 15,537

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven admitted to hospital for emergency operation
Rachel Corsie in action for Aston Villa. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Tough for clubs to adapt to new findings linking female footballers' menstrual…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald admits he feared he was no longer wanted at Pittodrie
2
Jimmy Thelin during an Elfsborg match. Image: Alamy Live News.
New boss Jimmy Thelin now planning Aberdeen's pre-season from Sweden
Aberdeen Women's captain Hannah Stewart in action against Montrose at Pittodrie on Tuesday. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen skipper Hannah Stewart believes Dons are best of the rest in SWPL
Aberdeen fans hold a sign "END VAR" during a Premiership match with Dundee on April 13. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: VAR figures show Scottish officials are near enough making one big error…
Aberdeen' Ester Sokler celebrates with Bojan Miovski after scoring to make it 2-2 in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Bojan Miovski and Ester Sokler could be lethal strike partnership for new…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster watches his side during a SWPL fixture.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster to step down at end of the season
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven
Peter Leven to give Jimmy Thelin inside track on Aberdeen squad and Scottish football…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's 'unsung hero' Jamie McGrath yet to hit his peak, says interim boss Peter…

Conversation