Former Aberdeen trio help Ipswich Town win promotion to Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen trio help Ipswich Town win promotion to Premier League

Former Dons Wes Burns, Dom Ball and Sone Aluko were part of the Ipswich squad which finished second in the English Championship on Saturday.

By Paul Third
Wes Burns of Ipswich Town celebrates promotion with fans at the end of Saturday's 2-0 win against Huddersfield Town. Image: Shutterstock
Wes Burns of Ipswich Town celebrates promotion with fans at the end of Saturday's 2-0 win against Huddersfield Town. Image: Shutterstock

Three former Aberdeen players are celebrating after helping Ipswich Town win promotion to the Premier League.

Former Dons Dom Ball, Sone Aluko and Wes Burns are all part of the Tractor Boys’ squad which finished second in the Championship.

Burns scored the opening goal in Kieran McKenna’s side’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday to secure automatic promotion.

It was Ipswich’s first season back in the second tier of English football after the club won promotion from League One a year ago.

Ipswich scored 92 goals en route to securing 96 points.

Aluko, who at 35 is in the veteran stage of his career, made seven appearances scoring one goal for Ipswich while Ball, 28, has made 10 appearances for the Tractor Boys this season.

Burns thrilled to realise Premier League dream

Ipswich Town’s Wes Burns scored his side’s opening goal against Huddersfield Town on Saturday. Image: PA

Winger Burns, who had a spell on loan at Aberdeen from Bristol City in the 2016-17 season, contributed six goals in his 38 appearances.

The 29-year-old Wales international, who has 29 goals in 114 appearances for Ipswich, is now ready to realise his dream of playing in the top-flight of English football.

Burns said: “It’s been a long 23-year journey. I started on it when I was six years old and it’s all I’ve wanted to do. The goal is to play in the Premier League.

“A few years ago at Fleetwood, I’d maybe have said that dream is never going to come true but, now, to take that step in my game and be a part of something so amazing, my dream has come true.

“Last year it was on us to get promoted because that’s what we set out to achieve.

“This year it’s been a nice surprise, we said we’d give 100% and see where it takes us and it’s beyond anyone’s wildest imagination that we’d be here saying we’re Premier League players.

“I knew we were a very good group and had got the best manager.

“I knew we’d do well – did I think we’d get promoted back to back, probably not?”

Dominic Ball, left, celebrates with team-mates Jeremy Sarmiento (centre) and Jack Taylor after Ipswich Town won promotion to the Premier League. Image: Shutterstock

More from Aberdeen FC

Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image; Shutterstock
Aberdeen players in 'shock' at interim boss' Peter Leven's hospitalisation on eve of 1-0…
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven admitted to hospital for emergency operation
Rachel Corsie in action for Aston Villa. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Tough for clubs to adapt to new findings linking female footballers' menstrual…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald admits he feared he was no longer wanted at Pittodrie
2
Jimmy Thelin during an Elfsborg match. Image: Alamy Live News.
New boss Jimmy Thelin now planning Aberdeen's pre-season from Sweden
Aberdeen Women's captain Hannah Stewart in action against Montrose at Pittodrie on Tuesday. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen skipper Hannah Stewart believes Dons are best of the rest in SWPL
Aberdeen fans hold a sign "END VAR" during a Premiership match with Dundee on April 13. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: VAR figures show Scottish officials are near enough making one big error…
Aberdeen' Ester Sokler celebrates with Bojan Miovski after scoring to make it 2-2 in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Bojan Miovski and Ester Sokler could be lethal strike partnership for new…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster watches his side during a SWPL fixture.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster to step down at end of the season
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven
Peter Leven to give Jimmy Thelin inside track on Aberdeen squad and Scottish football…

Conversation