Former Aberdeen trio help Ipswich Town win promotion to Premier League

Three former Aberdeen players are celebrating after helping Ipswich Town win promotion to the Premier League.

Former Dons Dom Ball, Sone Aluko and Wes Burns are all part of the Tractor Boys’ squad which finished second in the Championship.

Burns scored the opening goal in Kieran McKenna’s side’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday to secure automatic promotion.

It was Ipswich’s first season back in the second tier of English football after the club won promotion from League One a year ago.

Ipswich scored 92 goals en route to securing 96 points.

Aluko, who at 35 is in the veteran stage of his career, made seven appearances scoring one goal for Ipswich while Ball, 28, has made 10 appearances for the Tractor Boys this season.

Burns thrilled to realise Premier League dream

Winger Burns, who had a spell on loan at Aberdeen from Bristol City in the 2016-17 season, contributed six goals in his 38 appearances.

The 29-year-old Wales international, who has 29 goals in 114 appearances for Ipswich, is now ready to realise his dream of playing in the top-flight of English football.

Burns said: “It’s been a long 23-year journey. I started on it when I was six years old and it’s all I’ve wanted to do. The goal is to play in the Premier League.

“A few years ago at Fleetwood, I’d maybe have said that dream is never going to come true but, now, to take that step in my game and be a part of something so amazing, my dream has come true.

“Last year it was on us to get promoted because that’s what we set out to achieve.

“This year it’s been a nice surprise, we said we’d give 100% and see where it takes us and it’s beyond anyone’s wildest imagination that we’d be here saying we’re Premier League players.

“I knew we were a very good group and had got the best manager.

“I knew we’d do well – did I think we’d get promoted back to back, probably not?”