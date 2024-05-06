Former Aberdeen star Lewis Ferguson named best midfielder in Italy’s Serie A

Former Aberdeen star Lewis Ferguson has been named the best midfielder in Italy’s Serie A this season.

The 24-year-old Bologna captain was presented with the Bulgarelli Number 8 Award, given to the best midfielder in the Italian top-flight for a campaign.

Scotland international midfielder Ferguson was presented with the award by former England and AC Milan manager Fabio Capello.

Ferguson was transferred from Aberdeen to Bologna in summer 2022 in a deal understood to be worth up to £3million including add-ons.

Previous winners of the award include World Cup winner Andrea Pirlo, Daniele De Rossi, Nicolo Barella and Sandro Tonali.

Ferguson has enjoyed a sensational season with Bologna and pitched in with six goals and four assists in 31 league appearances.

The former Pittodrie star played a key role in Bologna’s rise to fourth place in Serie A where they are closing in on Champions League qualification.

Ferguson beat Denis Law’s record

Ferguson suffered a season-ending cruciate ligament injury in April and successfully underwent surgery.

The midfielder will miss this summer’s Euros in Germany – and accepted his award on crutches.

This season Ferguson became the highest-scoring Scotsman in Serie A history, overtaking Aberdeen born Manchester United and Scotland legend Denis Law.

That red-hot form saw Serie A giants Juventus and Napoli linked with a potential summer swoop for Ferguson.

Aberdeen will be due a 20% sell-on fee should another club complete a deal to sign Ferguson from Bologna.