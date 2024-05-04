Aberdeen players in ‘shock’ at interim boss’ Peter Leven’s hospitalisation on eve of 1-0 win against St Johnstone

Stand-in boss Scott Anderson revealed the Aberdeen squad were in shock when informed interim manager Peter Leven had been admitted to hospital for an emergency procedure.

The 40-year-old missed the 1-0 win against St Johnstone at Pittodrie having undergone the operation on the eve of the Premiership clash.

The procedure was a success and Anderson says Leven is set to return to take the Dons’ training early next week in preparation for the trip to Hibs.

U18 coach Anderson took charge against Saints with goalkeeper coach Craig Samson, winger Jonny Hayes and youth coach Stuart Duff assisting.

Aberdeen made it six Premiership games undefeated with a second half penalty converted by leading scorer Bojan Miovksi.

Anderson says the Dons squad were driven to give Leven something to smile about.

He said: “Obviously Peter’s health comes first so when he knew he had to go in last night it was a bit of a shock.

“He is fine and on the mend.

“We are hopeful to have Peter back in the early part of next week.

“He will be back on the training pitch with the boys.

“The players all hold Peter in high regard and part of their efforts was definitely to ensure we got the three points to give Peter something to smile about.

“We managed to do that and onwards to the next game.”

Relegation play-off threat eradicated

Leven had taken the Dons in training all week in preparation for the St Johnstone game but was admitted to hospital on Friday night.

Anderson is the fourth different manager to lead the Dons this season with Leven, Neil Warnock and Barry Robson also in charge.

New manager Jimmy Thelin, who will start at Pittodrie on June 3 after leaving Elfsborg, was also keeping close tabs on this match from Sweden.

Aberdeen eradicated any chance of being dragged into a relegation play-off battle.

The Dons are 10 points clear of St Johnstone, who drop into the relegation play-off spot, with only three games remaining.

Anderson said: “We are just pleased we can get it over the line with the three points.

“I’m pleased with the second half in particular in terms of chances created.

“As we have done in the previous few fixtures we managed to keep the back door shut and keep a clean sheet.

“The message at half-time was to be a bit more patient with the ball and I thought we did that in the second half.

“We controlled the game because of that.

“Opportunities were coming and we could have taken one or two others.

“We got our nose in front and apart from one chance we were quite comfortable in the end.”

Captain Shinnie on the bench

There was a major call with captain Graeme Shinnie failing to make the starting XI on his return from suspension.

Influential midfielder Shinnie had missed the 1-0 win against Motherwell and Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic due to suspension.

The Dons starting line-up remained unchanged with Shinnie named as a substitute.

Centre-back Angus MacDonald retained the captain’s armband.

Prior to kick-off a Tifo tribute was unveiled in the Richard Donald stand in tribute to well known supporter Duncan ‘Punk’ Clark who sadly passed away recently.

Hoilett free-kick smashes off the bar

St Johnstone created the opening opportunity in the seventh minute when Andy Considine’s low shot was blocked by Kelle Roos.

In the 23rd minute Stefan Gartenmann met a Junior Hoilett corner but headed over from six yards to spurn a clear opportunity.

Moments later Benjamin Kimpioka slalomed his way into the box and stepped beyond MacDonald to open up space to shoot.

His effort beat keeper Roos but Gartenmann headed off the line.

In first-half stoppage time Hoilett won possession in midfield and drove at goal only to be brought down by Considine, who was booked, 22 yards out.

Hoilett took the resultant free kick and his effort beat Dimitar Mitov only to smash off the bar.

The loose ball fell to Dante Polvara who instinctively shot from 10 yards but Mitov recovered to save.

Miovski nets winner from the spot

Aberdeen were denied the opener by a goal-line clearance in the 55th minute.

Hoilett’s corner from the right picked out MacDonald unmarked and the defender’s guided header beat Mitov.

However Nicky Clark blocked on the line with the effort coming off his midriff.

Aberdeen went ahead from the penalty spot in the 68th minute.

Nicky Devlin burst into the box beyond Connor Smith but was brought down by former Dons defender Considine.

Referee Chris Graham awarded a penalty but then there was a lengthy VAR review.

The penalty stood and Miovski calmly converted low to the keeper’s left.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Roos 6; Devlin 6, MacDonald 6, Gartenmann 6, MacKenzie 6; Polvara 7 (Duk 79), Barron 6 (Shinnie 74), McGrath 6, Clarkson 6 (Phillips 90), Hoilett 8, Miovski 6.

Subs not used: Doohan, Jensen, Sokler, Duncan, Milne, Rubezic

ST JOHNSTONE (3-5-2): Mitov 6; McGowan 6, Gordon 6, Considine 6; Wright 5 (MacPherson 63), M. Smith 6, Phillips 6, C. Smith 6 (May 75), Carey 6; Kimpioka 7 (Sidibeh 75), Clark 6.

Subs not used: Richards, Kucheriavyi, Olufunwa, Crawford, Keltjens, Franczak

Referee: Chris Graham

Man-of-the-match: Junior Hoilett (Aberdeen)

Attendance: 15,537